Lessons of the high-alpine: A conversation with Chamonix mountain guide Vivian Bruchez

A flatlander adapts to mountain country. Nowadays, you don’t have to climb a mountain to learn about mountain climbing. There are plenty of other places to earn an education: clinics, videos, articles, books... you name it. But there are some lessons you can’t discover just by reading a book—and it starts with on-the-ground experience. For me, it was voyaging into the mountains like a flatlander: ignorant, over-excited, and under-prepared. As contrary as it might seem, forgetting what I needed, getting lost, and not learning my lesson the first time around were all essential for healthy development as an outdoor enthusiast. Armed with these learnings (and a strong dose of willfulness) I took to the mountains for a season, and was chewed up and spat out the other side with an ounce more wisdom. So, for the newbies out there, to spare you the sharp teeth of Mother Nature, I have compiled a list of essentials learned from my experiential mishaps (unless of course, you’d like to do it the good old-fashioned way—in which case, disregard the following and set off blindly).