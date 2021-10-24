CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

My Favorite Board/Card Games

By Brandon Comeaux
 9 days ago
Youtube via DJ’s Clubhouse

I love to play board/card games!

They offer hours of fun and are just great at helping pass the time.

If you are bored and needing something to do, play a board.card game.

If you are looking for an excuse to hang out with friends, play a board/card game.

If you are looking to avoid awkward and sometimes uncomfortable conversation at family get-togethers, play a board/card game.

When I think of board/card games, I think of togetherness, time spent having fun with friends and family and not thinking about the worries that the world brings.

And, right now, the world is certainly bringing its share of worry.

Board/card games teach you about strategy and help to sharpen your brain. As a father, I look forward to my wife and I playing board/card games with our daughter, and watching her young brain work as she begins to figure out how to be successful at it,

Board/card games also teach you how to win and lose gracefully, if you let it. As a kid, I learned that sometimes it was just my day to win, while on other days things just were not falling my way. That’s life!

BELOW are my favorite board/card games of all time! What are yours?

