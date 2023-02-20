Cold storm system moves down to SoCal from north by Tuesday

A storm system is moving down from the north and is expected to bring rain and snow to Southern California starting Tuesday.

Some parts of the region may see several inches of rain and certain mountain areas could see 2 feet of snow.

On Monday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature of 69 with some cloudy skies and cooler breeze. The temps will drop to 47 at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and windy on Monday with a high of 71, dropping to 45 overnight.

Beaches will be breezy with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 65.

Mountains can expect a high of 52 degrees during the day Monday, dropping to a cold 23 overnight.

Desert communities will see a high of 66 and temperatures will drop to about 29 overnight. When the storm arrives Tuesday, deserts can expect strong winds to blow and evening showers.

