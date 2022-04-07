Heat wave to hit SoCal with 100-degree temps in some areas Thursday

A heat wave gripping Southern California continues Thursday, with advisories remaining in place as temperatures soar into the triple digits in some areas.

Heat advisories are scheduled through Friday for much of the region, including Orange County and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.

Los Angeles and Orange counties Thursday will see temperatures in the high 90s and some gusty winds squeezing through passes and canyons bring elevated fire danger to the region. Temperatures Friday are expected to reach 96 degrees, but a cooling trend sets in over the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire Thursday are expected to reach 100 degrees, and similar temperatures are on tap Friday. Saturday will be in the mid-80s and even cooler temperatures are expected Sunday.

Beaches will see sunshine and a high of 88 degrees on Thursday. Similar weather is expected Friday.

Mountain areas are expected to see pleasant, cooler conditions for the remainder of the week. Thursday will reach 70 degrees amid sunshine, and similar conditions are on tap for the next few days.

Deserts will be sunny and in the high 80s Thursday. Sunshine and warm temperatures remain in the region Friday.

