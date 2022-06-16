ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Best Hammocks for Camping and Backpacking

By Camille Hove and Jonathan Zavaleta
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Camping hammocks are a great lightweight alternative to even the best tents when camping or backpacking. While hammock stands let you lounge around in your backyard, the best camping hammocks let you set up a comfortable bed in the great outdoors. Hanging out above the ground on a hammock suspended between trees has always had a magical feel to it, an otherworldly appeal to outdoor enthusiasts. It’s akin to floating, and maybe that’s why we all love it so much.

What To Consider When Buying the Best Camping Hammocks

When shopping for the best camping hammocks, there are a few different types to consider. There are two-person sleeping hammocks, which are useful for backpacking trips because they have extra room for your gear. These are also referred to as double hammocks, though a hammock that sleeps two will still be a tight squeeze. Instead, a double hammock is perhaps best suited for comfortable lounging for one.

There are a few other factors to consider, too. Just because you’re sleeping out in the elements, that doesn’t mean you want to get eaten alive by bugs. Some hammocks include mesh nets that protect you from mosquitoes. Additionally, some hammocks come with a rain fly, which is a canopy that protects you from wind and rain. Or, you can buy these separately and add them later.

Material is also important to consider. Most are made from synthetic materials like polyester or nylon, which is more lightweight than cotton. These will allow the hammocks to be easily packed into a carrying pouch (which is typically included). All polyester hammocks will be lightweight, but they won’t be equally so. A 70-denier will be sturdier, but heavier, while a 30 or 40-denier hammock will be more lightweight.

No matter what you’re looking for, we’re confident we can help you find the right hammock for your outdoor adventure.

Here are the best camping hammocks for sleeping, hanging out, reading or doing whatever as you explore the wilds of nature. Enjoy this selection of unique hammocks and find the one that suits your needs.

1. ENO Double Nest Hammock

BEST OVERALL

This two-person hammock doubles as a cozy bed for one or an expansive hangout for two people. It can be used in the park or backyard in addition to camping trips. This hammock functions with carabiners attached to both ends and requires straps that you’ll need to purchase separately. Made of a smooth material, this hammock is better for recreational use. If you need a rain fly, stakes, and other camping accessories, there is a bundle package available. Coming in three dozen colors and patterns, this is one of the best-selling hammocks out there. Stake this hammock up to your porch or any trees you can find and start relaxing. If you’re so inclined, invite your partner, as there’s plenty of room for company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9n0F_0P8wgTFO00


Buy: ENO Double Nest Hammock $54.95 (orig. $69.95) 21% OFF

2. Kammok Roo Double Hammock

RECYCLED FABRICS

It’s no surprise that people who love camping also often care about sustainability, which is why this hammock from Kammok is a great option for hikers who are eco-friendly and economical. It’s modestly priced for a double hammock, and it’s made from nylon composed of 100% recycled materials. The Roo hammock can support up to 500 pounds, while packing down to an easy-to-carry pouch. Plus, it comes in six different colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIFN0_0P8wgTFO00


Buy: Kammock Roo Double Hammock $84.95

3. Parks Project Shrooms Two-Person Hammock

MOST STYLISH

Parks Project makes stylish gear, like tees and hats, that are inspired by America’s National parks system. But it’s more than just inspiration; the brand donates a portion of proceeds from each purchase toward preserving public lands. This large hammock has a mushroom print, and it packs into a small, travel-friendly pouch. The hammock weighs 2.86 lbs, so it’s not the lightest on this list, but it has a 400 lb weight limit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CI2IB_0P8wgTFO00


Buy: Parks Project Two Person Hammock (Zappos) $85.00


Buy: Parks Project Two Person Hammock $85.00

4. Kammok Mantis Recycled All-in-One Hammock Tent

BEST ACCESSORIES

Even if you like camping, sleeping on the hard earth isn’t always the most fun. Kammok makes it possible to actually sleep in your hammock with this all-in-one hammock tent. It includes a mesh canopy that protects you from insects, and a rainfly to protect you from wind and water. Like our other pick from Kammok, this hammock is made from 100% recycled materials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMlOl_0P8wgTFO00


Buy: Kammock All-in-One Hammock $249.95

5. Yellow Leaf Signature Hammock

BEST CASUAL HAMMOCK

This option from Yellow Leaf is better suited to hanging out in the backyard or chilling poolside, but if you were to take it camping, it packs into a handy carrying pouch. That means that if you’re car camping, this traditional woven hammock could be a solid option. It’s available in a wide range of colors, and it’s compatible with stands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhhbP_0P8wgTFO00


Buy: Yellow Leaf Signature Hammock $199.00

6. ENO SuperSub Hammock

MOST LIGHTWEIGHT

When it comes to backpacking, every ounce counts. This hammock from ENO offers the comfort of their popular DoubleNest in an even lighter package. It’s made from 30 denier ripstop nylon, which has a capacity of 300 pounds. It packs into an easy-to-carry pouch, and weighs 9.8 ounces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00v4IL_0P8wgTFO00


Buy: ENO SuperSub Hammock $84.95

7. Poler Tree Bed – Packable Hammock

BEST BASIC

Another great packable option is this hammock from Poler, a brand known for making stylish bags and tents. This simple hammock comes in two prints and it has a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NilqQ_0P8wgTFO00


Buy: Poler Packable Hammock $70.00

8. Wise Owl Single Owl Hammock

BEST VALUE

The Wise Owl camping hammock is the best value option on our list, and its low price might make you think twice before placing an order. However, of all the 41,000+ reviews on Amazon, almost none are complaints. With a ridiculous 4.8-star rating, thousands of customers have praised the durability of the material and the easy setup. The Wise Owl is built to hold up to five hundred pounds, so it can be deemed a double hammock as well. Made of sturdy, thick material, it comes with carabiners, straps, and strong slings that can support almost anyone. As the cheapest and sturdiest option on our list, this one is a real winner for a relaxing day in the park or for any camping trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8jSp_0P8wgTFO00


Buy: Wise Owl Single Owl Hammock $39.95

9. Hummingbird Single Hammock

ULTRALIGHT

The Hummingbird Hammock is great for single users as it is ultralight at only 5 ounces. Great for camping or backpacking, this hammock is easy to store and take with you on long backpacking trips. The only downside to this one is its short wingspan of only four feet. It doesn’t give much room to stretch out, as it’s more of a reclining chair among the trees than a sleeping hammock. It’s ideal for lunch breaks, reading a book after a long day on the trail, and relaxing, but not so much for sleeping. Made from sturdy parachute-grade ripstop nylon, the Hummingbird keeps its weight light by not including carabiners and using button closures instead. Also not included in the weight are the tree straps, which are sold separately. One of our cheapest options, the Hummingbird is a top pick for casual hammocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eq3mK_0P8wgTFO00


Buy: Hummingbird Single Hammock $82.95

10. Foxelli Camping Hammock

BEST FOR THE FAMILY

Foxelli’s simple-to-set-up camping hammock comes in a cool, night sky print that is great for the entire family to use. Up to 500 pounds can be nestled easily into this one and it also comes in at a great deal at under $30. Made of parachute-grade nylon, it is easily assembled with tree straps, ropes, and carabiners. Wrap it all back into its backpack and take it anywhere you need to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dPNn_0P8wgTFO00


Buy: Foxelli Camping Hammock $29.97 (orig. $34.97) 14% OFF

