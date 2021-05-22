Today in Hockey History: May 22

The National Hockey League had 14 games on Saturday, and the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. And the fantasy picture is also coming into focus, as several teams are wrapping up their season and there are very few games remaining on the schedule. In fact, seven teams are now done for the regular season, and either headed for the golf course or getting ready for the postseason. And we had anther milestone, as the Vegas Golden Knights welcomed 7,567 fans, the most of any team post-COVID restrictions to date. We continue to inch towards normalcy, although we still have a long way to go. And lastly, congrats to Ryan Miller on an amazing career. He will skate off into the sunset after Saturday's overtime loss, but he won't soon be forgotten. Let's get started!