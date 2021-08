As the Australian team pursuit challenge reached the one minute mark, Alex Porter's handlebar snapped off beneath him. Porter was luckily at the back of the quartet during the opening laps when the fall occurred, meaning that he did not take down any of his teammates but the fall was very much down to an equipment failure rather than athlete error. That allowed Australia to start a second time but they could only finish fifth with a time of 3:48.448 and so have little hope of fighting for a bronze medal.