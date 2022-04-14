ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Bell, Jaime King and More Celeb Parents’ Potty Training Confessions

Keeping it candid! Kristen Bell , Kristin Cavallari and more celebrity parents have dared to go into detail on their potty training methods.

The Good Place alum and her husband, Dax Shepard , had an easy time getting their eldest daughter, Lincoln, out of diapers, the actress admitted in a May 2020 Momsplaining With Kristen Bell episode.

“My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she us the toilet in the other room and [she] never wore another diaper beyond that,” the Frozen star explained to Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson at the time. “We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, ‘Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It’s so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.’”

The Michigan native went on to say, “Currently, my youngest is 5 and a half, still in diapers .”

As for Cavallari, the Hills alum joked to Us Weekly exclusively about the “really glamorous” way she’s potty training her youngest son, Jaxon , in March 2016.

“We’re in the middle of potty training Jaxon right now,” the Balancing in Heels author shared at the time. “This morning … he’s naked and he goes, ‘My tummy hurts, my tummy hurts,’ So I put him on the potty, and he’s wanting me to hold him. I’m like hugging him on his little potty while he’s pooping.”

The Laguna Beach alum isn’t afraid to use bribery to help her son, she wrote in a MomTastic blog post the previous month.

“In addition to giving Jaxon treats for going to the potty, we reward Camden when he helps his little brother,” the Very Cavallari alum wrote at the time. “So Camden is like, ‘Listen Jaxon, you’re going to the bathroom!’ Cam has my sweet tooth, so he’s very motivated to get Jaxon on his toilet.”

Keep scrolling to hear more celebrity parents’ potty training stories, from Jaime King to Anna Faris .

