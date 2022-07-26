Is GTA Online down? How to find out when the GTA Online servers will be back

If GTA Online is down then you'll find yourself running into a solid obstacle when trying to access the connected world of Los Santos and Blaine County, which can be very frustrating when you have plans for a gaming session lined up. Sometimes there's a temporary issue that stops players from logging in, while it's also possible that there's a more serious problem with the servers themselves, but either way there's no need for panic as anyone else trying to join GTA Online will be receiving the same endless loading screens or error messages, so it isn't just you.

Of course, you'd rather be dominating Los Santos than chasing down error codes or troubleshooting the issues you're having, so we've got the lowdown on how to confirm if GTA Online is down, what you can do (if anything) to fix the issue, and where you can find out when the servers will be up and running again.

Note that if you're getting the " Your profile does not have permission to access GTA Online " error message, this is an unrelated issue and we have a separate guide detailing what to do in that situation.

Is GTA Online down?

(Image credit: Rockstar)

At the time of writing the GTA Online servers are under heavy strain due to the launch of the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update, so it's possible that you'll face connectivity or other issues with them. If this does happen, Rockstar will be working on a fix to get things up and running on all platforms again ASAP.

The first place to look for information is the @RockstarSupport Twitter feed, which details any issues they are aware of and confirms when they have been resolved. GTA Online patch notes will also appear there, though unlike many other games the servers are rarely taken offline for planned updates as they are deployed straight into the live environment. You can also check the Rockstar Service Status page, to see if there's confirmation that GTA Online is down. If your issue isn't covered there, you can visit the Rockstar Games Customer Support site for more advice, or log a request for further assistance.

If there's no official word from Rockstar on the problems you're experiencing, the next place to check is the Downdetector status page for GTA Online to see if other players are in the same boat. If there's a sudden spike in reports then you're not alone, and there are wider issues that are no doubt being investigated. If you're a console player then it's also worth checking the official PlayStation Network Service Status or Xbox Live Status , in case that is having an effect on the wider connectivity of your gaming service.

How long will GTA Online be down for?

(Image credit: Rockstar)

If you do find that GTA Online is down, try not to stress too much about it. Over the years Rockstar has built up a strong infrastructure to support the game, and it's very rare for the GTA Online servers to be unavailable for an extended period of time. Be patient, check the information sources we mentioned above, and before too long you'll be back up and running again in your criminal enterprises.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.