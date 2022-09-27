Deals Do Come True: This New Bundle Promotion Gets You Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for Free

Looking for something new to watch from home right now? We’ve spotted a deal that gets you unlimited streaming access to everything on Disney+ for about the same price you’d pay for a cold brew and a sandwich. Here’s what you need to know about the ultimate streaming sale of the year so you can start streaming new releases like Andor , Thor: Love and Thunder , plus upcoming, highly anticipated sequels like Hocus Pocus 2 .

What’s the Best Disney+ Deal?

If you haven’t signed up for a Disney+ subscription just yet, you’re in luck: Though Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial, there’s actually still a way you can get Disney+ for free.

Verizon customers who have specific Unlimited plans can score a subscription to the streaming service included with their plans. Verizon’s Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited packages include Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN + with your plan as a perk. The company’s Disney+ on Us promotion also includes six months of Disney+ free with its Do More and Start More Unlimited plans. After six months, you’ll pay $7.99 for Disney+ per month.

From Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder to Disney’s live-action take on the classic Pinocchio , Verizon’s Disney+ promo lets you stream a ton of recent releases, plus new episodes of weekly series like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and new hits like Andor .

But that’s not the only great Disney+ streaming deal we’ve spotted. If you want to stream live sports, new shows, and more Disney exclusives, but don’t have Verizon, read more ways to get the best Disney+ bundle at a discount.

How Much Is the Disney Bundle?

Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ previously teamed up to offer a bundle deal that gets you access to all three streamers for just $13.99 a month . That’s $14 total for all three sites together , not individually, and includes Hulu’s ad-supported tier.

And guess what? The so-called “ Disney+ Bundle Deal ” is still one of the best ways to score a deal on Disney+, as well as Hulu and ESPN+, saving you a good chunk of money versus paying for each of the services separately.

The $14 Disney+ Bundle gets you Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads. But you can also sign up for an ad-free Disney+ Bundle, which costs just $19.99 a month for all three streamers. The ad-free Disney+ Bundle saves you up to 30 percent overall instead of spending your cash for each subscription on its own. The bottom line: It’s the best Disney+ deal for your money in the long run, and gets you unlimited access to new movies, series, and live sports.

Is the Disney Bundle Worth It?

The Disney+ Bundle is one of the best Disney+ deals online, and since Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial, it’s also one of the only ways to score a deal on the streaming service.

There’s no annual plan for the premium bundle, but an ad-free subscription to Hulu costs $12.99 on its own, making this triple play a no-brainer for any fan of the popular streaming service. Along with Verizon’s offer, we think it’s one of the best streaming deals, period. (For comparison, a single monthly Netflix subscription costs $15.49.)

The trick is to sign up for the three sites as a bundle rather than individually, which gets you a solid discount versus ordering each service separately.

This deal includes access to Disney+, home to original movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The entire Star Wars library is also available to stream for free on Disney+ along with new series and movies like Thor and the Emmy-nominated The Mandalorian .

You’ll also get instant access to thousands of movies and TV shows on Hulu, including Hulu Originals like Handmaid’s Tale , Tell Me Lies , and Only Murders in the Building . Hulu is also home to a number of comedy specials and your favorite reality TV shows.

ESPN+, meantime, is your best bet for exclusive commentary, analysis, and locker room coverage of all the major sports leagues and franchises. Stream live sporting events (like the UFC) for free, and get access to ESPN’s extensive archive of past events that you can re-watch on demand. Your subscription to ESPN+ also gets you access to the entire 30 for 30 library of short films and documentaries about your favorite athletes.

Of course the bundle is possible because Disney is the parent company of all three streaming services. The Disney bundle is available for new subscribers or anyone with any of the three services. Try it out now, cancel anytime .

Another great Disney+ deal to know right now? Bundle it with Hulu + Live TV, which includes ESPN+, and you can save $20 per month for your first three months of streaming. Normally $69.99 per month, you’ll get all three for as low as $49.99 per month your first three months, for a total of $60 savings. Get the limited-time Hulu + Live TV bundle deal here .