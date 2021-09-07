The Best Clothes Steamers To Get Those Wrinkles Out Once and For All

Whether you’re working with clothes or curtains, having a reliable fabric steamer on hand is a great way to make quick work of wrinkles. Fabric steamers, also called garment steamers, clothes steamers or simply steamers, have a handheld nozzle that emits steam. The heat and steam from the fabric steamer help loosen wrinkles and revive clothes. That means your favorite dress pants will stay looking crisp and your casual button-downs won’t look too casual.

A fabric steamer has a few key advantages over an iron . A steamer applies heat in a less direct way than an iron, so there’s less of a risk of damaging your clothing, especially if it’s made from a delicate fabric. Plus, steamers can help remove odors and kill germs. Arguably the best thing about a fabric steamer is how convenient it is. Whereas ironing requires an ironing board and frequent flipping and adjusting, a clothing steamer allows you to de-wrinkle your clothes as it hangs on the hanger.

Steamers also come in designs that are handy for at-home or on-the-go use. The right choice of steamer for you will depend on your individual needs and circumstances. In general, clothes steamers come in two popular designs: affordable handheld steamers and standing steamers, which are more common in commercial settings.

The Best Standing Steamers

These two-part steamers tend to sport a more traditional appearance. The water tank is usually found in a floor-mounted housing, allowing them to hold a much greater quantity of water. This means your steaming sessions can last much longer than sessions using smaller capacity steamers. From the base, you’ll find a long hose and nozzle head which is used for precision steaming. These larger devices are ideal for users looking to steam at home or for some types of commercial use.

The Best Handheld Clothes Steamers

While their smaller size does limit their water capacity, the benefits of having a handheld device include greater freedom of movement during use and, most importantly, portability. Smaller, handheld steamers are ideal for business people and travelers who need to steam away from home. Their small size means, on the whole, they heat up quickly, making them handy for quick fixes or last-minute emergencies.

In general, a handheld clothing steamer makes the most sense for the average user — standing steamers are large, bulky and are probably overkill for your weekly load of laundry. Unless you have a lot of clothes to get through and you have plenty of interior space like a dedicated laundry room in your home, then you’ll probably want to save space and stick with one of our favorite handheld options.

Below, we’ve selected the best clothes steamers that meet all your needs, from de-wrinkling a work shirt on your way out the door to steaming crinkled curtains. So say goodbye to ironing and trips to the dry cleaner, and enjoy crease and wrinkle-free clothing every time you leave your home.

1. ROWENTA X-cel DR6130 Handheld Steamer

BEST OVERALL

The Rowenta handheld steamer is designed to heat up in 15 seconds, so you can quickly pull out that day’s shirt and steam out any wrinkles. It has a small water chamber, reducing the bulk of this steamer and making it easier to take on the go. The included fabric brush can be helpful for tougher fabrics.



Buy: Rowenta Clothes Steamer $29.99

2. PurSteam Handheld Garment Steamer

BEST BASIC

The PurSteam Handheld Garment Steamer’s compact size makes it the perfect travel buddy. It can easily fit into a suitcase and be taken from one place to another without any hassle. This tiny but mighty powerful handheld steamer heats up in 90 seconds. Its ultra-fast heat aluminum technology means it’s able to de-wrinkle any fabric easily and quickly. It’s also lightweight, weighing less than two pounds, which allows you to steam bigger pieces of fabric without your arm getting tired.

Buy: PurSteam Clothes Steamer $21.97

3. HoMedics PerfectSteam Garment Steamer

BUILT-IN CREASER

This option from HoMedics has two power modes, including a Turbo mode for handling tougher wrinkles. The steamer is designed to heat up in 40 seconds, so you can make quick work of wrinkles and get on with your day. A bristle brush is also included. One of the unique features is a creasing tool on top of the steamer to keep suit pants looking crisp.



Buy: HoMedics Clothes Steamer $44.99

4. J-2000 Jiffy Garment Steamer

COMMERCIAL-GRADE

With its impressive 2.84-liter water tank, the J-2000 Jiffy Garment Steamer delivers up to 1.5 hours of continuous steaming per fill. Like all of the best clothes steamers, this product is ideal for both households and commercial enterprises who want to steam clothing, remove wallpaper, steam bedding and de-wrinkle table linens. The USA-made device is constructed from high-impact plastic for durability. Furthermore, it boasts a quick heat-up time, an automatic shut-off and built-in wheels for added convenience.

Buy: Jiffy Clothes Steamer $263.99

5. SALAV Quicksteam Handheld Garment Steamer

MOST COMPACT

This steamer from Salav is one of the smallest and most sleek options available, making it a great option for travel or even keeping at your office desk. A fabric brush attachment and travel bag are also included. There are multiple steam settings to suit different fabrics and needs. The water tank is small, so it’s best suited for steaming a couple of items at a time. That said, this can be a great option if you like to steam just that day’s outfit.



Buy: Salav Clothes Steamer $39.99

6. Conair Full-Size Complete Steam

BEST UPRIGHT STEAMER

While you undoubtedly sacrifice convenience, a full-size steamer is always going to outperform its handheld counterparts. This option from Conair is an economical pick. It holds 2.5 liters of water, so you can use it continuously without worrying about stopping for refills. Despite its size, it takes only 45 seconds to heat up. The steamer also has a built-in hanger and clips, so you can easily get your shirts and pants ready to be steamed.



Buy: Conair Clothes Steamer $59.99

7. Electrolux Handheld Travel Steamer

BEST DESIGN

Admittedly, the way a steamer looks is not the most important factor. But if it was, Electrolux’s steamers would take the cake. The sleek and minimal design makes it unobtrusive to look at, and its small size means it’s easy to pack in your bag and take on the go. It’s designed to heat up in 30 seconds, and it can deliver up to 10 minutes of continuous steaming.



Buy: Electrolux Clothes Steamer $49.99

8. PurSteam Garment Steamer

ALSO GREAT

This multi-functional steamer makes steaming several clothes in a row a quick and simple task. Its large water tank and collapsible/adjustable hanger makes steaming everything from a suit jacket to a ballet costume easier. Half of the dilemma of steaming is trying to find a place to hang your clothes while you steam them, but this steamer eliminates that issue. It also comes with clothing clips, a steam board and a crease attachment which helps to remove the wrinkles from tricky spots, like the collar of a dress shirt.

Buy: PurSteam Clothes Steamer $94.97

9. Black & Decker HGS011S Easy Garment Steamer

BEST VALUE

While they’re probably best known for power tools, Black & Decker is a great brand to turn to for common household appliances, such as this affordable garment steamer. The 7.4 oz water tank allows for fewer refills. The ergonomic handle makes it easier to use for extended periods.



Buy: Black and Decker Clothes Steamer $19.99

2. Steamfast SF-407 Fabric Steamer

The Steamfast SF-407 Fabric Steamer heats up in 45 seconds and holds up to 40 ounces of water which allows you to steam several garments without the worry of having to refill the tank. The detachable telescopic pole provides a convenient hanging place for your clothes while you’re steaming them. If you’re steaming a long pair of pants, this steamer allows you to adjust the pole to the appropriate length. It also comes with an attachable fabric brush that brushes away any lint or hair. This steamer’s powerful steam will de-wrinkle your clothes while also getting rid of any dust mites and allergens left on the fabric.

Pros: The large-capacity water tank ensures you have plenty of steam for treating tens of garments in a single session.

Cons: Due to its upright design, this at-home steamer is not the right choice for those who travel.

5. BEAUTURAL Handheld Steamer

With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the BEAUTURAL Handheld Steamer is one of the fastest heating steamers available. The quick heat-up time and 260ml tank, which provides 15 minutes of continuous steaming, means this is a great option for anyone who often finds themselves in need of high-speed steaming. You can also use the steamer in both vertical and horizontal orientations. The device works to clear dust, remove creases or get rid of lint by using all three of the included attachments, namely a fabric brush, a creaser, and a lint brush. Furthermore, it includes an auto-off function and can be used on a number of different fabrics, including silk, cotton, linen and nylon.

Pros: The 30-second heat up time is hard to beat, making this a great choice for anyone in a rush.

Cons: Compared to other options, this handheld steamer’s appearance is less attractive.

6. PurSteam Professional Series Garment Steamer

The PurSteam Professional Series Garment Steamer lets you steam your clothes at any height or angle. It sports a built-in, tiltable ironing board, a rotating steam nozzle along with adjustable legs, allowing you to create the most comfortable steaming position possible. The device is ready to steam in as little as 45 seconds and features a two-liter tank that provides up to 45 minutes of continuous steaming and includes a burn prevention safety cap to stop you from opening the tank when it’s too hot.

Pros: The adjustable legs and built-in ironing board ensure you can steam your clothes in the most comfortable position for you.

Cons: With its large water tank and built-in ironing board, storing this steamer is less convenient than smaller models and handheld options.

7. Magictec Portable Garment Steamer

If you’re looking for a commercial clothes steamer that is designed for portability, consider the Magictec Portable Travel Garment Steamer. It’s a versatile device that can be used to remove wrinkles from clothes, clean, sterilize and sanitize all kinds of fabrics, including nylon, blends, cotton, polyester and other fabrics. The compact and lightweight design easily fits inside your suitcase, and when switched on, it can heat up in as little as 60 seconds. Furthermore, the 180ml reservoir supplies the device with up to nine minutes of constant steam.

Pros: The compact and lightweight device was designed for people who need a travel-ready steamer.

Cons: As it’s built for travel, this compact device’s capacity and size pale in comparison to some of the at-home options.