Undercover journalist suing Kamala Harris for conspiring to violate his civil rights through prosecution

890kdxu.com
 2020-05-13

Cover picture for the articleUndercover journalist David Daleiden is suing Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., alleging that as her state’s attorney general, she conspired to violate his civil rights through a purportedly bogus prosecution.

www.890kdxu.com
#Criminal Law#Criminal Prosecution#Criminal Charges#Criminal Justice#Criminal Conspiracy#U S Senate#Planned Parenthood#Cmp#Fox News#Poc#The Justice Department#Journalist David Daleiden#Sen Kamala Harris#Attorney General#Federal Law#Ongoing Conspiracy#Anti Abortion Activist#Laws#Investigative Journalism#Privacy
