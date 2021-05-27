Cancel
Maine State

WOLFE IN THE WILD: This Downeast Maine Hike Features Vast Summit Views + A Beach

By Paul Wolfe
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Downeast hike loops you up a mountain, down to a beach. This not-so-hidden gem of a hike is a popular destination in the summer, but makes for a great spring adventure. Schoodic Mountain near Sullivan rises 1,069 feet above sea level, 954 of those feet you climb in elevation. We agree with assessments that this hike is moderate in difficulty, but add that it's strenuous at times. The hard work pays off with a 360 summit view, featuring gorgeous distant views of Acadia National Park, nearby lakes, hills, bogs, and ocean views dotted with islands.

