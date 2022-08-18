Best grills in 2022: Gas, charcoal, and pellet compared

If you love hosting BBQs this summer, you'll need one of the best grills to do the job. The best grills will be powerful, reliable and produce succulent, seared meals with crisp and tasty results.

But with so many different types of best grills on the market, it can often be tricky to know which one is suitable for your outdoor feasts. First of all, do you want a gas, electric or pellet grill? Does it offer convenient features that you will need? Also, what's your budget? The best grills can cost from as little as $100 to over $1,000, so you need to consider your needs and whether it would be a worthwhile investment.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best grills right now to suit every backyard and budget right now. And be sure to check out our top grilling tips so you can grill like a pro.

What are the best grills?

After extensive research, we've found the best gas grill to be the Weber Genesis II S-335. Whatever you want to cook, be it hotdogs, burgers or steaks, this grill will produce perfectly-seared results. It's app connected and features both a sear burner and side burner. Unfortunately, the best does come at a price however.

If you're a fan of charcoal, then the Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill 22 is worth your consideration. The design features vents and a hinged grate to improve your control when you grill.

If you're looking for versatility, then the Kamado Joe Classic II 18 KJ23RHC might be the one for you. Unlike other grills, it's made from ceramic and can be used for unconventional recipes, such as pizza or even desserts.

The best grills you can buy today

Weber Genesis II S-335 Gas Grill (Image credit: Weber)

1. Weber Genesis II S-335 Smart Grill

Best gas grill

Fuel: LP or Natural Gas | BTUs: 49,000 | Burners: 3 | Grates: Stainless steel | Cooking Area: 513 square inches | Finishes: Stainless steel | Features: Sear burner, Built-in lid thermometer, Fuel gauge, Warming rack, 6 tool hooks, Side burner, 2 side tables, Meat probe, Lighted knobs and handle, Wifi compatible, Removable grease tray

Excellent performance Sear burner Side burner App connected Top end of price range

For a thick juicy pork chop with criss-cross grill marks, you can’t beat the Weber Genesis II S-335 Gas Grill. Want to smoke a turkey? Turn the heat down and you’ll get a moist flavorful bird with a burnished skin. This grill evenly cooks with minimal flare ups, whether you cook on high or low.

It also has a sear burner for branding on those grill marks, and the grates can cook 25 hamburgers at once. While the Genesis won’t flip your burgers for you, it does connect with WiFi so you can get a beep on your phone when they’re fully cooked to a safe temp.

The Weber also includes a full array of convenient features, including a cabinet where you can stash things like mitts and paper towels, tool hooks, two side tables (one of which has a burner for sautéing onions or warming barbecue sauce), a thermometer in the hood, and a gauge to show you how much gas is left in the tank.

And if you ever feel the need to grill outside in the dark, lighted knobs and an LED in the handle that illuminates the grates, make it easier than ever. The grease pan offers easy access from the front as well, for a pain-free clean up. The only negative? This grill needs a bit of time to preheat before you start cooking.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill 22-inch (Image credit: Weber)

2. Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill 22-inch

Best charcoal grill

Fuel: Charcoal briquets | Grate: Stainless steel | Cooking Area: 363 square inches | Finishes: Black, Blue, Green, Copper | Features: Hinged grate, Built-in lid thermometer, 2 tool hooks, Ash catcher

Vents for controlling the heat Hinged grate makes it easy to add coals Ash catcher No side table

The Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill 22-inch has a grate that’s big enough for a whole mess of hamburger patties. However, because it’s easy to adjust the heat by opening and closing the vents in the bottom and in the lid, this grill is remarkably versatile and can definitely go beyond burgers and brats. It can turn out a perfectly seared medium-rare porterhouse or thoroughly-cooked chicken with a crispy golden-brown skin. The grate is hinged on both sides so it’s easy to add more briquets if you’re having a party and turning out hot dogs throughout the evening.

Extras include a thermometer in the lid and hooks for hanging up your tools. A heat shield underneath the lid handle makes it easy to lift without singeing your hand, and the lid rests on the side of the grill while you flip the steaks or baste the ribs. Underneath the kettle, there’s a big bucket called an ash catcher; you use a lever to sweep the ashes into it and then it’s easy to remove and empty without leaving a trail of ashes along the way. The only thing missing are side tables for holding a platter.

Weber Spirit II E-310 Gas Grill (Image credit: Weber)

3. Weber Spirit II E-310 Gas Grill

Best budget gas grill

Fuel: LP or Natural Gas | BTUs: 30,000 | Burners: 3 | Grates: Porcelain enamel on cast iron | Cooking Area: 424 square inches | Finish: Black | Features: Built-in lid thermometer, Warming rack, Fuel gauge, 6 tool hooks, 2 side tables, iGrill3 (app-connected thermometer) compatible, Removable grease pan

Nice price Excellent performance No side burner

If you want a Weber but don’t have big bucks to shell out, the Weber Spirit II E-310 Gas Grill will give you the brand’s great cooking performance and a whole host of features for a lot less. It’s smaller than the Genesis but still has room for about 20 patties so unless you entertain hordes it should be plenty big enough for the family and some guests. Whether you’re grilling skirt steaks for fajitas, salmon, or ribs, you can control the heat to get food that’s browned and cooked to your ideal degree of doneness.

You won’t find a burner here, but it does have side tables, a warming rack, tool hooks, a thermometer in the hood, a gas gauge, and a storage shelf under the grill. The grease pan is easy to access and empty. If you like, you can hook it up to an iGrill thermometer to get an alert on your mobile device when your steak is perfectly medium rare.

Kamado Joe Classic II 18-inch KJ23RHC (Image credit: Kamado Joe)

4. Kamado Joe Classic 18-inch KJ23RH

Best Kamado grill

Fuel: Lump charcoal | Grate: Stainless steel | Cooking Area : 245 square inches | Finish: Red | Features: Features: Stand, Built-in lid thermometer, Warming rack, Tool hooks, 2 side tables, Slide out ash drawer, Ash tool

Excellent cooking performance Versatile Easy to clean Heavy

Cooks who love to try new things, and want to expand their repertoire beyond the basics, will love a kamado grill. The best of the bunch is the Kamado Joe Classic 18-inch KJ23RHC. This ceramic baby is heavy and will set you back a big chunk of change, but it will reward you with unparalleled control over the heat.

That way you can cook an artisanal pizza in mere minutes, smoke a pork butt for hours, as well as grill everything in between. What you don’t get is a lot of room to load on the burgers– so you should expect to cook about 8 to 10 at once.

Instead of briquettes, you’ll need to stock up on lump hardwood charcoal. It can be hard to find, but it lights easily and burns slowly. Plus unlike other models, this kamado comes with a wheeled stand and has side tables for resting your basting sauce and a cold one. When it’s time to clean up, all you have to do is slide out the ash drawer and dispose of the ashes. Safely of course.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

5. Cuisinart Deluxe Four Burner Gas Grill (GAS9456AS)

A grill with a view

Fuel: LP | BTUs: 42,000 | Burners: 4 | Grates: Stainless | Cooking Area: 455 suqare inches | Finishes: Stainless | Features: Built-in lid thermometer, Warming rack, Tool hooks, Side burner, 2 side tables, Viewing window, Removable grease tray

Even heating Viewing window Side burner Difficult to assemble

The Cuisinart Deluxe Four Burner Gas Grill is a great looking grill that offers even heating whether you cook directly over the burners or indirectly with only some of the burners lit. On this model, there’s a very unique feature: a glass window that lets you check on your food without lifting the hood and losing precious heat.

Sturdily built, this model has casters that lock into place to keep it from rolling and durable stainless steel grates that are large enough to accommodate about 20 hamburger patties. There’s a warming rack to heat up the buns; you can flip it up out of the way when you’re cooking a large item like a pork butt or turkey breast. Tool hooks to hang your spatula and basting brush and a side burner to heat up sauce add to the convenience of using the Cuisinart. If you can’t have this grill delivered fully assembled, be sure to set aside a whole afternoon to put it together.

Char-Griller Traditional Charcoal Grill (Image credit: Royal Gourmet)

6. Royal Gourmet CD1824E 23-inch Charcoal BBQ Grill

Best barrel charcoal grill

Fuel: Charcoal briquets | Grate: Porcelain enamal | Cooking Area: 720 square inches | Finish: Black | Features: Built-in lid thermometer, Tool hooks, Warming rack, 2 side tables, Removable ash pan

Can adjust distance of charcoal from grates Easy to add charcoal Convenient to clean Uses a lot of briquets

If you want to do more than sling hot dogs and burgers on your charcoal grill, the Royal Gourmet is ideal. It has a crank that lets you raise and lower the charcoal pan to help control the heat. When you want to quickly grill brats, move the coals right below them. To slowly smoke a side of salmon without flare-ups, lower them.

There’s even a door underneath the grates that makes it easy to keep adding charcoal as the hungry crowd thickens. Plus you’ll find you need a lot of charcoal to keep the Royal Gourmet burning, so make sure you stock up before the party starts.

Unlike on a kettle-style grill, this model has side tables to hold your tongs and trays and platters. You’ll also find a thermometer in the lid to give you a rough idea as to how hot it is under the grill, a warming rack that’s helpful for heating buns, and an easy to remove ash tray. Below the grill there’s a bottom shelf to keep extra charcoal or a roll of paper towels.

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill (Image credit: Traeger)

7. Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill

Best pellet grill

Fuel: Wood pellets | Grates: Porcelain enamel | Cooking Area: 575 square inches | Finishes: Black, Bronze | Features: Electronic temperature control, Meat probe, Built-in timer, Keep warm setting, Warming rack, WIFIRE app, Removable grease tray

Excellent at smoking Excellent temperature control Easy to use Needs outdoor electrical outlet Mediocre at searing

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill makes the process of smoking pretty much stress free. You add hardwood pellets to a hopper, set a target temperature, and the grill does the rest. It has an electronically-controlled thermostat that works like the one in your indoor oven. The only caveat is that if the temp you want is super-hot to get a steak browned and crusty on the outside and rosy on the inside, you won’t be getting it from this grill which tops out at 500°F.

If you want to go about your yard work, or even just loll in a hammock while your ribs are smoking, you can connect the Traeger to an app which will let you know when it’s time to baste, raise the temp to finish them off, or alert you that they’re ready to serve.

(Image credit: Blackstone)

8. Blackstone 36" Griddle Cooking Station with Accessory Side Shelf

The best flat top grill

Fuel: LP | BTUs: 40,000 | Burners: 4 | Grates: Carbon steel | Cooking Area: 732 square inches | Finishes: Stainless, Black | Features: 2 side tables, Built-in cutting board, Garbage bag hooks, Paper towel holder, Removable grease tray

Even heating Large surface Side tables Easy to assemble Doesn’t produce grill marks Can’t be used for smoking

Instead of grates, the Blackstone 36" Griddle Cooking Station has the kind of large flat cooking surface you see in diners. That gives you room for 28 burgers at once, and means your hot dogs and shrimp won’t fall through the slats.

Underneath are four burners that you can set to different temperatures, so you can keep garlic bread warm on low while simultaneously searing some steaks. Just keep in mind that you won’t get grill marks, and won’t be able to smoke ribs or brisket.

On one of the side tables, there’s a built-in cutting board that can be removed for cleaning. There’s also a place to hang a roll of paper towels and hooks to hang a trash bag. On the bottom, there’s even a shelf to give you some storage space. The Blackstone is easy to assemble, but remember that you will have to clean the griddle top and season it before you fire it up for the first time.

Weber Q 1200 Gas Grill (Image credit: Weber)

9. Weber Q 1200 Gas Grill

Best portable grill

Fuel: LP Gas | Burners: 1 | BTUs: 8,500 | Grate: Porcelain enamel over cast ion | Cooking Area: 189 square inches | Finishes: Titanium, Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Red | Features: Built-in lid thermometer, 2 side tables, Removable drip pan

Compact Nice design Side tables Only 1 burner

If you want to grill away from home, the Weber Q 1200 Gas Grill is the best portable grill. You can depend on it for the same great cooking results you get from all Weber grills. Rather than a big tank of LP gas, it uses 14- or 16-ounce propane cylinders, which last about a couple of hours. Most likely you’ll be taking it to a park or beach, and using it for quick-cooking items like steaks or chicken breasts (or a couple of lobsters you pick up at the shore) but not for smoking a turkey or a shoulder of pork, so a single cylinder should do per outing.

It has side tables that are just as handy on the road as when you’re grilling in the backyard, but they fold up for travel so the grill is easy to transport. Other conveniences include a lid thermometer and an easy to remove and clean drip pan.

Char-Broil Patio Bistro Tru-Infrared Electric Grill (Image credit: Char-Broil)

10. Char-Broil Patio Bistro Tru-Infrared Electric Grill

Best electric grill

Fuel: Electricity | Grates: Porcelain | Cooking Area: 320 square inches | Finishes: Black, Gray, Red | Features: Thermometer in lid, Warming rack, Removable grease tray

Compact Good results for an electric grill Needs outdoor electrical outlet

If you live in a community where gas and charcoal grills aren’t allowed but have access to an outdoor electrical socket, the Char-Broil Bistro Tru-Infrared Electric Grill is your best bet for results that come close to those from a charcoal or gas grill. The Bistro is small enough to easily fit on a terrace or patio but has a grate that’s big enough to hold about a dozen burgers. It has a rack to keep food warm or heat the buns.

On the bottom there’s a shelf to hold supplies and in the lid, a thermometer. Two wheels make it easy to roll the Char-Broil inside or into the garage if you don’t want it to “live” on your limited outdoor area. The Bistro will produce minimal smoke to annoy the neighbors and has a grease pan that slides out to be easily cleaned in the kitchen.

Traeger Timberline XL on patio (Image credit: Traeger)

11. Traeger Timberline XL

Best XL connected grill

Fuel: Electricity | Grates: Stainless steel | Cooking area: 1,320 square inches | Features: Wi-Fi connectivity, Induction, Full-Color display, Storage, Magnetic Cutting Board

Excellent at cooking range of foods Convenient customized features Storage space Induction Cooktop Expensive Temperature requires close monitoring Connective features may not work with all networks

If you enjoy outdoor cooking on a regular basis, the Traegar Timberland XL is what you need. The Traeger Timberline XL is the latest version of the company’s flagship line of grills, and is the state of the grilling art at its most advanced. In addition, it allows you to cook a wide range of delicious foods at once, on its three grates (two of which are adjustable), providing a total of 1,320 square inches of cooking surface.

It's also loaded with thoughtful touches and high-tech features ranging from Wi-Fi connectivity to induction cooking. Its updated control panel combines a full-color touch display, four buttons for accessing various features, and a dial for adjusting the temperature and navigating menus. Plus, it has a handy storage space underneath to store your accessories or grilling essentials.

Bear in mind, it is twice as expensive than its predecessor. However, the Timberline is a great way to grill, making it a worthwhile investment.

Read our full review for the Traeger Timberline XL grill

How to choose the best grill for you

Before you decide which grill is right for you, there are several factors you need to consider. First, you need to decide which fuel-type is best for you. You should also think about which style of grill you want. Once you've made up your mind, you can narrow down your options based on the best features and overall design. Here are some guidelines to help get you started.

Grill fuel types

Propane Gas: A popular option because it's easy to light, quick to heat and simple to clean. Whether you're cooking on a high temperature or need a slow burner, propane gas will produce good results. If we're being picky, some say it doesn't produce as much of a barbequed flavor as charcoal grills, but it's the best for convenience. Generally, it's good to use for grilling all year around.

Most gas grills will be hooked up to a tank of liquid propane gas. If you already use a tank to fuel your kitchen range, then that can also be connected to your grill, meaning you would never run out of gas! Some models can also be connected to the natural gas line in your home.

Don’t be wowed by BTUs. While they tell you how much gas the grill uses, and in theory should tell you how powerful it is, more BTUs doesn’t necessarily mean higher heat or better cooking.

Charcoal: These grills require effort to light, control, and clean up. But hands down, they give the smokiest flavor. Charcoal grills may use standard briquettes or the more expensive hardwood lump charcoal, but both types have their advantages.

Charcoal grilling is also more time consuming than using gas, since charcoal requires 15 to 20 minutes of burning time before reaching cooking temperatures, and has more involved cleanup when you're done.

Pellet: Using hardwood pellets, this type of grill produces distinctive deep smoky flavor. You fill the hopper with pellets and the grill’s electronics do the rest, maintaining a very even temperature. They’re particularly good for slow cooking foods like a pork roast, brisket, or side of salmon. However, pellet grills don’t sear as well as other types of grills so if your idea of a great meal is a crusty steak, this isn’t the type for you.

Grill styles

There are also several styles of grill, which vary based on fuel type and design.

Kettle grills take up the least space and lets you build a deep bed of briquets to hold in heat. That makes it good for longer cooking items like chicken or ribs as well as for searing steaks and burgers.

Barrel grills are, you guessed it, like a barrel lying on its side. They use a large quantity of briquets and can cook a lot of food at once; but they tend to burn out sooner so they’re better for hamburgers, hot dogs, and steaks than brisket or turkey breast.

Kamado grills look a bit like traditional kettle models, but are made of heavy ceramic instead of lightweight sheet metal. The kamado design was popularized by the Big Green Egg brand, but similar ceramic designs are now offered by several companies.

While they’re not cheap, they hold in heat and give you lots of control for cooking all kinds of food, making them very popular with serious cooks who like to grill. The ceramic construction retains heat well, making them well suited to non-traditional grilling for dishes like pizza and deserts, but they’re heavy, use a lot of briquets, and don’t have a very big cooking surface.

You may also want to check out how to clean a grill or how to sharpen a knife when carving your delicious grilled meats.

Do you like pizza? Check out our Ooni Fyra 12 review , as well as our Breville Pizzaiolo review .

Regardless of what type of fuel you use or style of grill you prefer, there are other things to look for in any grill you might consider buying, from the overall quality of construction to convenience features that make grilling safer and cleaning up easier.

Construction: A grill that’s built of thick metal or stainless won’t rust. A thicker material will also hold in heat better. It should sit firmly on the ground so it can’t be easily knocked over or even blown over. Look for stainless steel or bronze burners which are durable and won’t rust.

Wheels or Casters: At least two wheels on a grill make it easy to move it from place to place.

Lid: A tight fitting lid holds heat in.

When to replace your grill

Most brands will offer two kinds of warranty: one will cover labor, which typically lasts for up to two years, and a secondary warranty for parts, which will usually last much longer. This coverage can last for the lifetime of the grill, and will cover all of the essential parts, such as the burner, cooking grids and the housing. Your grill’s lifespan will also depend on how well you take care of it.

First of all, you should keep it clean, which means covering it when it’s not in use and sheltering it from the elements. If you opt for a grill which is made of durable materials, such as cast iron or stainless steel, these can last for as long as 20 years. We don’t recommend buying an extended warranty because these tend to cost more than any potential repairs during the grill’s lifetime.

If any repair costs are half the value of a new grill, we suggest buying a replacement. Similarly, if you notice any rust or cracks in the firebox, you’re better off investing in a new grill. If cracks appear in the gas hose and regulator, then you’ve got a potential gas leak on your hands, so you should at least replace those parts before using your grill again.

Features to look out for

If you haven’t looked for a new grill in some time, you might be surprised at how attractive the entry-level models can be. Many of these are now available in stainless steel, which gives your backyard a more modern appeal. If you buy one of the latest models, you can also benefit from some of the new features on offer.

Some grills come with built-in containers to hold your wood chips and on occasion, a smoke chamber. You might also come across sear stations, rotisseries, side burners and built-in thermometers, all of which have their uses. Like many other appliances, grills are getting smarter too with some offering Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity. With this, you can get notified when it’s time to flip the burgers, baste your dish or serve up. It can even let you know when it’s running low on gas.

Be on the lookout for hooks on which to hold your tools as well — it’s a simple, but useful addition which you can find regardless of the price. Side tables are convenient as well for placing dishes. Removable ash catchers and drip pans are also good to have as they help with cleaning up.

