Sunshine and warm temps on tap in SoCal this weekend, but intense heat right around the corner

Southern California will get to enjoy sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend, but blistering heat is right around the corner.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds and afternoon sunshine this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s, but temperatures will jump to the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny this weekend amid a high of 87 on Saturday and Sunday. However, multiple days of triple-digit heat are on tap next week.

Beaches Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s. The region will stay cool next week as other parts of SoCal deal with hot conditions.

Mountains on Saturday will be sunny amid a high of 80. Similar conditions are on tap Sunday.

Deserts will see a high of 94 degrees and sunny conditions on Saturday. Monday will reach 103 degrees, and the region will get hotter through the week.

