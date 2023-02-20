Open in App
Orange County, CA
ABC7

Cold storm system moves down to SoCal from north by Tuesday

20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42T4LC_0P8VaM6m00

A storm system is moving down from the north and is expected to bring rain and snow to Southern California starting Tuesday.

Some parts of the region may see several inches of rain and certain mountain areas could see 2 feet of snow.

On Monday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature of 69 with some cloudy skies and cooler breeze. The temps will drop to 47 at night.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and windy on Monday with a high of 71, dropping to 45 overnight.

Beaches will be breezy with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 65.

Mountains can expect a high of 52 degrees during the day Monday, dropping to a cold 23 overnight.

Desert communities will see a high of 66 and temperatures will drop to about 29 overnight. When the storm arrives Tuesday, deserts can expect strong winds to blow and evening showers.

7-Day Forecasts

Los Angeles / Orange County Weather Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QA6b_0P8VaM6m00

Valleys and Inland Empire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovBUj_0P8VaM6m00

Beaches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOhSA_0P8VaM6m00

Mountains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22snXQ_0P8VaM6m00

Deserts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlBhz_0P8VaM6m00
