HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

is looking for two HVAC Technicians.

VRF experience is preferred and BAS/DDC controls experience is desired.

According to HTS, the position is not entry level and applicants must have a minimum of three years of relevant work experience.

Applicants must also have a technician's degree or equivalent from a technical/trade school with a certificate in HVAC.

You can apply online at hts.com.

. is hiring experienced landscape laborers and foremen/drivers.

The company specifically extended an invite to apply to Louisiana residents displaced by Hurricane Ida.

Applicants need experience using commercial weed eaters, blowers and mowers.

Visit lakehoustonlawncare.com or call (281) 354-9584.

is hiring in multiple departments, including substitute teachers.

Applicants can apply online at stfrancishouston.org.

is hiring for crew members and shift leaders at store #1843.

As a member of the Five Guys crew, new hires will have the opportunity to be trained on all restaurant duties including cooking, cleaning and interacting with guests.

The position features competitive pay, plus tips and bonuses and a friendly, energetic environment.

You can apply online at workstream.us.

is looking for Class A CDL truck drivers for local work in the Houston area.

The company has multiple positions available for all CDL drivers.

Pay range starts from $18 to $22 an hour.

Applicants must have as least 12 months of experience driving with a Class A CDL.

You can apply online at platinumdrivers.com.

is currently hiring for several positions.

Their website includes listings for positions such as: warehouse associate, warehouse manager, assembler I, warehouse/shipping clerk, quality specialist, material handler and cycle counter.

To read the job descriptions and apply online, visit recruiting.paylocity.com.

is seeking a facilities technician to complete maintenance and repairs at their northwest Houston campus.

Applicants must have a valid driver's license.

You can apply online at oceaneering.com.

has 10 open positions for bus drivers.

Pay is listed at $15.50 an hour or $18 an hour, depending on the position and experience.

View the full description and apply by going to this HISD link

is looking for service valet, responsible for nightly door to door collection of trash and recycling items within assigned apartment communities.

The position is 10-15 hours per week, Sunday-Thursday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus all major holidays off. Flexible schedules are available.

Applicants must have a valid driver's license, auto insurance, a smart phone with data usage, ability wo walk three to five miles a night, ability to climb multiple stairs and ability to carry 50-60 lbs. at a time.

, located near Hilcroft and Bellaire, is looking for order selectors, stockers, drivers (Class A, B and C), and forklift operators.

The work hours are day shifts, Monday through Friday.

Benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid time off and a 401(k).

On the job training is provided.

Apply online at ghraonline.com.

is hiring service technicians with HVAC and plumbing experience.

You can learn more about the job and apply online at auraservicepro.com.

is looking for experienced CDL Class A Truck Drivers in the Houston area for local work who are ready start immediately.

Platinum Drivers has multiple commercial driving positions available for all CDL Class A truck drivers.

The truck drivers will be responsible for transporting finished goods and raw materials over land to and from manufacturing plats or retail distribution centers.

You can apply online at platinumdrivers.com.

is looking for shift supervisors at the 14275 Bellaire Blvd location and surrounding areas.

AutoZone's full-time shift supervisors assist the store manager with leading company initiatives and ensuring maximum productivity, training high performing AutoZoners in a safe environment, driving sales, controlling expenses and shrink, and remaining compliant with company procedures in accordance to AutoZone's expectation.

Please apply online at careers.autozone.com and search the job by zip code.

is looking for full and part-time sales representatives.

StretchLab helps people improve flexibility and reduce muscle tension to achieve their fitness and wellness goals.

StretchLab seeks sales motivated and customer experience focused individuals that will passionately build a community around the StretchLab brand.

The role of a sales representative is to provide exceptional customer service while consulting with each client to get setup with the right wellness plan at StretchLab. This is the perfect opportunity to hone your communication and consulting skills while interacting with clients on a daily basis to help them feel great.

You can apply online at careers.hireology.com.

is looking for six assembly leads.

This is a long-term contract position working through LandrumHR and there are benefits offered.

This position pays $14/Hour and consists of overseeing an assembly line of 14-20 employees.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent. 1+ year of experience performing similar processes is preferred. Applicants must also have a minimum of six months in supervisory/leadership role.

is also looking for assembly operators.

LandrumHR has immediate openings for productions workers on all shifts.

Previous experience in warehouse/manufacturing is not required.

Perks include full-time employment, $10 per hour, $100 sign-on bonus after 80 hours worked and 12 hour shifts (day and night available).

To read more about the job descriptions and requirements and to apply online, visit landrumhr.com.

Theis looking for a recruiter.

The recruiter is responsible for meeting or exceeding accuracy expectations and productivity minimums as directed by operations management.

This includes unloading trucks and checking merchandise for quality, damages and/or missing items, operating scanners to prepare orders, pulling materials, packing boxes and placing orders in the delivery area or trailer, sorting and placing materials or items on racks, shelves or in bins according to organizational standards, preparing parcels for mailing, shrink wrapping products to pallets and more.

Job requirements include a high school diploma or equivalent, inventory management, equipment maintenance, data entry, and basic computer skills.

You can apply online at careers.academy.com

is looking for apartment maintenance professionals at all levels in the Houston area.

The position offers top industry pay and benefits, career training and education and more.

You can apply online at rpmliving.com/careers.

is looking for an operations aid.

The operations aid will assist client services program transportation needs as requested, including running errands. They will also assist with other shelter-related tasks as deemed necessary.

The women's shelter is also looking for a finance director.

According to Bay Area Turning Point, the finance director is responsible for managing the financial actions of the agency including: oversight of the finance department; analyzing risks and opportunities; tracking cash flow and financial investments; identifying the company's financial strengths and weaknesses and proposing corrective actions; and more.

You can apply online at bayareaturningpoint.org.

is looking for appliance repair technicians to service greater North Houston.

Applicants can apply online at poweronappliance.com

is looking for a call center representative.

The new hire will play an integral role in the company's continued success. In helping people improve their financial standing, you will use creative problem solving and your exceptional customer service skills as you work with customers over the phone to create viable payment solutions to help them resolve their account delinquency.

No prior call center or collections experience is required.

ARS is also looking for a bilingual call center representative.

No experience is needed. The position offers a rate of $15 an hour plus a monthly bonus incentive, based upon performance.

The bilingual call center representatives works with customers in their financial situation and identifies the best means of recovery by negotiating payment terms with empathy, professionalism and tact.

You can apply online at arscareer.com.

is looking for a team member to serve customers in a friendly manager.

The gelato shop is also looking for a cashier. They have part-time and full-time positions available.

Applicants can apply online at amorino.com.

is looking for a recruiting specialist.

The position requires chemical/oil field refinery experience, such as two to five years or recruiting positions in the chemical production space.

A Bachelor's degree is also required for the role.

Job function will consist sourcing qualified candidates by screening them, communication with hiring managers to provide updates on openings and assist with scheduling interviews, attend meetings as needed.

Theis looking for a before/after school youth development counselor and a before/after school youth development site lead.

The positions will assist with providing quality care in before and after-school site and camp setting by teaching values, ensuring safety and facilitating structured play and educational activities with the children.

They will also assist with providing a quality experience to children and parents that focuses on youth development, including the YMCA core values: honesty, respect, responsibility, caring, and faith.

For more information and to apply online, visit ymcahouston.org.

is searching for a nurturing toddler teacher to ensure that the basic and educational needs of their students are met. As a toddler teacher, the new hire will be required to prepare and deliver classroom activities, communicate with staff and parents and ensure that the learning environment remains safe at all times. Applicants should also be excellent role models for the students.

Top candidates will possess a thorough understanding of the contextual factors that shape early childhood development, LMM says.

Requirements include a high school diploma or equivalent, a clear criminal record, prior experience working with young children, basic first aid training and more.

You can submit your resume to Lmm.sunset@gmail.com or call (832) 951-2410 for more information.

is looking for sales and customer service staff.

Scrubs To The Rescue is a minority/women owned and operated business serving the Houston area with customized medial attire.

You can apply online at scrubstotherescue.com.

, a coin and jewelry store on the Katy Freeway, is looking for an assistant manager who can grow into deeper roles with customer services and develop jewelry industry connections.

No experience is necessary for the job, just a great attitude!

You can find more information at hathorncoin.com.

is looking for talent in a variety of skill sets as their Houston based startup ramps up.

The company sells light-weight, comfortable electric bikes that are designed to help people live car-free.

You can find more information at euphree.com.

, a family-owned domestic manufacturer of promotional and collegiate licensed products, is looking for a manual screen printer.

The position is full time and available immediately.

Applicants can apply online at landesusa.com.

, a leader in safety and cleaning for industrial sized kitchen hoods and ducts, is looking for full-time general laborers.

No experience is required. Applicants must be able to pass a background check, be available to work overnight and have a valid driver's license and reliable transportation.