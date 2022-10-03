The best tablets in 2022

The best tablet for your needs can be tricky to find, whether you're looking to outfit the kids with cheap, durable tablets for school or just want a beautiful second screen to keep near the couch.

To help you decide which tablet is right for you, we test all of the top devices in our lab and in the real world. In general, Amazon tablets are great for kids and anyone on a tight budget. iPads are best for students and creative pros, especially with the M1 chip and improved displays in Apple's iPad Pro 2021.

What are the best tablets?

What are the best tablets?

The iPad is synonymous with tablets for a reason: when you buy the basic iPad, you're guaranteed to get a great screen and strong audio. And with iPadOS 16 announced at WWDC 2022 , most iPads are about to get a feature upgrade. But when it comes to picking the best iPad for most people, we tend to push people towards the iPad Air. It may be a little pricier, but if you want to use an Apple Pencil or an attachable keyboard, it's the best iPad that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, as it supports the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd Gen).

If you prefer Android, Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets on the market. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a great premium Android tablet, with a great screen, excellent battery life, and speedy performance. If you absolutely need the biggest, baddest Android slate possible, you're better off with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

For parents or those on a budget, the Amazon Fire tablet line offers some great options. While their Amazon content-first interface may be off putting to those who don't live in the Prime world, their prices can't be beat and Amazon's slowly updating them to USB-C, which it's got in the Fire HD 10 and the Fire HD 8.

You can also check out the Microsoft Surface Go 2, which erases the memory of the lackluster original by lasting longer, thinning its bezels and providing a faster processor option. Microsoft has since released a successor, but as you can read in our Microsoft Surface Go 3 review , it's actually a bit of a step back from the excellent Go 2.

The best tablets you can buy today

The best tablet for everyone

CPU: M1 | Camera Resolution: 12MP wide (f/1.8) (front and rear) | Display: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640 pixels) Liquid Retina | Storage: 64GB, 256GB | Ports: 1 USB-C | Dimensions: 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6, 5G

Thin and elegant design Sharp, colorful display Speedy M1-powered performance Long battery life Solid 12MP cameras Peripherals are expensive

As great as the iPad Air 4 is, the iPad Air 5 has replaced it. It hits a sweet spot between portability and power. The new iPad Air 2022 is ideal for consuming and creating content, and its $599 starting price is within reach for many people.

Thanks to the addition of M1, the iPad Air 2022 is almost on par with the iPad Pro. That isn't to say the Air is now a Pro replacement, but the gap in power is considerably smaller. This, along with its relatively affordable starting price, could make this new iPad Air more compelling than the iPad Pro for budget-minded shoppers who still want the best iPad their money can buy.

Overall, the latest iPad Air is an almost perfect tablet. While there's still some room for improvement, it's hard to put this sleek, powerful slate down. This is arguably the best tablet for most people.

See our full iPad Air (2022) review .

A dependable Apple tablet

CPU: A13 Bionic | Camera Resolution: 8MP (rear), 12MP (front) | Display: 10.2 inches, 2160 x 1620 pixels | Storage: 64GB, 256GB | Ports: Lightning, Headphone | Dimensions: 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.07 pounds | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with optional LTE

Bright screen Improved front-facing camera Speedy performance Good battery life Dated design with big bezels Nowhere to store Apple Pencil

The 9th Gen iPad looks just like the 8th Gen update, and that's (mostly) OK. The A13 Bionic chip gives the 2021 iPad that necessary bump in performance to keep it speeding along, as iPadOS 15 brings more machine learning tricks like LiveText. The iPad's screen is still bright and colorful, and just what it needs at this price point. Also, Apple's sticking with its first-gen Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio for its supported Apple-made accessories, which many may find easier to use than third-party Bluetooth options.

The Pencil will come in handy for Scribble-based annotation, and the keyboard will help take advantage of the improved keyboard shortcut support. Sound is still good, as is battery life, the only thing we don't like about the iPad is that the iPad mini and iPad Air are making it look even older than its design is. Added support for Apple's finer accessories would be great, but it still has a headphone jack (no other iPad does), which is a win for the wired headphones crowd.

