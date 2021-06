For the month of June Qatar Airways is running a promotion in conjunction with ALL Accor Live Limitless. The first promotion awards 1,500 Qmiles simply for joining Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club program and the second offers Triple Qmiles on all flights taken with Qatar Airways. The promotions are meant for ALL Accor Live Limitless members to which neither of the offers actually asks for your ALL membership details. That being said you can simply join ALL here for free if you want to make sure yo have all your bases covered.