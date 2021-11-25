ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's AirPods Are Marked Down to $99 at Amazon Right Now

By Brandt Ranj
 6 days ago

If you’ve been eyeing a pair of AirPods, now is the perfect time to pick one up. Amazon is blowing out Apple ’s second-generation AirPods for just $99 at Amazon (as of press time). This is the lowest price they’ve ever been on the site. Even more surprising: that price is a whopping $30 cheaper than what Apple is selling the AirPods for on its own website .

The second-generation AirPods are Apple’s entry-level true wireless earbuds . This $99 price is the lowest price we’re seeing for these earbuds at any retailer, and a downright bargain for still-current Apple hardware.

The wireless earbuds feature crisp, confident sound, and Apple’s super-fast H1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For non-Apple devices, the AirPods will connect over Bluetooth. The earbuds automatically turn on and connect when taken out of their case. You can double-tap on each bud to perform an action like playing and skipping songs, or bringing up your phone’s smart assistant aka Siri or the Google Assistant to ask about the time, weather, or news.

The AirPods are great for taking calls too, thanks to their dual beamforming microphones and a speech-detecting accelerometer, which picks out your voice for better clarity. Apple spent years developing the AirPods’ design, so they should fit comfortably in your ear even for long periods of time. Their slim frame makes them the perfect earbuds for your daily commute, travel, or exercise.

You can get up to five hours of listening time from the AirPods on a single charge, and up to 24 hours thanks to the included charging case, which refills their battery when they’re inside. In a hurry? Keeping AirPods in their cast for 15 minutes can get you up to three hours of listening time. The case itself is charged with a Lightning cable, which Apple includes with the headphones.

AirPod owners love using these wireless earbuds for working out, but you should note that the AirPods 2 are not sweat or water-resistant. If you’re really going to work up a sweat, you’ll want to consider the newer AirPods Pro (which also come with active noise-cancellation technology). The AirPods Pro are currently on sale on Amazon .

Still, the second-generation AirPods are an excellent set of totally wireless earbuds, and they’re half price. As you know, Apple products almost never go on sale, so this type of discount is incredibly rare, and definitely something to take advantage of .

Guest
2020-05-24

$129 is cheap?? i got a pair of wireless bluetooth headphones at target a couple years back for $27 and still use them to this day, every day! great sound and a 6hr battery life

