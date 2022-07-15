Skate 4 trailer, playtest, and everything else we know

A Skate 4 release date still hasn't been set, but we're starting to get a much clearer picture of what EA's long-awaited and much-anticipated skating simulator will look like come launch. We now know it'll be free-to-play whenever it lands, for example, and that it'll support cross-platform play with cross-progression support too. We now know that despite this being the fourth entry to the long-standing Skate series, it isn't a direct follow-up or sequel to its forerunners, and, as such, is simply called Skate.

Recently, we were treated to a small slice of gameplay footage, alongside details of how to sign ourselves up for early pre-release playtests. Find out more information on those, as well as everything else we know about Skate 4 so far – or, rather, everything else we know about Skate so far.

Will Skate 4 ever come out? It feels like we've been waiting an eternity, and hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer. While EA is yet to put a Skate 4 release date out into the public, the publisher's CEO, Andrew Wilson, did state during EA's Q3 2022 earning's call that the skateboarding game will " launch soon ".

It's an imprecise statement, but it's better than nothing. When EA revealed the game in 2020, it was noted that Skate 4 was in the early stages of development. Now, two years later, it sounds as if production is progressing nicely. Back in March 2022, one leaker claimed that "playtesting has been going on for months". Then, just a couple of weeks later, pre-alpha footage of Skate 4 leaked online , but the most information we've gotten came quite recently.

In mid-July, 2022, while announcing the fact Skate 4 is not a direct follow-up to its forerunners (hence why it's called simply Skate), and will be free-to-play, the devs reiterated their it's ready when it's ready stance.

Skate 4 free-to-play

Skate 4 will, indeed, be free-to-play. As revealed during a developer stream in mid-July 2022, the devs confirmed Skate 4 – or Skate as it is in fact known – will not come with a premium price tag, but will also not be pay-to-win. There will be "no map areas locked behind a paywall", the devs said, while affirming the next Skate game will not have loot boxes or "paid gameplay advantages". The devs also cited Apex Legends as a good example of a game doing free-to-play well, as they stressed Skate 4 is designed for all players, even those of us who do not wish to spend money on it.

Skate 4 cross-play and cross-progression

In the same stream that confirmed Skate 4 will be free-to-play whenever it lands, the devs said the game will also boast cross-platform play and cross-progression play. This means that PC, PlayStation and Xbox players can all buddy up if they so choose, and with a mobile version of Skate 4 also in the works, those playing on IOS or Android will be pleased to know cross-platform options will be supported on mobile too.

Skate 4 trailer

Recently, EA finally gave us some Skate 4 content in the means of "pre-pre-pre-alpha" footage (EA's words, no ours). The footage shows off some of the movement and tricks you can expect to pull off, but the character models and environments are clearly still being worked on.

The visuals of the video may surprise you, but as our own Joe Donnelly writes, " Skate 4 is leveraging its own hype to entice fans and newcomers alike ." The video is cleverly leaning into the hype by giving us just a morsel of pre-pre-pre-alpha footage that will only have fans wanting more. And since Skate 4 will be shaped by player feedback, we expect that the visuals and gameplay will shape and shift quite a bit as production progresses.

Skate 4 playtest

Yes, there is a Skate 4 playtest, and you can sign up to try and get access. According to the official EA page , here's what to expect: "As a Skate insider, you have the chance to play early versions of the game and provide feedback throughout our development journey," the sign-up blurb reads. "We need to scale access to Skate gradually as development progresses to ensure a smooth experience, and that means we can’t guarantee how soon you’ll get to play."

You can sign up to playtest Skate 4 right here , but keep in mind that the game is still in very early development, and there's no roadmap or hint as to when the playtest will actually occur. THe FAQ for the playtest reads, "We can’t guarantee how soon you’ll get to play. We will be inviting players to participate in playtesting based on varying factors defined by our goals for testing at that time in development." The playtest will initially only be available on PC via Origin, but there are plans to include other platforms in future playtets.

Skate 4 platforms

EA has confirmed that Skate 4 will come to PC. The publisher is yet to comment on a console release, however this will be the first installment of the series to arrive on PC .

It would be safe to assume that Skate 4 will also launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X, given that we're now a few years into the new generation. While we eagerly await information on a Skate 4 PS4 and Xbox One release, EA has been inconsistent in this respect. While games like FIFA and Madden NFL are still releasing for last-gen platforms, we've seen new games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor going exclusive to new-gen platforms.

Skate 4 gameplay

The Skate series was famous for letting you define your own style of skating. The animations and physics were set up in such a way that you felt as if you had the freedom to decide how your skater moved and presented themselves in the parks – particularly as you began using the innovative FlickitT dual analog control system to develop your own skill-based tricks and string them together to create unique lines. Every indication we've had from EA so far would indicate that Skate 4 gameplay will look to update this award-winning formula for a new generation of players. The publisher has also confirmed that it's investing in " user generated content, exploration, and community " for Skate 4, noting how key the community has been to making the Skate series stand the test of time.

Skate 4 developer

Skate 4 is being developed by a brand new studio called 'Full Circle', which was founded to help guide the Skate franchise into the future. Full Circle is based in Vancouver – where EA Sports and Respawn Entertainment are located – and it's staffed with a mixture of Skate series veterans from EA Black Box (including creative leads Deran Chung and Cuz Parry) and developers fresh to the session. The former general manager of Xbox Live, Daniel McCulloch, is overseeing the studio as general manager. In a statement, McCulloch explained : "The fans wished Skate back into existence, and we want them to feel involved in the process from development to game launch and beyond… We want them to feel like they are a part of Full Circle."

Skate 4 leaks

Skate 4 leaks hit the internet back in April 2022, marking the first time early Skate 4 gameplay was shown to the public. The Skate 4 pre-alpha footage leak showed in-development greybox gameplay, and from it you can get a sense of where developer Full Circle is placing its focus. There's a large-scale world full of lines to shred, off-the-board free-roaming for exploration, tricks centered around precise movement, and delicate animations to help pull it all together. Which is to say, it's everything you'd want from a long-awaited Skate sequel.

