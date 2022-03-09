SoCal to see mild temps, sunny conditions Wednesday, but Santa Ana winds to return later this week

It's going to be another pleasant day in Southern California on Wednesday as we continue to see sunshine and temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s.

But come Thursday, a round of Santa Ana winds makes it way to the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reach 66 degrees amid sunny and warm conditions.

The valleys and Inland Empire Wednesday will reach 70 degrees, and plenty of sunshine is on tap. Thursday will also be sunny, with a high of 66 expected, but expect some evening winds to pass through.

Beaches will reach a high of 65, and it will be sunny on Wednesday. It'll be 47 degrees at night.

Mountain communities will be sunny and cool, with a high of 49 Wednesday afternoon, dropping to a cold 20 at night.

Deserts Wednesday will reach a high of 67 in the afternoon, and nighttime temperatures will fall to 32 degrees.

