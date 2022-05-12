Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

Click here to read the full article.

June marks the start of LGBTQ Pride Month , and along with the parades and parties come countless products in kaleidoscopic hues. Brands and retailers are amping up their messaging of inclusivity, charity and sense of purpose with their Pride collections.

Here, we’ve rounded up companies that have Pride-themed gear, including sneakers , apparel, accessories and more, with charitable components that support causes that impact LGBTQ people. Check back for updates.

Adidas

Adidas collaborated with Australian queer artist Kris Andrew Small on a Pride collection inspired by the activists of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969. The collection features footwear, apparel and accessories available on Adidas.com .

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Adidas partnered with Athlete Ally , which is focused on ending homophobia and transphobia in sport; and Stonewall UK , which has spent the last 30 years positively transforming the lives of many in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Dearfoams

Dearfoams and drag performer Nina West teamed up on a comfy slipper collection that represents freedom and self-expression. The lineup includes: Unisex Nina West Cozy Classic Clog, Color Block Genuine Shearling Slingback, Glitter Scuff, Furry Closed Back and Alpine Brixen Bootie. Prices range from $36-$85 on Dearfoams.com .

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Dearfoams donated to the Nina West Foundation , a platform to lift and support LGBTQ+ organizations, which has raised over $2 million for local and national charities.

Sanuk

Sanuk follows up from its debut all-gender footwear collection for a second act. In collaboration with Pacific Pride Foundation, the Pride line includes two all-gender styles: the Sling ST Pride sandal ($60-$65) and the Pridewalk Surfer ($45) , a lightweight sidewalk surfer.

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Proceeds go directly to Pacific Pride Foundation , the largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco, for educational programs, counseling services, LGBTQ+ competency training, community events, advocacy efforts and more.

Vans

For Pride Month, Vans tapped three artists to create a collection that celebrates their individuality: Ashley Lukashevsky, Kaitlin Chan and Sarah Lurosso. The Classic Slip-On and Authentic silhouettes join apparel and accessories within the collaboration. The collection is available on Vans.com .

How it supports the LGBTQ community: Vans is donating a total of $200,000 from the Checkerboard Fund at Tides Foundation to three organizations committed to advocating for and providing the space, access and community needed to uplift the voices of the LGBTQ+ community.