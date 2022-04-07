ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Heat wave to hit SoCal with 100-degree temps in some areas Thursday

ABC7
ABC7
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEo1M_0P8VaM6m00

A heat wave gripping Southern California continues Thursday, with advisories remaining in place as temperatures soar into the triple digits in some areas.

Heat advisories are scheduled through Friday for much of the region, including Orange County and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.

Los Angeles and Orange counties Thursday will see temperatures in the high 90s and some gusty winds squeezing through passes and canyons bring elevated fire danger to the region. Temperatures Friday are expected to reach 96 degrees, but a cooling trend sets in over the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire Thursday are expected to reach 100 degrees, and similar temperatures are on tap Friday. Saturday will be in the mid-80s and even cooler temperatures are expected Sunday.

Beaches will see sunshine and a high of 88 degrees on Thursday. Similar weather is expected Friday.

Mountain areas are expected to see pleasant, cooler conditions for the remainder of the week. Thursday will reach 70 degrees amid sunshine, and similar conditions are on tap for the next few days.

Deserts will be sunny and in the high 80s Thursday. Sunshine and warm temperatures remain in the region Friday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices . If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on
My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.

Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts

Los Angeles / Orange County Weather Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QA6b_0P8VaM6m00

Valleys and Inland Empire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovBUj_0P8VaM6m00

Beaches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOhSA_0P8VaM6m00

Mountains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22snXQ_0P8VaM6m00

Deserts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlBhz_0P8VaM6m00

Comments / 118

HawaiianTita
10-03

So sick and tired of the heat and want it to cool down once and for all!

Reply(43)
24
Anna Rivera
12-30

We are so blessed to have rain we’ve been in a drought for very long time thank you Jesus thank you Papa!!! 💙💙💙🙏🏼🙏🏼

Reply(4)
8
china briben
12-27

ohhh noo!!!....What about the drought??... Do we fktarded communists still get to charge you more for your water? ...what about global climatarrrd change???...blah blah blah...🖕

Reply(4)
8
Related
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy