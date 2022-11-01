All the GTA 5 cheats, codes and phone numbers on PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC

GTA 5 cheats and codes will allow you to really mix up the gameplay by adding all sorts of things like cars, weapons, or ammo. But, they can also let you get weird by giving you superpowers like invincibility, or explosive punches. The only thing you won't find here is GTA 5 money cheats . GTA 5 cash is sacred and can't be cheated, however, our other guide there covers everything you can do to get more.

GTA 5 cheats are phone numbers that you punch into your in-game phone, and on PS4, PS5, and Xbox these codes are entered with the D-pad and face buttons. On PC you can use console commands on your keyboard of course.

You can use these GTA 5 cheat codes whenever you want in GTA 5 , although using them will disable trophies and achievements while they're active. So re-enter any code you've used to turn them off again. It's also a good idea to create a separate save if you're going to do a lot of cheating just in case anything breaks the game. You don't want to ruin your main save.

So, with those warnings out of the way, here are all the cheat codes for GTA 5, and how to enter them in the game.

Quick GTA 5 cheat codes

Use these quick GTA 5 cheats list for the basic essentials. These codes will keep your health, armor, ammo and weapons topped up, while letting you also control the cops to make things easier or harder on demand. There's also a parachute because they're always useful. Whatever format you're playing on, just pull up your phone and enter the number listed to get the effect.

GTA 5 Max Health and Armor - 1-999-887-853 [1-999-TURTLE]

Weapons and ammo cheat - 1-999-866-587 [1-999-TOOLUP]

Raise Wanted Level - 1-999-3844-8483 [1-999-FUGITIVE]

Lower Wanted Level - 1-999-5299-3787 [1-999-LAWYERUP]

Parachute cheat - 1-999-866-587 [1-999-TOOLUP]

Below we've got every GTA 5 code and cheat there is on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. These covering all the spawns, powers, weird effects, vehicles and more.

GTA 5 Max Health and Armor

PS4 / PS5 : CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB PC : TURTLE

: TURTLE Phone : 1-999-887-853 [1-999-TURTLE]

The GTA 5 Max Health and Armor cheat will fill both the relevant meters. It won't make you invincible (unless you keep entering it) but it will heal you fully instantly.

Weapons and ammo cheat

PS4 / PS5 : TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB PC : TOOLUP

: TOOLUP Phone : 1-999-866-587 [1-999-TOOLUP]

The GTA 5 weapons and ammo cheat code tops off all your weapons. It'll give you everything in terms of guns, and fill all your ammo reserves.

GTA 5 Invincibility

PS4 / PS5 : RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Xbox One / Xbox Series X : RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y PC : PAINKILLER

: PAINKILLER Phone : 1-999-7246-545-537 [1-999-PAINKILLER]

This invincibility cheat will give you five minutes of invulnerability. In that time you can take any level of damage, and walk away like nothing happened.

Raise Wanted Level

PS4 / PS5 : R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Xbox One / Xbox Series X : RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT PC : FUGITIVE

: FUGITIVE Phone : 1-999-3844-8483 [1-999-FUGITIVE]

This will add a star to you wanted level each time you enter the code. Obviously that will mean more police, helicopter, shooting, screaming. It's a challenge.

Lower Wanted Level

PS4 / PS5 : R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Xbox One / Xbox Series X : RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT PC : LAWYERUP

: LAWYERUP Phone : 1-999-5299-3787 [1-999-LAWYERUP]

This will take off one star every time you enter it. Ideal if you've drawn a little too much heat and want things to cool down a little bit.

GTA 5 Parachute cheat

PS4 / PS5 : LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB PC : SKYDIVE

: SKYDIVE Phone : 1-999-759-3483 [1-999-SKYDIVE]

The Parachute cheat is fairly self explanatory - it gives you a parachute instantly. If you're high up and want to get down fast, this will probably do the job.

GTA 5 Skyfall cheat

PS4 / PS5 : L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Xbox One / Xbox Series X : LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT PC : SKYFALL

: SKYFALL Phone : 1-999-759-3255 [1-999-SKYFALL]

The Skyfall cheat will drop you from a a great height and it's probably best to have that earlier parachute GTA 5 code to hand if you're planing on using this.

GTA 5 drunk cheat

PS4 / PS5 : TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Xbox One / Xbox Series X : Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT PC : LIQUOR

: LIQUOR Phone : 1-999-547-861 [1-999-LIQUOR]

This code will instantly make your character drunk, complete with the blurry screen effects and wobbly walking. Useful? Not really. Fun? Oh yes.

Special ability refill

PS4 / PS5 : X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X Xbox One / Xbox Series X : A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A PC: POWERUP

POWERUP Phone : 1-999-769-3787 [1-999-POWERUP]

This GTA 5 code will refill your special ability meter for whatever GTA 5 character you're playing. Franklin has a Driving Focus ability to slow time while driving. Michael's Bullet Time ability does the same during combat, and Trevor's Red Mist berserk mode decreases damage taken and boosts damage inflicted.

Fast run cheat

PS4 / PS5 : TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE Xbox One / Xbox Series X : Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X PC : CATCHME

: CATCHME Phone: 1-999-2288-463 [1-999-CATCHME]

This cheat will enhance your running speed to superhuman levels but can make it really easy to crash into things.

Fast swim cheat

PS4 / PS5 : LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT Xbox One / Xbox Series X : LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT PC : GOTGILLS

: GOTGILLS Phone : 1-999-4684-4557 [1-999-GOTGILLS]

Like the running version, this Fast Swim cheat makes you move super fast through water.

Super jump

PS4 / PS5 : LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT PC : HOPTOIT

: HOPTOIT Phone : 1-999-467-8648 [1-999-HOPTOIT]

If want a little super human power then this Jump cheat lets you leap miles into the air. Hold jump to go higher and try to nail the landings.

Low gravity

PS4 / PS5 : LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT Xbox One / XboX Series X : LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT PC : FLOATER

: FLOATER Phone : 1-999-356-2837 [1-999-FLOATER]

This is just floaty chaos where everything drifts helplessly from the slightest knock. It's fun for laughs but you'll be switching it off as soon as you try to do anything constructive.

Explosive punches

PS4 / PS5 : RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT PC : HOTHANDS

: HOTHANDS Phone: 1-999-4684-2637 [1-999-HOTHANDS]

This gives you the ability to throw punches that create massive explosions on contact with whatever they hit.

Bullet time

PS4 / PS5 : SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X Xbox One / Xbox Series X : X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A PC : DEADEYE

: DEADEYE Phone: 1-999-3323-393 [1-999-DEADEYE]

This activates a slow motion aiming mode that can be cycled through three levels each time you enter it.

Explosive bullets

PS4 / PS5 : RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB PC: HIGHEX

HIGHEX Phone : 1-999-444-439 [1-999-HIGHEX]

The Bang Bang cheat in GTA 5 gives you explosive bullets that detonate whenever they hit anything.

Flaming bullets

PS4 / PS5 : L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB PC : INCENDIARY

: INCENDIARY Phone : 1-999-462-363-4279 [1-999-INCENDIARY]

This cheat makes your bullets set things on fire - every time they hit something you'll get a little burst of flames and, if what you hit is flammable, it'll catch fire.

Slowmo

PS4 / PS5 : TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB PC : SLOWMO

: SLOWMO Phone : 1-999-756-966 [1-999-SLOWMO]

This slows the entire game down. Like the slow mo aiming cheat it cycles through 3 levels by re-entering the code.

Weather cheats

PS4 / PS5 : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Xbox One / Xbox Series X : RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X PC : MAKEITRAIN

: MAKEITRAIN Phone : 1-999-625-348-7246 [1-999-MAKEITRAIN]

The Change Weather cheat let's you cycle through all the various weather options every time you enter it. Just keep entering it until you find the option you want.

Slidey cars

PS4 / PS5 : TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB PC : SNOWDAY

: SNOWDAY Phone: 1-999-7669-329 [1-999-SNOWDAY]

The GTA 5 Slidey Cars cheat will make your vehicle a drifty, slidey nightmare. Say good bye to cornering and prepare to crash everything you drive.

GTA 5 director mode

PC : JRTALENT

: JRTALENT Phone : 1-999-5782-5368 [1-999-JRTALENT]

You can use the GTA 5 director mode cheat to play as any characters and alter a lot of the games parameter to create all sorts of adventures.