Read our full iPad 2021 review .

The best premium Android tablet

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Display: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz LCD display | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Memory: 8GB RAM | Ports: USB-C, microSD | Dimensions: 9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds

Bright, beautiful display Excellent battery life Great sound quality Surprisingly good cameras Decent laptop replacement Underwhelming performance vs. iPads Camera quality degrades at extremes Book Cover keyboard feels small, cramped

The Galaxy Tab S8 is good at a lot of things, but it's best at being a premium Android tablet. You can use it to get work done in a pinch, but in my experience it's best enjoyed as a speedy all-purpose device for making work and play a bit more enjoyable. On the couch its great for gaming or reading comics, and at work it's nice to have as a note-keeping device or secondary display, especially if you go to the trouble of investing in the Galaxy ecosystem and making your workspace DeX-friendly.

If you absolutely must have the biggest, baddest Android slate possible you probably want the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra , but if you just need a great premium Android tablet the Galaxy Tab S8 delivers — and in the process, sets a new standard for what we should expect from the category.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review .

The best tablet for those on a budget

CPU: Quad-Core 1.3 GHz processor | Camera Resolution: 2MP (rear), 2MP (front) | Display: 7 inches, 1024 x 600 pixels | Storage: 16GB, 32GB | Memory: 1GB | Ports: headphone jack. microUSB, microSD, | Dimensions: 7.6 x 4.5 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 0.6 pounds (10.1 ounces) | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n

Fast for its price Hyper affordable Finally, hands-free Alexa Lots of Amazon ads Low-res display

For a lot of customers, price makes the big difference, so Amazon could have coasted when it comes to the $50 Fire 7 tablet. Fortunately, the most recent iteration of the company's cheapest slate packs a snappy quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, which helps you navigate apps and browse the web faster than you'd expect from a tablet this cheap. And while previous Fire tablets made you tap to activate Alexa — which made no sense, it's meant to be summoned with your voice — the Fire 7 finally added voice triggers for the digital assistant.

Just don't expect any frills that come with more expensive tablets. The Fire 7 tablet’s sub-HD screen is not sharp enough for anyone used to an iPad, and its lock screen is filled with ads unless you pay extra. Still, it's a great pick for kids looking for a media consumption device.

Read our full Amazon Fire 7 review .

The best tablet for Windows 10

CPU: Pentium Gold, 8th Gen Intel Core m3 | Camera Resolution: 8MP (rear), 5MP (front) | Display: 10.5 inches, 1920 x 1280 pixels | Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB | Memory: 4GB, 8GB | Ports: headphone jack, USB-C, microSD, Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover Port | Dimensions: 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.22 pounds (1.75 pounds with type cover) | Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Lengthy battery life Bright, vivid screen Great webcam Unimpressive performance Type Cover requires adjustments

Sometimes, it takes a second try to make a thing go right. The Surface Go 2 takes aim at all the flaws of the predecessor and knocks them all down. First of all, thinner bezels make way for a bigger screen, arguably the most important part of a tablet. The Surface Go 2 has a 10.5-inch display, compared to 10 inches for the previous model.

The biggest upgrade is the Surface Go 2’s 11 hours and 39 minutes of battery life, which is over 5 hours longer than the original Surface Go.. Microsoft also answered my prayers for a laptop with a great webcam. The 5-megapixel 1080p camera in its top bezel is great for the era of online video calls, and its second front camera sensor adds Windows Hello biometric login. Finally, get the Surface Go 2 with the 8th Gen Intel Core m3 upgrade, it's a little pricier at $629, but it's definitely the model for multitaskers.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Go 2 review .

