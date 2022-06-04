ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SAN FRANCISCO

sftravel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no shortage of great things to experience in San Francisco: breathtaking scenery, outstanding restaurants, inspiring culture, and iconic sights you can't find anywhere else....

www.sftravel.com

Comments / 0

Related
sftravel.com

Eat Like a Local: 10 Modern Classics in San Francisco

Our search for a seriously in-the-know local brought us to the doorstep of an iconic 30-year-old eatery, Fog City, which you might remember from 1990s era Visa commercials or on the cult classic film “So I Married An Axe Murderer.” Located along the Embarcadero at 1300 Battery St., the restaurant’s status as a classic San Francisco food destination was revived in 2013 after major renovations. Shane Pearce, the restaurant’s manager, has been living in the Bay Area for 30 years and can’t imagine living anywhere else. “San Francisco has a long history of open-minded residents and transplants. From fostering miners during the Gold Rush, being an LGBT sanctuary during the Second World War, nurturing an era of civil rights and anti-war activism through the 1950s and ’60s, and cultivating the software boom of the ’80s and ’90s, this remarkable city has been an incubator of creativity.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Things to do on a Rainy Day in San Francisco

We're going to point out the elephant in the room: San Francisco is not like the rest of California in many ways, including its weather. In fact, San Francisco is notorious for its unpredictable weather (you can blame the fog for that). The day can start out beautiful with the sun shining and quickly turn to fog and rain. But a little rain doesn’t mean you won't enjoy your visit to San Francisco. Here are fun things to do on rainy days in the City by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

The Top Ten Bloody Marys in San Francisco

We asked our Facebook and Twitter communities what bar or restaurant has the best Bloody Mary in town. We certainly weren't prepared for the response we received (49 different places were recommended!). San Francisco is definitely a Bloody Mary town (among other things.) If someone tells you differently, they have not tried one here yet. Having a Bloody Mary (or several) in San Francisco should be on everyone's bucket list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Where to Eat in Fisherman's Wharf

Once a bustling waterfront where fishermen would unload heaps of Dungeness crab, Fisherman's Wharf is now an attraction on every visitor's itinerary. Home to world-famous Irish coffees, just-out-of-the-oven sourdough bread, and the cutest San Francisco residents—the sea lions—it's no wonder it's such a crowd-pleaser. It is also home to a number of delicious restaurants. Although the Wharf caters to tourists, you can rub elbows with San Francisco locals at these spots. When you visit Fisherman's Wharf, bring your appetite.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
sftravel.com

The Nob Hill Restaurants Guide

The slopes of Nob Hill have been the home of many of San Francisco’s most influential citizens. There’s a whole lot of history in this amazing neighborhood—not to mention a whole lot of mouthwatering restaurants that are worth a visit! Check out our top picks for Nob Hill restaurants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

How to See San Francisco on Foot Without Getting (Too) Tired

San Francisco is known for its scenery and its topography. The hills of our city, numbering more than 40, have determined so much about the way people live in San Francisco and the urban landscape. Where else would the cable car have been invented?. But you shouldn’t let a few...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

6 Historic Bars to You Need to Drink at in Oakland

This story is brought to you by the great people over at the Bold Italic. The Bold Italic is an online magazine, shop, and events hub in San Francisco. We celebrate the free-wheeling spirit of the city. Temescal’s Kingfish Pub and Cafe, a watering hole inside a squat green building...
sftravel.com

The Best Streets for Bar Hopping in San Francisco

San Francisco is a city of neighborhoods, each with its own character—and its own nightlife. That means visitors have incredibly diverse options for bar hopping. Want a classic cocktail with farm-fresh ingredients? We've got those. Looking for a local brew? We got those, too. In the mood to explore our dive bars, take shots, and end up at a dance club? We have streets where you can do all of the above in one night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Festival
sftravel.com

Exploring San Francisco’s North Beach Neighborhood

Spend a day in North Beach, San Francisco’s “Little Italy,” where you’ll find delicious dining, interesting history and more. This small, vivid café (caffe in Italian) is said to have made the first espresso on the U.S. West Coast back in 1956. Beat writers, artists and poets were finding homes and haunts in North Beach then, and many gravitated to Caffe Trieste. The place is still humming, serving first-rate coffee and light snacks, plus live music, including heartfelt renditions of Italian opera. It’s a good place to start the day, but is fun anytime.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Everything You Need to Know About Parking Your Car in San Francisco

San Francisco has a lot to offer the curious traveler. From historic cable cars to iconic restaurants, eclectic museums and a thriving arts scene, the City by the Bay has something for everyone. San Francisco is also the gateway to other iconic destinations in the area. Gorgeous wine country, charming...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Off the Ferry: Things to Do in Tiburon

This story is brought to you by offMetro SF. offMetro SF is an online travel guide to getaways from San Francisco—car optional. When you need a city break, we know how best to get you off the beaten path, be it by train, bus, bike, boat, or car share. If you can't make the weekends longer, strive to make them better.
TIBURON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
sftravel.com

San Francisco’s History is Rooted in Latino Culture

San Francisco’s history, heritage, arts, culture and comida have roots that extend far south of the U.S. border. Spanish missionaries arrived in San Francisco (then known as Yerba Buena) in 1776. A Catholic priest named Father Palou founded Mission San Francisco de Asis, which still stands in the Mission District as Mission Dolores on 16th and Dolores streets. It is the oldest structure in San Francisco. California and Mexico were part of Spanish territory until 1821, when Mexican independence marked the end of European rule in California. The missions’ influence shrank while ranching and trade increased.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy