RS Recommends: Amazon Ups the Ante With Extended Free Trials to Amazon Music and Kindle

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon is doing its part to keep people entertained this Prime Day with extended free trials for two of its most popular services. The deals are available now as part of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals , and get you free access to Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited for up to four months if you’re a new subscriber.

1. Amazon Music Unlimited

Right now, Amazon is offering four months of free access to Amazon Music Unlimited , the site’s premium music streaming service (that competes with the likes of Spotify and Apple Music). Your free trial gets you access to tens of millions of songs in HD quality, with no ads and unlimited skips. You can even download your favorite tracks to play them offline. Amazon Music Unlimited currently offers music streaming in higher quality than Spotify and Apple Music, meaning you’ll hear your favorite tracks in high-definition, lossless audio.

Amazon



Buy:

Four-Month Free Trial

at

Amazon Music



You can listen on your computer (Mac and PC) or mobile device (iPhone and Android) via the Amazon website or the Amazon Music app. Your Amazon Music library will automatically update on all of your devices, so you can pick up where you left off whenever you left off. You can also stream Amazon Music tracks from Alexa-enabled smart speakers, like the Amazon Echo or Sonos Move using your voice.

From June 21 through July 13 (the second day of Prime Day ), you can sign up using the link above and get instant access. Once your four months are up, Amazon Music Unlimited is just $9.99 a month ($7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members). This is the same price as Spotify or Apple Music. There’s no annual commitment though, so you can cancel anytime.

2. Kindle Unlimited

Prefer a good book over a good song? Amazon is also offering a 30-day free trial for Kindle Unlimited . The latest Kindle deal gets you an entire month of free access to a library of over one million books, a rotating catalogue of magazines, and thousands of audiobooks.

Amazon



Buy:

30-Day Free Trial

at

Kindle Unlimited



Choose from best-selling fiction, new releases, book club favorites and more. Read or listen anytime on any device via the Kindle app (you don’t need to own a Kindle to download the e-books). An Amazon technology called “Whispersync” will sync your place across devices, like an omnipresent digital bookmark.

A Kindle Unlimited membership continues for just $9.99 a month after your 30 days of free reading are up. If you want a little more bang for your buck, Prime members can now also get 75% off their first two months of Kindle Unlimited ($9.99 after two months). You can cancel anytime.

The new deals come on the heels of the launch of Audible Plus , a new subscription service that gives you unlimited access to hundreds of audiobooks and podcasts. Get a 30-day free trial to Audible Plus membership now, then continue on for just $7.95 per month.



Buy:

30-Day Free Trial

at

Audible Plus

