Undercover journalist suing Kamala Harris for conspiring to violate his civil rights through prosecution

“I am so pleased that Marty Walsh, Secretary Walsh, will be the vice chair of this task force so we can do the work alongside these incredible leaders to really address something that is a high priority for our administration. We are proudly a pro-Union administration. This is the work of doing two things essentially – looking at what we can do to take on and address the work that the federal government already has the capacity to do around protecting collective bargaining, protecting workers’ rights, protecting the quality of life of working people in the federal government and doing it in a way that we also look at what we must do to ensure that working people can organize, that they can negotiate, because you know it’s pretty basic – Union workers are more likely to have retirement benefits, union workers are more likely to have safe working conditions, union workers make $191 more per week than the average worker who is not a member of the union.