SoCal to see more rain as 1st of 2 atmospheric rivers arrives Friday

The first of two atmospheric rivers is bringing rain to Southern California on Friday and Saturday.

Conditions should clear up just in time for Oscar Sunday, which is expected to be cool and cloudy with no rain.

The system was arriving in Northern California on Thursday bringing heavy rain. But it is expected to weaken as it moves down the coast and should bring only about an inch of rain to Southern California on Friday and Saturday. It is a warmer system than last week's storm and snow is only expected at elevations over 9,000 feet.

A second atmospheric river is then set to arrive Tuesday, bringing heavier rainfall and a risk of flooding in some areas on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see about half an inch of rain on Friday, with a high temperature of 59 degrees, continuing through Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, the rain should taper off.

The valleys and Inland Empire should see about three-quarters of an inch on Friday, with up to 1 inch in the foothills, with a high of 56.

Beaches will see a high of 57 with rain and surf of 2-4 feet.

Mountain communities could see up to two inches of rain, with snow over 9,000 feet and a high temperature of 46.

Desert communities on Friday will see up to half an inch of rain, with strong winds and a high of 59.

