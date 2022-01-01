ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SoCal to see sunshine and cool temperatures on New Year's Day

ABC7
ABC7
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7aE4_0P8VaM6m00

A winter storm that hammered Southern California with rain and snow moved out and the first day of 2022 will be cool with mostly clear skies.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday will see sunny conditions, along with a high of 60 degrees in the day and 42 at night. Similar conditions are on tap for the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see sunshine, with temperatures reaching a high of 60 in the afternoon and dropping to 39 at night. For the weekend, the region will be in the low 60s, but temperatures will drop to the 30s.

Beaches will see sunshine and a high of 61 is expected Saturday. Sunday will remain in the low 60s amid sunny conditions.

It'll be a perfect ski day in the mountains on Saturday as temperatures will reach 37 degrees. More sunshine emerges this weekend, but conditions will still be cold.

Deserts on Saturday will be clear and sunny in the afternoon, dropping to 28 at night.

7-Day Forecasts

Los Angeles / Orange County Weather Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QA6b_0P8VaM6m00

Valleys and Inland Empire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovBUj_0P8VaM6m00

Beaches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOhSA_0P8VaM6m00

Mountains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22snXQ_0P8VaM6m00

Deserts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlBhz_0P8VaM6m00

HawaiianTita
10-03

So sick and tired of the heat and want it to cool down once and for all!

china briben
5d ago

ohhh noo!!!....What about the drought??... Do we fktarded communists still get to charge you more for your water? ...what about global climatarrrd change???...blah blah blah...🖕

