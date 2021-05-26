Cancel
CBS's 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

By TV Guide Editors
Cover picture for the article[Editor's note: This is the 2020-21 CBS lineup. Here is the 2021-22 CBS Fall TV lineup.]. If you love horror dramas, military procedurals, or Chuck Lorre comedies, CBS is the place for you in the 2020-2021 television season. At the beginning of May, CBS renewed 23 shows on its lineup, including all three shows in the NCIS franchise. Meanwhile, Lorre comedies Mom and Young Sheldon were guaranteed a slot on next year's calendar, and so was Evil, the exciting supernatural drama fromThe Good Wife creators Michelle and Robert King.

