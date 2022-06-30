The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Washing our hair has always, always, always been a drag, and it feels even more pointless right now. We’re supposed to spend all that time shampooing, conditioning, treating, combing, drying and styling...just to sit at home? No, thanks. But still, the feeling of greasy, flat hair makes Us cringe!

That’s where dry shampoo comes in — a secret but not-so-secret weapon of pretty much anyone with hair long enough to need it. But so many dry shampoos come with problems of their own, including creating even more buildup on the scalp, having a funky smell or flaking throughout the day. That’s why we have to be picky, and that’s why we’re listening to every single word of advice Kristin Cavallari has to offer!

Cavallari recently spoke to Byrdie about her beauty routine, and when asked how it’s changed since she became a mom, she explained her “no-fuss” routine — she often only has two minutes to actually get ready in the mornings. She simply washes her face, puts on some mascara, fills in her brows and grabs her Klorane Dry Shampoo !

“I use Klorane Dry Shampoo in between washes to freshen up my hair and make waves and volume last for a couple days,” the Very Cavallari star explained. “I usually wash my hair every three days, so the kids don't actually hinder my daily routine at all.”

What makes this dry shampoo unique is its plant-based powder formula, made with organically harvested oat milk to soothe and protect the scalp. It’s joined by corn and rice starch to cleanse hair, as well as absorbent microspheres and silica to rid locks of dirt, oil and odor, leaving hair clean, volumized and refreshed. It can be used to add texture when you’re styling too!

To use this dry shampoo , shake up the bottle and hold it 10 inches from your head. Lightly squeeze the sides of the bottle to disperse the ultra-fine powder at the roots and brush through after two minutes. Reviewers say it blends right in with no chalky or gritty residue and that they can then wait days before another wash. It’s safe for all hair types, even those treated with chemicals or color. Pick one up today and see why shoppers and celebs are in love with it!

