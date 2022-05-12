ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

By Charlie Carballo
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hyw15_0P22ZWGr00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

June marks the start of LGBTQ Pride Month , and along with the parades and parties come countless products in kaleidoscopic hues. Brands and retailers are amping up their messaging of inclusivity, charity and sense of purpose with their Pride collections.

Here, we’ve rounded up companies that have Pride-themed gear, including sneakers , apparel, accessories and more, with charitable components that support causes that impact LGBTQ people. Check back for updates.

Adidas

Adidas collaborated with Australian queer artist Kris Andrew Small on a Pride collection inspired by the activists of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969. The collection features footwear, apparel and accessories available on Adidas.com .

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Adidas partnered with Athlete Ally , which is focused on ending homophobia and transphobia in sport; and Stonewall UK , which has spent the last 30 years positively transforming the lives of many in the LGBTQIA+ community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r05tD_0P22ZWGr00
CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

Dearfoams

Dearfoams and drag performer Nina West teamed up on a comfy slipper collection that represents freedom and self-expression. The lineup includes: Unisex Nina West Cozy Classic Clog, Color Block Genuine Shearling Slingback, Glitter Scuff, Furry Closed Back and Alpine Brixen Bootie. Prices range from $36-$85 on Dearfoams.com .

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Dearfoams donated to the Nina West Foundation , a platform to lift and support LGBTQ+ organizations, which has raised over $2 million for local and national charities.

Sanuk

Sanuk follows up from its debut all-gender footwear collection for a second act. In collaboration with Pacific Pride Foundation, the Pride line includes two all-gender styles: the Sling ST Pride sandal ($60-$65) and the Pridewalk Surfer ($45) , a lightweight sidewalk surfer.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Proceeds go directly to Pacific Pride Foundation , the largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco, for educational programs, counseling services, LGBTQ+ competency training, community events, advocacy efforts and more.

Vans

For Pride Month, Vans tapped three artists to create a collection that celebrates their individuality: Ashley Lukashevsky, Kaitlin Chan and Sarah Lurosso. The Classic Slip-On and Authentic silhouettes join apparel and accessories within the collaboration. The collection is available on Vans.com .

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Vans is donating a total of $200,000 from the Checkerboard Fund at Tides Foundation to three organizations committed to advocating for and providing the space, access and community needed to uplift the voices of the LGBTQ+ community.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 88

morbid angle
3d ago

why do they keep shoving the MENTAL people down our throats. They aren't ever going to be accepted...only TOLERATED. There is a HUGE difference!!

Reply
17
Griff
4d ago

Sorry but June is National Straight Pride month - Thank a straight couple for your existence 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(6)
60
jerry svensky
4d ago

I am fortunate enough to know none of those companies have proffitted off me

Reply
19
Related
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Granite’ Have Surfaced

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker is dropping soon. Instagram user @jjoseph15 shared images of the Yeezy 500 “Granite,” a new colorway of the popular silhouette from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. According to sneaker leak social media account @yeezyinfluence, the style will reportedly hit shelves before month’s end. The Adidas Yeezy 500 made its debut in April 2018 in the “Blush” colorway and years later, new iterations of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Is Typically Boho-Chic in Sheer Lace Dress & Soaring Tan Platforms at Hilton Family Art Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson arrived on the blue carpet in her usual bohemian-chic style in support of the Hilton family’s art show at Casa Del Sol on Thursday in Los Angeles. The star wore a blue lacy dress with shoulder straps to the big event. Jackson wore a tan bralette underneath the dress to provide extra coverage, while amping up the layers. The dress featured lacy tiers that added volume. The top half is see-through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Elevates Risky See-Through Lace Jumpsuit With Sparkling Pyramid Heels for Met Gala 2022 After-Party

Click here to read the full article. After stepping out in a head-turning ensemble to host Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet livestream, Lala Anthony pulled out another phenomenal outfit for fashion’s biggest night. The actress and television personality was spotted making her way into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. Anthony made a striking arrival in a light blue lace ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve see-through jumpsuit. The garment had a round neckline and small splits near the cuffs of the sleeves. The one-piece was complete with a matching skirt that wrapped around her waist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina West
Hypebae

Savage X Fenty Wants You To Bare It All in Its New See-Through Designs

Following its three spring collections, Savage X Fenty is back with another range that invites you to bare it all in the brand’s new see-through pieces. Dubbed “Nothin’ But Net,” the line is comprised of laidback, cozy styles available in two colorways: black and lime green. The women’s offerings arrive in the form of scoop-neck bralettes, unlined plunged bras, tank tops and a selection of underwear. In the men’s catalog, customers can shop for the sheer shirt and shorts sets. Additionally, the Rihanna-helmed label has debuted the “Romance in Bloom” collection featuring signature Savage Not Sorry lingerie wrapped in lace and covered in new shades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

G-Star Raw Taps Young Creatives to Upcycle Denim Scraps Into Art

Click here to read the full article. Denim waste has been used to create everything from home insulation to fiber for new denim pieces. Most recently, it was used to create a unique piece of furniture that combines a chair, lamp and cupboard as part of G-Star Raw’s latest upcycling venture. The Dutch denim brand recently launched The Art of Raw, a new art platform that calls on young designers to channel their creativity into transforming its denim scraps into a work of art using a mode of their choice. Teun Zwets, a 2020 graduate of the Design Academy Eindhoven in The...
DESIGN
WWD

This Female-founded Athleisure Brand Uses ‘Sweat-enhancing Fabric’

Click here to read the full article. “Sweat-enhancing fabric” isn’t a style descriptor shoppers come across very often. As such, Emma Lou, a female-founded athleisure brand that employs heat-trapping technology in its apparel to promote health and wellness benefits, is a welcomed change and standout in a somewhat stagnant segment. Los Angeles-based Emma Lou designs athleisure looks that lend themselves well to an off-duty model style that is coveted yet approachable. Featuring sets that offer thoughtfully designed tops, leggings and sports bras in muted, earthy color palettes, Emma Lou designs products made with the brand’s “Glow Band,” a built-in sweat-enhancing waistband...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

The TikTok-Viral Zara Pink Dress Is Finally Back in Stock (Just in Time For Wedding Season)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. TikTok has changed the way we shop and stay on top of trends. Its latest sartorial star? This $60 midi dress from Zara and honestly, what’s not to love? The midi dress features a thigh-grazing slit up the back and shoulder-blade cutouts that add a fun twist to the closet staple. Just one look and it’s clear why this dress alone has garnered more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Lgbtq Community#Racism#Australian#The Stonewall Uprising#Adidas Com#Athlete Ally#Lgbtqia
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
inputmag.com

Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Planning Another Take On A “6 Rings” Hybrid Sneaker

Out of Jordan Brand’s entire line-up, none can ever match up to the silhouette’s MJ himself wore, as they effectively symbolize a piece of history. Every subsequent Retro further passes down the legacy, all the while further celebrating icons like the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as well as the lore behind them.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Goes Pink And White For The Spring

Over the course of the past few months, pink was only used in the context of Valentine’s Day and Easter celebrations. But, thankfully, this Jordan 6 Rings is going against the grain, as it celebrates the Spring with its “Light Madder Root” colorway. Said hue is given...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
sneakernews.com

This Kids Air Jordan 12 Is Decorated With Emojis

We can already anticipate the heart-eye emojis that will be thrown at this upcoming Air Jordan 12 for kids. Set to release in June, this kids-exclusive release seens an upper in an attractive white and university blue mix, harkening back to the original color DNA of Air Jordans with a Lemon Venom twist. However, there’s more to these Jordan 12s beyond the colorway, as detailed by the pattern on the interior.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Boasts Big Mesh In Orange

A new batch of Air Max Plus sneaker releases is upon us, bringing with it a new breathable mesh upper with a padded texture. Already seen in a white/black mix, this latest iteration of the 1998 runner is back in a bold and bright orange that touches on one of the original colorways of this Sean McDowell classic.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

119K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy