newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Today in Hockey History: May 22

By Greg Boysen
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday was a big date in National Hockey League history for teams making it to the Stanley Cup Final. Some teams made it for the first time, while others returned for the first time in a long while. Let’s begin our daily voyage back in time to relive all the best moments May 22 has provided over the years.

thehockeywriters.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Igor Larionov
Person
Pavel Datsyuk
Person
Colton Sissons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League History#World History#Team Captain#The League#Motown Memories#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#The Chicago Blackhawks#Stanley Cup#The Edmonton Oilers#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The New Jersey Devils#The Anaheim Ducks#The Phoenix Coyotes 4 3#The Nashville Predators#The Buffalo Sabres#The Old East Division#The West Division#Atlanta Flames#The Boston Bruins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLDetroit Free Press

Jeff Blashill Watch: Steve Yzerman keeps mum on Detroit Red Wings coaching job

What “very quickly" means to one person is not necessarily reflected in another person’s meaning. The Detroit Red Wings’ season has been over since an overtime loss Saturday night in Columbus, and general manager Steve Yzerman still hasn’t shown his hand regarding Jeff Blashill’s coaching future. Last month, Yzerman said he’d sit down with Blashill “very quickly” after the season ended, but it has been two days and counting since the final horn.
NHLNHL

San Diego Gulls Pacific Division Playoff Semifinal Schedule Announced

The American Hockey League (AHL) and the San Diego Gulls announced the 2021 Pacific Division Playoff Semifinal schedule between the San Diego Gulls and Bakersfield Condors. This marks the second time the two clubs have faced each other in a playoff series (also 2019 in the Pacific Division Finals). The series will begin this Friday, May 21 at Mechanics Bank Arena (6 p.m.) in Bakersfield and follow a best-of-three format with all games hosted by the higher seed. The local television and radio schedule will be announced as soon as possible.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Weekly Recap: Ducks Edition (May 9)

The Anaheim Ducks saw their season come to a close after playing four games this week. Here’s a recap of news and notes from the week. The Ducks won one of four games this week, splitting a series with the St. Louis Blues, before dropping back-to-back games to the Minnesota Wild, both by a score of 4-3 in overtime. The Ducks finish the year at the bottom of the West Division, with a record of 17-30-9.
NHLdailyjournal.net

Victor Rask scores in OT to lift Wild past Ducks, 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Victor Rask scored 2:46 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Saturday night. Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Hartman and Nick Bonino also scored and the Wild finished 4-1-2 on a season-high, seven-game homestand. Kirill Kaprizov added two assists and Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots.
NHLCBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Points in five of last six

Zegras tallied a goal on three shots Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota. Zegras went top shelf on Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle, pulling the Ducks to within 3-2 just over two minutes into the final period. It was the third goal of the season for the 19-year-old rookie, who landed on the scoresheet in five of his last six contests (two goals, four assists).
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Fan Guide for NHL Playoffs 2021: Game Schedule, Bracket

Blackhawks fan guide for NHL playoffs 2021: Game schedule, bracket originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second straight season, the Stanley Cup playoffs will look unlike any other. The postseason format has undergone a one-year overhaul. And the Stanley Cup Finals could feature an inter-conference matchup never before...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Ducks’ Series Against the Wild

The Anaheim Ducks’ 2020-21 season came a close – perhaps mercifully – but not without some last-minute excitement. Their opponents, the Minnesota Wild, have already punched their ticket to the postseason, but the Ducks weren’t going to simply lay on their backs to finish out the season. Defensive Deficiencies. There...
NHLCBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Sent to minors

Zegras was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Sunday, per CapFriendly. With Anaheim's season coming to an end, Zegras will head back to AHL San Diego where he's racked up 21 points in 17 games this season. He scored 13 points in 24 games with the Ducks and will likely start at the NHL level out of the gate next season.
NHLCBS Sports

Ducks' Sam Carrick: Waived by Ducks

Carrick has been placed on waivers by the Ducks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. Carrick was surprisingly productive in limited action for the low-scoring Ducks this season, notching six points in 13 games this season. Anaheim's season is over and Carrick is set to be a free agent.
NHLCBS Sports

Red Wings' Marc Staal: Provides decent return for Wings

Staal finished his first campaign with Detroit, having produced three goals, seven assists and a minus-5 rating through 56 games. The stay-at-home defenseman was a natural fit in Detroit; he'd spent his first 13 years with the Rangers but Staal was his typical, well-rounded self in the new environment. A fixture in the top four, Staal also managed 45 blocked shots and 58 hits for the Original Six club. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer after banking $5.7 million annually on a six-year deal from the Blueshirts.
NHLNBC Sports

Anaheim's Miller Closes Out His Impressive Career

The National Hockey League had 14 games on Saturday, and the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. And the fantasy picture is also coming into focus, as several teams are wrapping up their season and there are very few games remaining on the schedule. In fact, seven teams are now done for the regular season, and either headed for the golf course or getting ready for the postseason. And we had anther milestone, as the Vegas Golden Knights welcomed 7,567 fans, the most of any team post-COVID restrictions to date. We continue to inch towards normalcy, although we still have a long way to go. And lastly, congrats to Ryan Miller on an amazing career. He will skate off into the sunset after Saturday's overtime loss, but he won't soon be forgotten. Let's get started!
NHL95.5 FM WIFC

NHL roundup: Predators clinch playoff berth

Luke Kunin scored two goals and the host Nashville Predators sealed a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over the Central Division champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 21 saves and held a shutout into the third period in what was a preview of a first-round postseason series. The teams conclude the regular season with a rematch Monday night in Nashville.
NHLdetroitjockcity.com

Detroit Red Wings: 4 pending UFA’s to consider re-signing this offseason

With another Detroit Red Wings season in the books, we begin to look ahead to the 2021-22 season. The Detroit Red Wings finished another below-average season leaving general manager Steve Yzerman with plenty to question moving forward. Will head coach Jeff Blashill return behind the bench next season?. Will the...
NHLbleachernation.com

Stan Bowman and Jeremy Colliton Provide Some (Non-)Updates on Jonathan Toews

I feel hypocritical saying that we need to let Jonathan Toews figure out his own health status and let him have the privacy he needs to figure out where his future will take him (and if rejoining the Chicago Blackhawks is a part of it). But every time anyone from the organization’s front office has a microphone in front of them, they are going to be asked about Toews and we are going to get something.
NHLNHL

McDavid reaches 100 points in Oilers win against Canucks

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid scored his 100th point of the season for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Saturday. McDavid had a goal and three assists and is the first player in 25 years, and ninth in NHL history, to score at least 100 points through his first 53 games of a season. Mario Lemieux (126) and Jaromir Jagr (101) of the Pittsburgh Penguins each did it in 1995-96, the 24th and 25th time it was accomplished. McDavid has 32 goals and 68 assists.