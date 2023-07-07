Open in App
ABC7

Sunshine and warm temps on tap in SoCal this weekend, but intense heat right around the corner

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7aE4_0P8VaM6m00

Southern California will get to enjoy sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend, but blistering heat is right around the corner.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds and afternoon sunshine this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s, but temperatures will jump to the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny this weekend amid a high of 87 on Saturday and Sunday. However, multiple days of triple-digit heat are on tap next week.

Beaches Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s. The region will stay cool next week as other parts of SoCal deal with hot conditions.

Mountains on Saturday will be sunny amid a high of 80. Similar conditions are on tap Sunday.

Deserts will see a high of 94 degrees and sunny conditions on Saturday. Monday will reach 103 degrees, and the region will get hotter through the week.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices . If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News
from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.

Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts

Los Angeles / Orange County Weather Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QA6b_0P8VaM6m00

Valleys and Inland Empire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovBUj_0P8VaM6m00

Beaches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOhSA_0P8VaM6m00

Mountains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22snXQ_0P8VaM6m00

Deserts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlBhz_0P8VaM6m00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
LAHD offers help to those living in unsanitary RVs at Sylmar home, but only if city shuts it down
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Taco and Tequila Fest celebrates 200 years of Jalisco in Downtown Long Beach
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Homeless moving underground? Man seen climbing into utility vaults in Little Tokyo
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
More than 350 grazing goats help with fire prevention at San Manuel reservation near Highland
Highland, CA17 hours ago
Long Beach animal shelter at max capacity due to fireworks from 4th of July
Long Beach, CA19 hours ago
3.2 magnitude earthquake occurs in Lake Elsinore
Lake Elsinore, CA13 hours ago
Laguna Beach installs OC's 1st Pride-themed lifeguard tower
Laguna Beach, CA2 days ago
Company in Burbank that made collectible art for Disney and Warner Bros. is shutting down
Burbank, CA17 hours ago
LA teen uses 14 rolls of duct tape to become finalist in gown-making 'stuck at prom' contest
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Firework careens out of control toward boaters in Dana Point on 4th of July; at least 1 injured
Dana Point, CA1 day ago
Car slams into Seal Beach home; driver gets trapped in vehicle
Seal Beach, CA8 hours ago
Crowds set off fireworks, drive on wrong side of road on Sixth Street Bridge for 4th of July
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Sylmar home with 20 RVs has children living in unsanitary conditions, neighbors say
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Fireworks in South LA intersection ignite brush fire in vacant lot
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA1 day ago
Pickup truck slams against sidewalk during street takeover in South LA, narrowly missing onlookers
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Party house in Studio City causes LAPD to break out riot gear, helicopter as neighbors become fed up
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
8-acre brush fire temporarily prompts evacuation warning in Beaumont area of Riverside County
Beaumont, CA3 days ago
Riverside teenager with cerebral palsy spreading positive message with his music
Riverside, CA1 day ago
Architecture students design portable showers to help OC unhoused community
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
San Fernando Valley nonprofit helps families battle food insecurity with free classes
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NB 5 Freeway in Burbank temporarily shut down after bomb squad investigates backpack emitting smoke
Burbank, CA15 hours ago
4 hospitalized after high-speed multi-car collision in Woodland Hills
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy