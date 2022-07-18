ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make your own Facebook avatar

By Roland Moore-Colyer
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Do you sometimes find yourself looking into a mirror and thinking: "I wish I was someone else"  or "I wonder what I'd look like as a cartoon"? Then wish no more, as Facebook Avatars can make your dreams come true; admittedly, to a very minor extent.

Facebook Avatars are a means by which you can express yourself on the social network in the form of a cartoon likeness. Or perhaps a cartoon-like avatar that looks nothing like you; maybe you create an idealized version of yourself or go completely rogue and make a grotesque parody of the person you see yourself as.

In short, Facebook Avatars let you create a cartoon Bitmoji-like character that you can use across the social networks to express yourself or react to posts with custom stickers.

How to make a Facebook Avatar

1.  Login or set up a Facebook account

The first thing you’ll need to do to get on your way towards having a Facebook Avatar is to log into your Facebook account via the Android or iOS app. If you don’t have the app, it’s easily downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEcPK_0P59SkQs00

If you need the Facebook app, or other Facebook apps, you can get them in the Google Play store or Apple's App Store (Image credit: Future)

2. Open the Facebook app menu

You’ll need to either tap on the three lines that represent the menu options in the Facebook app or swipe right a few times to access the menu option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IvrF_0P59SkQs00

Swipe to or tap on the 'hamburger' menu to access Facebook's myriad of features (Image credit: Future)

3. Select 'Avatars'

Once you're in the app menu, you’ll be shown a suite of options. Tap the ‘see more’ button, and you’ll see an ‘Avatars’ option. Tap on that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaAfM_0P59SkQs00

You'll find the new Avatars option in the Facebook app menu (Image credit: Future)

4.  Start creating your Facebook Avatar

Once you’re in the Avatars section, the rest of the process to create your Facebook Avatar is a simple case of following the on-screen instructions.

These will prompt you to start with your avatar’s skin tone, then will move onto hairstyle selection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNb2J_0P59SkQs00

You'll start with selecting your skin tone and hairstyle (Image credit: Future)

After that, you'll then be able to choose your eye color, eyebrows shape, face shape, facial hair and other attributes that define one's face. You can also select whether you want your avatar to wear glasses or lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372cBM_0P59SkQs00

You can select from a whole range of eye colors and eye shapes (Image credit: Future)

And once you're done with creating your avatars head and face, you then have the option to choose your body shape and clothing style. And finally, you'll be able to select some form of headwear if you're feeling hat inclined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKrPP_0P59SkQs00

You can choose headwear and clothing syle for your Avatar (Image credit: Future)

Once you’re done, hit next and your avatar will be ready for use. It’s really that simple; there’s no need to upload photos or give Facebook any access to your data.

And you should then end up with an Avatar that's a rough approximation of yourself if that's what you're after; you can create any Avatar you like after all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8sAn_0P59SkQs00

It's very easy to create a Facebok Avatar that looks (a bit!) like you (Image credit: Future)

How to use your Facebook Avatar

Okay, you've created a Facebook Avatar and it's grinning at you proudly, whether you've made an approximation of your corporeal self or some grotesque abomination. Or perhaps you've simply made the person you want to be in the waking world. Regardless, now is the time to use it. If you've got bored of using words to communicate, you'll be pleased to know that making use of your Facebook Avatar is petty easy.

Initially, you can spread your Facebook Avatar far and wide by sharing it on Facebook where it'll appear in your friends' News Feed.

However, that's not all as the social network will create a set of digital stickers for you. These come in the form of pre-determined reaction stickers sets. You can use these to used to express your thoughts and sentiments towards a post or something in your Facebook feed or a chat with a Facebook compadre. From a simple thumbs up to popping a champagne cork or lying coquettishly by an open fireplace with a rose between your Avatar’s teeth, these stickers offer a variety of ways to express yourself in quiet digital form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBX8W_0P59SkQs00

Facebook Avatar stickers vary from simple to a bit odd (Image credit: Future)

1. Use your Facebook Avatar in comments

When you want to use your Avatar to express your thoughts on a post, simply tap the comment button and then the emoji button where you’ll be presented with your own avatar stickers, as well as the option to use standard emojis as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwmLm_0P59SkQs00

It's really easy to comment on a post with a Facebook Avatar reaction sticker (Image credit: Future)

In the web version of Facebook, you’ll be able to do this a little more succinctly by clicking on the sticker button, where you’ll then be presented with your Avatar stickers as well as other more generic stickers.

2. Use Facebook Avatars in Messenger chats

You can also do the same for chat messages on the web version of Facebook. When you have a chat window open, click on the stickers button, which will present a suite of stickers to use. Then click on the icon that shows your Facebook Avatar, which will serve up a menu of custom Avatar stickers to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NpMC_0P59SkQs00

You can use your Avatar stickers in Facebook chats on the web version of the social network (Image credit: Future)

And the Avatar reaction stickers also work in the Messenger app. Simply tap on the emoji button in the chat bar, then tap on the stickers menu and swipe right to access your Avatar stickers, and you'll have a whole load of them to use to your heart's content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtElJ_0P59SkQs00

Facebook Avatar stickers can be used in the Messenger iOS and Android app (Image credit: Future)

That's about it. Facebook Avatars is still rolling out across the world, and there's a good chance the Avatars and the reaction stickers could be used in other Facebook-owned services. But we'll need to wait and see what Facebook does next.

How to download Facebook | How to use Facebook Dark Mode on Android, iPhone and desktop | How to send a GIF in Facebook Messenger | How to change password on Facebook

IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