The best Android tablet when you absolutely need the biggest screen possible

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core CPU | Camera Resolution: 12MP + 12MP UW (front), 13MP AF + 6MP UW (back) | Display: 14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848-pixel | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB | Ports: 1x USB-C, microSD | Dimensions: 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.22 inches | Weight: 1.4 pounds | Wi-Fi: WiFi 6E (2.4/5/6GHz)

Big, beautiful OLED display Svelte design Snappy Android interface May be too large for some More expensive than better laptops

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra ($1,099) is the first tablet that casts a literal shadow over the iPad Pro . With its ginormous 14.6-inch OLED display, this Android slate makes the 12.9-inch iPad Pro seem cute by comparison. And with the optional keyboard attachment and improved multi-window mode, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could potentially replace a laptop.

Samsung is clearly targeting hybrid and at-home workers with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, as it packs dual front cameras with support to up to 4K resolution for video calls as well as auto framing for keeping you in the frame as you move around. Plus, there's advanced noise reduction to make sure you come through loud and clear.

Other highlights of the Tab S8 Ultra include a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 chip, a low-latency S Pen experience, 45W fast charging and improved integration with Galaxy S series phones.

At $1,099, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra commands a heck of a premium. But it delivers an intoxicating blend of size, speed and versatility that makes it one of the best Android tablets on the market.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra review .

The best mid-range Android tablet

CPU: Qualcomm SM6115 | Display: 10.4-inch, 2000x1200-pixel | Storage: 32GB | Memory: 3GB | Ports: USB-C, microSD | Dimensions: 9.7 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds

Excellent battery life Facial recognition USB-C charging Screen is a little dim Underwhelming performance

Android fans finally have a true iPad competitor, at a much more affordable price. Retailing for $229 (and on sale often for much less) the Galaxy Tab A7 is a great 10.4-inch tablet for consuming content. Whether you're browsing the web or streaming movies, you get to focus on your content more, thanks to its super-thin bezels that are thinner than what you get with Apple's $329 iPad. Oh, and it's got endurance to spare, lasting 13 hours and 13 minutes on the Tom's Guide battery test. Oh, and it's also got an iPad Pro feature that Apple makes you pay a lot for: facial recognition to unlock the device.

And just like Apple's pricier tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 charges over USB-C, so you can continue to cut non-reversible microUSB cables out of your life. And while it's not as fast as the iPad and its screen isn't as bright, neither is a serious problem at this price. Especially when Samsung gives you true Android with the Google Play app store, and not the watered-down Amazon Fire tablet experience.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review .

The best ultra-portable tablet

CPU: A15 Bionic | Camera Resolution: 12MP (front and rear) | Display: 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488 pixels) Liquid Retina | Storage: 64GB, 256GB | Ports: USB-C | Dimensions: 7.7 x 5.3 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 0.7 pound | Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 6, optional 5G (Sub-6)

Super-portable, light design Speedy A15 Bionic processor Sharp and bright display No Magic Keyboard or headphone jack Pricey

Take almost everything we know and love about the iPad Air, but shrink it down to a size and weight that's super-easy to use with just one hand and you have the iPad mini 6 (2021), which may be the iPad you've been waiting for. It has the Apple Pencil 2 support with the flat-edged design, the much-smaller bezels and nearly everything else we love about an iPad. Currently, Amazon has the market cornered on sub-10-inch tablets with the pricing of its Fire slates, but the new iPad mini gives quality-focused folks an alternative worth investing in.

On top of that, you've got the super-fast A15 Bionic system-on-chip, which outpaces the iPad Air and every non-Pro iPad out there. Its display is also super bright (over 500 nits of brightness), plus surprisingly good sound for a device this small. Oh, and speaking of outperforming its size, the iPad mini 6 has terrific battery life. The only thing that isn't small about the iPad mini 6? Its $499 price tag is a bit higher than the normal iPad, but it's another case of "you get what you pay for."

Read our full Apple iPad mini 6 (2021) review .

The best tablet for power users on the go

CPU: M1 | Camera Resolution: 12MP (rear, wide) 10MP (rear, ultra wide), 12MP True Depth (front) | Display: 11 inches (2388 x 1668 pixels) | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Ports: USB-C, Smart Connector | Dimensions: 9.7 x 7 x 0.2 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Wi-Fi: 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 with optional 5G

Fantastic screen Epic battery life M1 processor is blazing-fast 12.9-inch iPad Pro's display is better iPadOS feels limited with M1 power

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro may have the better screen, but the 11-inch iPad Pro is arguably better for more people. Not only is its battery life fantastic — over 13 hours on the Tom's Guide Battery Test — but it's lighter and fits better with last year's Magic Keyboard. Plus, it's $300 less expensive. On top of that, you get the astonishing speed of the Apple M1 chip, which is maybe too powerful for most tablet apps, but they call it the iPad Pro for a reason — this is made for the folks using demanding video and image editing apps.

Of course, the 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 still thrives at the little things. Its bright and colorful display is sharp, its four speakers provide much larger sound than you might expect from such a thin device and. And if you're willing to pony up the cash its amazing (optional) Magic Keyboard offers the simplest and smoothest tablet typing experience there is.

Read our full iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) review .

The best tablet for power users, period

CPU: M1 | Camera Resolution: 12MP (rear, wide) 10MP (rear, ultra wide), 12MP True Depth (front) | Display: 12.9 inches, 2732 x 2048 pixels | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Ports: USB-C, Smart Connector | Dimensions: 11 x 8.5 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.5 pounds | Wi-Fi: 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 with optional 5G

XDR display gets super bright M1 processor sets new iPadOS records Center Stage is pretty cool Display needs HDR content to look its best Expensive with accessories

The best got better this year, as Apple dropped its super-powerful M1 chip inside the already mighty iPad Pro 2021. That chip sets new tablet records in Geekbench and Adobe Premiere Rush — continuing Apple's tradition of putting tons of brawn in its sleek tablets. And this 12.9-inch model benefits from Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display, which offers much higher brightness — up to 1588 nits! Also, Apple's got a new video conferencing trick called Center Stage, where the camera tracks and follows you as you move during calls.

Oh, and the basics are still stellar. Its quad-speaker setup booms, its optional Magic Keyboard offers a comfortable typing experience — and its battery life is better than last year's (lasting hours longer than the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus). That said, the super-bright XDR display needs HDR content to thrive, and that's not always available — as the likes of Hulu and HBO Max have yet to adopt it. Also, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is more expensive than the MacBook Air (and heavier when docked with its Magic Keyboard). But, still, the iPad Pro 2021 is worth it for creative pros who want the best tablet for their next masterpiece.

Read our full iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review .

The best Windows 11 tablet

Display: 13-inch screen (2880 x 1920) | CPU: Intel i5-1135G7 | Intel i7-1185G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics | RAM: 8GB | 16GB | 32GB | Storage: 512GB | 1TB (128GB or 256GB removable SSD options) | Weight: 1.96 pounds

Large, vibrant display Tailor-made for Windows 11 Supports external devices Sharp webcam Underwhelming gaming performance Slim Pen 2 and Signature keyboard sold separately

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest in the company’s line of 2-in-1 Surface Pro tablets. This iteration includes an 11th generation Intel CPU, a 13-inch 120Hz display, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a removable SSD. Just as important, you'll get Windows 11 right out of the box with this 2-in-1. While you'll probably want to pay extra for the detachable keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus accessories, even if you don't this is the best Windows 11 tablet you can buy right now.

Its small size and lightweight design make the Surface Pro 8 ideal to use at home or on the road. The front-facing and rear cameras are also fantastic, providing clean detailed images. Unfortunately, the Surface Pro 8 disappoints as a gaming device and didn't live up to the promised 16 hours of battery life in our testing. Despite some of those qualms, the Surface 8 Pro is arguably the best Surface Pro yet.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review .

The best Android tablet when you want a big screen

CPU: Snapdragon 870 | Camera Resolution: 8MP (front) | Display: 13-inch (2160 x 1350 pixels) capacitive touchscreen | Storage: 128GB | Ports: USB-C, micro-HDMI | Dimensions: 11.55 x 8.03 x 0.24-0.98 inches | Weight: 1.83 pounds | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Built-in kickstand Vibrant 13-inch touchscreen Impressive speakers Long battery life Lacks 5G support No rear camera Hard to find suitable cases for it

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is an entertainment-focused Android tablet with an impressive 13-inch display and quality speakers that can make you feel like you’re watching movies and shows on a proper TV, instead of a bulky tablet. Playing games is a delight too, thanks to the speedy Snapdragon 870 processor and 8GB of memory. The slate can even act as a secondary monitor for your laptop or tablet, giving its 2K screen a bit of extra versatility.

Though great at what it does, it’s not the most portable device out there. It’s also all but impossible to find a protective cover due to its unusual design. The lack of 5G support is also a letdown, as is the lack of a headphone jack. Still, if you’re looking for an entertainment-focused tablet that you don't plan to cart around much, the Yoga Tab 13 is a good choice.

Read our full Lenovo Yoga Tab review .

The best tablet for writers

CPU: 1.2 GHz dual core ARM processor | Display: 10.3-inch, 1,872 x 1,404 digital paper | Storage: 8GB | Memory: 1GB | Ports: USB-C | Dimensions: 9.7 x 7.4 x 0.2 inches | Weight: 14.1 ounces (0.88 pounds) | Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Amazingly slim design Faster stylus input Excellent writing feel More expensive than an iPad Just for writing and reading, no apps

If you're a writer who loves pen and paper, you know that the iPad and its Apple Pencil don't really feel right. That's where the reMarkable tablets have jumped into the fray, offering a real-feeling writing experience, with a unique screen technology that uses digital paper and the Marker stylus, which feels more authentic when you press its nib against the screen. The reMarkable 2, however, is a much more seductive device, now measuring a sleek 0.2 inches and ditching its plastic frame for a sleeker metallic chassis.

Oh, and it's not just a notebook. Your documents sync to the cloud so you can read them on iPhones, iPads, PCs, Macs and Android. The reMarkable 2 also translates your handwriting to editable text, so you can share your notes with your whole team, or turn your draft ideas into a manuscript. And its two weeks of battery life means you can just leave it on your coffee table, for when inspiration strikes, rather than keep it plugged in all the time.

Read our full reMarkable 2 review .

The best cheap Android tablet

CPU: Samsung Exynos 9610 | Camera Resolution: 8MP (rear), 5MP (front) | Display: 10.4 inches, 2000 x 1200 pixels | Storage: 64GB | Memory: 4GB | Ports: USB-C, headphone jack | Dimensions: 9.6 x 6.1 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Slimmed down bezels Lengthy battery life Bright display Underwhelming performance Some Android apps still need tablet optimization

Android tablets don't have the strongest track record, but on hardware, Samsung's caught up with the iPad with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This excellent tablet has a ton of battery life — lasting over 12 hours on a single charge — and offers a sleek design with a bright screen and solid sound. This all ties together for a tablet that's great for consuming content on. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's thin bezels help it stand out from the mid-range tablet crowd even further, making it look more like the iPad Pro than the iPad. Oh, and the S-Pen stylus, which offers low-latency drawing, is included by default, and it snaps to the top of the Tab S6 Lite, so you're less likely to lose it.

Performance-wise, though, the Tab S6 Lite won't be blowing people away if they try to multitask. There's also the matter of Android tablet apps, which still could use more love and care from their developers.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review .

Best cheap Android tablet with amazing battery life

CPU: 2.0GHz octa-core CPU | Camera Resolution: 5 MP (rear) 2 MP (front) | Display: 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel | Storage: 32GB, 64GB | Ports: 1x USB-C, headphone jack, microSD | Dimensions: 9.7 x 6.5 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 17.8 ounces/1.1 pounds | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Stellar battery life Sharp and bright screen USB-C charging Speakers aren't that strong Still lacks Google apps

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) takes an already-good tablet and applies incremental upgrades, such as a slightly brighter screen, 1GB more RAM and a smaller, lighter design. While it probably isn't a must-have for anyone who bought the 2019 model, it's a good demonstration of Amazon's ability to put out a value-driven slate that's good enough for many.

If you think you'll be irritated by slight lags in performance, you should consider spending an extra $30 to get the $179 Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus, arguably the best Amazon tablet ever. That said, the Fire HD 10 (2021) is still going to be great for the folks who are looking for a device to casually peruse the internet, read e-books, and watch video. This keeps the Fire HD 10's spot among the best Android tablets out there, and one of the best tablets you can buy — especially if you're on a budget. Its biggest flaws, though, are nothing new. Most notably, Amazon's Fire OS is still app-challenged, missing the Google Play app store — which means you can't get the full YouTube experience, for example, and you'll miss out on a lot of great apps not available on Amazon's app store.

Read our full Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) review .

The best Amazon tablet for most people

CPU: 2.0 GHz quad-core processor | Camera Resolution: 2MP (rear), 2MP (front) | Display: 8-inch 1280 x 800-pixel | Storage: 32GB, 64GB | Memory: 2GB | Ports: headphone jack. USB-C, microSD, | Dimensions: 8 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 0.8 pounds (12.5 ounces) | Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Fantastic battery life Bright screen USB-C port Good selfie camera Great for Amazon content Still no Google apps Pay to remove Amazon ads Slow Silk browser

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is a great tablet for certain needs. Its bright screen and epic 13+ hours of battery life make it great for consuming content, and its reversible USB-C port is a feature we wish was in the cheaper Fire 7 tablet. On top of that, this $90 tablet is good enough at everything else — decent audio, OK performance — for its price that I can't deny how many will find it a great value. I also found its front camera surprisingly crisp when I snapped some selfies while writing the review, as more expensive laptops have much worse webcams.

That being said, anyone who wants the completeness of the Google Play Android app store or the iPad's iOS app store might feel a little ticked off at Amazon. The lack of Google's own apps, which you need to sideload to use, is frustrating to folks who don't like to use inferior web-based versions of those apps.

Read our full Amazon Fire HD 8 review .

How to choose the best tablet for you

Start by thinking about the operating system you live in, which means opening your pocket and thinking about how much you rely on your smartphone. iPhone owners may jump straight to the 7th Gen iPad or iPad Pro, and they'd be right to do so — iMessage integration and the shared app ecosystems across iOS and iPadOS are an ideal combination. But if the iPad Pro is too expensive and the 7th Gen iPad isn't powerful enough, the iPad Air's faster CPU makes it the iPad to definitely consider, though I can't blame budget-conscious shoppers for going with the regular iPad.

Android folks have a wider set of options, but since Android apps aren't thriving on tablets as much as anyone would hope, this is a good time to consider all of your options. Yes the Galaxy Tab S6 has a fantastic screen and Android apps, but isn't Windows 10 a more capable platform? If you're nodding your head "yes," then the Surface Go 2 is the best tablet for you. That all being said, if you've got a big enough family, and you're all living in the Amazon Prime ecosystem, go for the Fire 7 if you're trying to fit to a budget, and the Fire HD 10 if you are tired of devices that don't have USB-C.

How we test tablets

First, we run as many benchmarks as that tablet will allow, to see how fast they are in ways that can be compared directly against competitors. We say "will allow" as some tablets, like Amazon's Fire slates, have trouble with side-loaded Android apps. We then use colorimeters and light meters to measure how colorful and bright these tablets’ screens can get. After that, we put them through our in-house battery test, which times how long it takes — while surfing the web with brightness at 150 nits — to drain a tablet of a charge.

After that, we do the same things you do — browse the web, watch YouTube, play games, compose emails — and then a lot more. We try and write some (or all) of our tablet reviews on the tablets we're testing, if there's a keyboard for it that is. Nobody wants to write a magnum opus on a glass screen, trust me.

For more information, check out our how we test page for Tom's Guide.