WOLFE IN THE WILD: This Downeast Maine Hike Features Vast Summit Views + A Beach

As temperatures are forecasted to hover near the triple digits this week, folks across Eastern Maine are trying to think cool. And many have thoughts of beating the heat at their local pool. We decided to find out when the pools in the area would be opening for the season, so we made some calls. The bad news: for most municipal pools in the area, it's not this very second. So as far as taking a cooling dip goes, you'll have to find another alternative. The good news: many pools plan to open in just a couple of weeks...if we can only sit tight and try our best not to melt till then!