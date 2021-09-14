CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple’s AirPods Pro Are Discounted to $179 on Amazon – Cheaper Than Apple’s Own Site

By Brandt Ranj
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Apple ’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $70 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $179.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal.

The AirPods Pro are the latest version of Apple’s totally wireless earbuds , and stand out from the first and second generation versions — available for $114.99 and $159.98 respectively — in a couple of ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvGgp_0P4C9Fva00

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $179.99

The most important difference is that the AirPods Pro support active noise cancellation, which uses the microphones on each bud to filter outside sounds. Second, the AirPods Pro use gummy eartips, which create a more complete seal inside your ear to prevent noise from leaking in or out.

Apple includes three sizes of eartips in the box, so you should find a pair that fits. Previous generations of AirPods had hard outer shells that created a looser seal, and would be prone to falling out.

Another key difference is that the AirPods Pro support Spatial Audio, Apple’s version of surround sound. Newer albums are mixed in this format, and the AirPods Pro allow you to experience this music with an immersive, 360-degree surround sound-like effect.

The AirPods Pro get five hours of battery life, but recharge when they’re inside their case. Counting the power inside the case, you get 24 hours of active use from the AirPods Pro before the buds and case need to be plugged in. The AirPods Pro case supports wireless charging, which was introduced in with the second generation AirPods ; the first-generation AirPods must be connect to power via a cable. Apple is rumored to be releasing a third-generation version of the non-Pro AirPods later in 2021, but we don’t know how much it will cost, or which features it will have.

It was hard to find the AirPods Pro for several months last year due to stock shortages, and that was without a discount. And while the wireless earbuds were available again this year, there were shipping delays last month. Fortunately, the AirPods Pro are back in stock and on sale for just $179.99 . This deal isn’t tied to any particular event, so the price could go back up at any time. Shop the latest AirPods Pro deal here .

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

The Best Tech Accessories for Remote Learning

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. As back-to-school season kicks off in the next few weeks, there’s a chance that your school is offering...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Best Waterproof Tech Accessories You’ll Actually Use

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re planning on spending some time by the pool or on the beach this summer, you’re probably...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

These Are the Best MagSafe Phone Cases for Your iPhone 12

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series has a bunch of innovative and upgraded features, but its MagSafe technology really...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
CNET

Don't buy a new TV at the wrong time. Here's when prices will drop

Are you looking to buy a new TV, but want the best price possible? Don't worry, the next best time to purchase is approaching. Prices for screens big and small follow a regular annual cycle, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least anxiety about getting ripped off. Here's the pattern: New TVs are announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs start shipping in the spring and summer, and that's when they're at their most expensive. In other words, those fancy 2021 TVs cost more right now than they will a little later in the year.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Apple Products#Airpods#Apple Com#Spatial Audio
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
TrustedReviews

iPhone 11 Pro plummets in price before Apple’s event

We’re seeing iPhone’s going for cheap ahead of the iPhone 13 release, with versions of the iPhone 11 Pro dropping to under £500. You can get your hands on the 64GB smartphone in either Midnight Green or Silver for just £467.95, which is over £50 less than the original asking price of £519.95.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad just got MAJOR price cuts at Amazon

Apple revealed the iPhone 13, the 9th-generation iPad, the 6th-generation iPad Mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7 at its California Streaming event, spurring Apple deals from various retailers for older models of the company’s devices. If you’ve been waiting for AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, and iPad deals, Amazon has given you a chance to enjoy savings when buying these products through these tempting offers.
ELECTRONICS
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Well+Good

Major Deal Alert: Apple AirPods Pro Are Nearly 30% Off Right Now

While the internet has been buzzing about the recent announcement of the iPhone 13, there is another piece of news that is going to make Apple fans happy. The AirPods Pro that rarely go on sale are now nearly 30 percent off right now. So, if you're been waiting to make the switch to wireless music listening, now's the time to strike. (Trust me, your wallet and ears will thank you.)
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

What To Expect At Apple's September Keynote: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3

Apple is likely to send out invites for its upcoming September keynote within the next few days. As usual, a next-generation iPhone will be the primary focus of the event. However, it's widely expected that the iPhone 13 family will be joined by the Apple Watch Series 7 and the AirPods 3. With this in mind, here's a quick rundown of what we expect to see from the three product lines later this month.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds prices slashed at Amazon

There are big savings afoot for anyone looking for the latest in Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds with Amazon cutting prices massively for a limited time only. Whether you’re looking for standard AirPods or the latest Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, you can save plenty of cash on your purchase right now when you head over to Amazon. We break down just what’s available and why they’re all worth your time.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy