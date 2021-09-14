Apple’s AirPods Pro Are Discounted to $179 on Amazon – Cheaper Than Apple’s Own Site

Apple ’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $70 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $179.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal.

The AirPods Pro are the latest version of Apple’s totally wireless earbuds , and stand out from the first and second generation versions — available for $114.99 and $159.98 respectively — in a couple of ways.

The most important difference is that the AirPods Pro support active noise cancellation, which uses the microphones on each bud to filter outside sounds. Second, the AirPods Pro use gummy eartips, which create a more complete seal inside your ear to prevent noise from leaking in or out.

Apple includes three sizes of eartips in the box, so you should find a pair that fits. Previous generations of AirPods had hard outer shells that created a looser seal, and would be prone to falling out.

Another key difference is that the AirPods Pro support Spatial Audio, Apple’s version of surround sound. Newer albums are mixed in this format, and the AirPods Pro allow you to experience this music with an immersive, 360-degree surround sound-like effect.

The AirPods Pro get five hours of battery life, but recharge when they’re inside their case. Counting the power inside the case, you get 24 hours of active use from the AirPods Pro before the buds and case need to be plugged in. The AirPods Pro case supports wireless charging, which was introduced in with the second generation AirPods ; the first-generation AirPods must be connect to power via a cable. Apple is rumored to be releasing a third-generation version of the non-Pro AirPods later in 2021, but we don’t know how much it will cost, or which features it will have.

It was hard to find the AirPods Pro for several months last year due to stock shortages, and that was without a discount. And while the wireless earbuds were available again this year, there were shipping delays last month. Fortunately, the AirPods Pro are back in stock and on sale for just $179.99 . This deal isn’t tied to any particular event, so the price could go back up at any time. Shop the latest AirPods Pro deal here .