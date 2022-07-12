ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: Apple’s New AirPods Are Finally Under $170 on Amazon — a $79 Discount

By Brandt Ranj
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Apple ’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are 32 percent off at Amazon right now ahead of Prime Day .

Regularly $249, the new AirPods discount brings them down to just $169.98 — one of the lowest prices we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com).

Buy: New Apple AirPods Pro $169.98

This discount is surprising because Apple released these updated AirPods Pro just last fall. This updated version of Apple’s premium earbuds comes with a MagSafe-compatible case, which allows you to use it with Apple’s magnetic charging accessories. The earbuds themselves are unchanged.

The AirPods Pro stand out from the second and third-generation versions — available for $89.99 and about $194 respectively — in a couple of ways.

The most important difference is that the AirPods Pro support active noise cancellation, which uses the microphones on each bud to filter outside sounds. Second, the AirPods Pro use gummy eartips, which create a more complete seal inside your ear to prevent noise from leaking in or out.

Apple includes three sizes of eartips in the box, so you should find a pair that fits. Previous generations of AirPods had hard outer shells that created a looser seal, and would be prone to falling out.

The AirPods Pro get five hours of battery life, but recharge when they’re inside their case. Counting the power inside the case, you get 24 hours of active use from the AirPods Pro before the buds and case need to be plugged in.

It was hard to find the AirPods Pro for several months last year due to stock shortages, and that was without a discount. And while the wireless earbuds were available again this year, there were shipping delays. Fortunately, the new AirPods Pro are here and on sale for just $169.98 . No coupon code or promo code is required for this deal. Get the deal and see full details here .

