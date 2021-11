The best laptop for music production should be able to handle anything audio-related that you throw at it, whether it’s playing live, using it on the road, or in the studio. If you’re in the market for a notebook for music production, you need to consider a few things before buying. And, they’re not the same thing that other creatives usually need in a computer. So you might want to skip some of the best laptops if they don’t have the right specs of form factor.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO