The Best Coat Stands to Hold Your Blazers, Jackets and Hats

By Sarah Meyers
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JptXN_0P2hZUWr00

Without overstating its importance, a coat stand is a clear marker that you’ve made it; that you own the kind of clothing that’s worthy of displaying. Tossing your Brunello blazer over a chair is no longer an option, nor is hiding the top half of your hand-made Kiton suit in a closet. No, a gentleman needs a dedicated clotheshorse to display his coveted garb. After all, a good coat is an investment and deserves to be treated as such.

Of course, there are as many stands as there are bespoke coats. But the best versions have a small footprint to avoid hogging space in your home, along with a multi-tiered design that allows you to hang numerous coats, hats, bags or even umbrellas. Coat stands come in an array of different materials, from brushed steel to walnut wood, so you can pick one that complements your abode (and clothes). Here, four of the best coat stands on Amazon to fit any decor.

Robb Report stands for luxury without compromise, and is synonymous around the world with the best of the best. For over 40 years, our magazine has helped discerning readers find products that meet those exacting standards. We\'re proud to continue that tradition by recommending the very best cookware, technology, home goods and other life essentials to meet your needs.

1. Displays2go 8-Hook Coat Rack

Measuring 73 inches long, this chic contemporary coat stand features eight curved hooks to hold up to 88 lbs of your clothing and accessories. Fashioned from brushed stainless steel, it’s both sleek and sturdy. The stand features a weighted base but is still only 13 lbs, so it’s easy enough to move around. While the stand itself offers plenty of storage, it has a relatively small footprint and won’t take up a lot of space in your home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOvJu_0P2hZUWr00

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy: Displays2go 8-Hook Coat Rack

2. Roundhill Furniture Vassen Coat Rack

Designed for the hoarders among us, this durable wooden coat stand boasts eight metal hooks for jackets, hats and scarves, along with three accompanying storage shelves for books, tchotchkes and shoes. This version is finished in white paint, which allows it to fit in with most homes, but you can also pick up the stand in espresso or walnut. It spans 72 inches in total and makes a statement in any area of the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpAYI_0P2hZUWr00

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy: Roundhill Furniture Vassen Coat Rack

3. Adesso Toby Coat Rack

Adesso’s Toby coat rack is a triumph of form and function. With a minimalist Scandi-chic style, it will look right at home in pretty much any entryway. It’s also fitted with four durable coat hooks that can collectively hold up to 50 pounds. Spanning just shy of 5 foot 7 inches, the rack itself is crafted from layered plywood and sports an elegant walnut veneer. Best of all, this stylish yet simple design won’t steal the spotlight from the rest of your decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjlbR_0P2hZUWr00

Amazon

Buy: Adesso Toby Coat Rack

4. Umbra Flapper Coat Rack

Created by talented Canadian designer Alan Wisniewski, this compact coat rack is all about saving space. The ingenious design features nine collapsable aluminum hooks which can be pushed back into the pole when not in use. Fashioned from luxurious walnut wood, it brings a little of the outdoors indoors. Meanwhile, The 22.5-inch metal base ensures that Flapper remains upright even when fully loaded with coats and accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMpDO_0P2hZUWr00

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy: Umbra Flapper Coat Rack

Robb Report

Robb Report

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