GTA 5 black cellphone cheat

Phone : 1-999-367-3767 [1-999-EMPEROR or 1-999-EMP-DROP]

The Black Cellphones GTA 5 cheat will cause a random explosion somewhere around the player. Prepare for chaos.

How to enter GTA 5 cheats

How to use GTA 5 cheats

You have two options when it comes to activating GTA 5 cheats. On PS5, PS4 and Xbox you can turn cheats on and off by simply entering the correct sequence of buttons. You'll need to enter them quickly in a sequence and you'll know if you got it right because you'll see a notification on-screen.

You can also bring up your phone in-game and dial the number listed for each cheat - this is the main way to enter codes on PC . These phone numbers always start 1-999 and then a number which spells out the cheat via the letters on the number pad. Another option on PC is to hit tilde key (~) to bring up the command console and type in the codes directly into that.

As we mentioned before, turning on cheats will disable Achievements/Trophies until you turn them all off again (by reentering any codes you used). It might be worth starting a new, cheat-free game as well just to be sure.

GTA 5 car cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Using GTA 5 cheats to spawn cars on PS4, Xbox One and PC works the same way as any of the other cheat codes. You can summon a vehicle using your phone, or with specific button sequences on console. Let's cover the phone numbers first as they work on everything. There are also three vehicles you can only summon if you've completed specific missions. There's more details in the full list below but here are the numbers:

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter

PS4 / PS5 : CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Xbox One / Xbox Series X : B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y PC: BUZZOFF

Phone: 1-999-2899-633 [1-999-BUZZOFF]

Spawn Stunt Plane

PS4 : CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Xbox One / Xbox Series X : B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y PC : BARNSTORM

: BARNSTORM Phone : 1-999-227-678-676 [1-999-BARNSTORM]

Spawn Duster Crop Plane

PS4 / PS5 : RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB PC : FLYSPRAY

: FLYSPRAY Phone : 1-999-3597-7729 [1-999-FLYSPRAY]

Spawn Dodo Seaplane

PC : EXTINCT

: EXTINCT Phone : 1-999-398-4628 [1-999-EXTINCT]

You'll need to have unlocked the Dodo first so use this to get it if you don't have it already - GTA 5 Dodo seaplane unlock and location .

Spawn Kraken Sub

PC : BUBBLES

: BUBBLES Phone : 1-999-282-2537 [1-999-BUBBLES]

Again, you'll need to have unlocked the Kraken sub first so use our GTA 5 Wildlife Photography Challenge guide to get it.

Spawn Duke O'Death

PC : DEATHCAR

: DEATHCAR Phone : 1-999-3328-4227 [1-999-DEATHCAR]

You'll need to have unlocked the Duke O'Death before you can use this GTA 5 cheat to summon it at will so use this guide to get it: GTA 5 Duke O'Death unlock and location .

Spawn Comet Sports Car

PS4 / PS5 : R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB PC : COMET

: COMET Phone : 1-999-266-38 [1-999-COMET]

Spawn Rapid GT Sports Car

PS4 / PS5 : R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

: R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT PC : RAPIDGT

: RAPIDGT Phone : 1-999-727-4348 [1-999-RAPIDGT]

Spawn Limo

PS4 / PS5 : R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Xbox One / Xbox Series X : RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT PC : VINEWOOD

: VINEWOOD Phone : 1-999-8463-9663 [1-999-VINEWOOD]

Spawn Trashmaster

PS4 / PS5 : CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Xbox One / Xbox Series X : B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT PC : TRASHED

: TRASHED Phone : 1-999-8727-433 [1-999-TRASHED]

Spawn Caddy Golf Cart

PS4 : CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Xbox One / Xbox Series X : B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A PC : HOLEIN1

: HOLEIN1 Phone: 1-999-4653-461 [1-999-HOLEIN1]

Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike

PS4 : CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 Xbox One : B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB PC : OFFROAD

: OFFROAD Phone: 1-999-633-7623 [1-999-OFFROAD]

Spawn PCJ Motorbike

PS4 / PS5 : R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB PC : ROCKET

: ROCKET Phone : 1-999-762-538 [1-999-ROCKET]

Spawn BMX Bike

PS4 / PS5 : LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2 Xbox One / Xbox Series X : LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT PC : BANDIT

: BANDIT Phone : 1-999-226-348 [1-999-BANDIT]

