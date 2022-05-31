Skate 4: Everything we know about EA's new Skate game

Skate 4 is real, and it's set to introduce a new generation of players to the joy and pain at the heart of skateboarding. After years of speculation and rumors, EA finally revealed that a new Skate game was in production back in 2020. Given the stretch of time since, we're hoping to receive more information on Skate 4 during E3 2022 .

However, with EA Play skipping the E3 2022 schedule entirely, that leaves the Summer Game Fest as the most likely spot for Skate 4 to shred. EA has been hard at work on this Skate sequel for a number of years now, taking aim at delivering the realistic gameplay and physics-based action the series was founded upon back in 2007. Read on for everything we know about Skate 4 so far.

(Image credit: EA)

Will Skate 4 ever come out? It feels like we've been waiting an eternity, and hopefully we won't have to wait much longer. While EA is yet to put a Skate 4 release date out into the public, the publisher's CEO, Andrew Wilson, did state during EA's Q3 2022 earning's call that the skateboarding game will " launch soon ".

It's an imprecise statement, but it's better than nothing. When EA revealed the game in 2020, it was noted that Skate 4 was in the early stages of development. Now, two years later, it sounds as if production is progressing nicely. Back in March 2022, one leaker claimed that "playtesting has been going on for months". Then, just a couple of weeks later, pre-alpha footage of Skate 4 leaked online , which may indicate that EA is gearing up for a public reveal later this year.

Skate 4 platforms

EA has confirmed that Skate 4 will come to PC. The publisher is yet to comment on a console release, however this will be the first installment of the series to arrive on PC .

It would be safe to assume that Skate 4 will also launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X, given that we're now a few years into the new generation. While we eagerly await information on a Skate 4 PS4 and Xbox One release, EA has been inconsistent in this respect. While games like FIFA and Madden NFL are still releasing for last-gen platforms, we've seen new games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor going exclusive to new-gen platforms.

Skate 4 gameplay

The Skate series was famous for letting you define your own style of skating. The animations and physics were set up in such a way that you felt as if you had the freedom to decide how your skater moved and presented themselves in the parks – particularly as you began using the innovative FlickitT dual analog control system to develop your own skill-based tricks and string them together to create unique lines. Every indication we've had from EA so far would indicate that Skate 4 gameplay will look to update this award-winning formula for a new generation of players. The publisher has also confirmed that it's investing in " user generated content, exploration, and community " for Skate 4, noting how key the community has been to making the Skate series stand the test of time.

Skate 4 developer

(Image credit: EA)

Skate 4 is being developed by a brand new studio called 'Full Circle', which was founded to help guide the Skate franchise into the future. Full Circle is based in Vancouver – where EA Sports and Respawn Entertainment are located – and it's staffed with a mixture of Skate series veterans from EA Black Box (including creative leads Deran Chung and Cuz Parry) and developers fresh to the session. The former general manager of Xbox Live, Daniel McCulloch, is overseeing the studio as general manager. In a statement, McCulloch explained : "The fans wished Skate back into existence, and we want them to feel involved in the process from development to game launch and beyond… We want them to feel like they are a part of Full Circle."

Skate 4 leaks

Skate 4 leaks hit the internet back in April 2022, marking the first time early Skate 4 gameplay was shown to the public. The Skate 4 pre-alpha footage leak showed in-development greybox gameplay, and from it you can get a sense of where developer Full Circle is placing its focus. There's a large-scale world full of lines to shred, off-the-board free-roaming for exploration, tricks centered around precise movement, and delicate animations to help pull it all together. Which is to say, it's everything you'd want from a long-awaited Skate sequel.