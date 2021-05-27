Cancel
College Station, TX

City offices to be closed Monday for Memorial Day

College Station, Texas
College Station, Texas
 14 days ago

Most City of College Station offices and facilities will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

Sanitation and recycling collections will operate on the regular schedule. Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran Pool will be open from noon-6 p.m.

Closed facilities include the Southwood Community Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lick Creek Nature Center, and Lincoln Recreation Center.

To report an electric outage, College Station Utilities customers should call 855.528.4278 and have their account number ready. Payments due to the municipal court Monday must be paid by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

-30-

College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas

