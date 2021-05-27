Save 29% on the Razer DeathAdder V2, and more of the best mouse deals

We've reached the end of the week, but the deals haven't stopped. Friday has brought a great deal on the 2020 Mac Mini with Apple's M1 chip at Amazon as well as discounts on a third-party PS5 charging station and great Nintendo Switch storage case. Some of the best deals from earlier in the week are still available, too. Those looking forward to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin can save on PC preorders at Fanatical. If you need a new pair of headphones, whether that's for gaming or listening to music or podcasts on the go, have excellent options today in the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones ($182) and the Razer Kraken Kitty Headset ($96), both certified refurbished in "like-new" condition. Some great game deals are still available as well--don't miss steep discounts on Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and more. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can grab Hori's Split Pad Pro for a nice price and pick up some Super Mario toys for less while they're at it. Read on for more of today's best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals. Make sure to check back Monday for a new batch of deals.