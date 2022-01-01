SoCal to see sunshine and cool temperatures on New Year's Day

A winter storm that hammered Southern California with rain and snow moved out and the first day of 2022 will be cool with mostly clear skies.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday will see sunny conditions, along with a high of 60 degrees in the day and 42 at night. Similar conditions are on tap for the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see sunshine, with temperatures reaching a high of 60 in the afternoon and dropping to 39 at night. For the weekend, the region will be in the low 60s, but temperatures will drop to the 30s.

Beaches will see sunshine and a high of 61 is expected Saturday. Sunday will remain in the low 60s amid sunny conditions.

It'll be a perfect ski day in the mountains on Saturday as temperatures will reach 37 degrees. More sunshine emerges this weekend, but conditions will still be cold.

Deserts on Saturday will be clear and sunny in the afternoon, dropping to 28 at night.

