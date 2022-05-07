ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Even lower humidity for Tuesday

By Meteorologist Josh Linker
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday morning with the lower humidity will start in the 50s to low...

www.baynews9.com

Fox 59

Strong storms possible this evening

Skies are mostly cloudy to kick-off the weekend and temperatures are quickly turning mild this morning! Many spots over south-central Indiana are already in the lower 60s at 9 AM. This is only the beginning of a big warm-up that we’re going to see today. A warm front is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News 12

Wind moves out Thursday, rain moves in for the weekend

Winds won’t be a worry on Thursday, but rain is on the way for the weekend. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will bring clouds with a slight chance of some early showers. There will be a chance for light showers in the evening. The...
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Warmer weekend, then slightly cooler

Temperatures will trend upward for the weekend, only to drop a few degrees once the next work week arrives, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then clear. Highs will hit 49, with lows dropping to 26. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph day and night. Friday’s...
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Near perfect weather! But for how long?

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Tons of sunshine is in the forecast today with temperatures warming nicely into the 60s to near 70 degrees. There will be a breeze off the lake so plan on cooler weather near the water. Same set-up for tomorrow. Temperatures will warm a little day to day so that we see reading near 80 by the end of the week.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS LA

Hot, dry, windy conditions forecast across Southern California this weekend

After a few days of cooler weather, conditions are about to get hotter, drier, and windier.Temperatures are taking a turn Thursday, with highs jump as much as 12 degrees into the 70s and 80s, and up another 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal on Friday. The hotter weather will unfortunately be accompanied by winds picking up – gusts of up to 20 to 25 mph could whip things up throughout the day, but the strongest gusts are expected later Thursday into the overnight hours for the foothills and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to Meteorologist Amber...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bay News 9

Can bad weather induce early labor?

There are a lot of ideas surrounding what can send a woman into labor. You’ve probably heard that eating spicy food can start labor or that going on a lot of walks can get things going faster. We can consider a lot of what we've heard to be old...
