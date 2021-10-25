These Are the Best Sleeper Sofas for Any Space

Space, more often than not, comes at a premium. Homes and apartments only have so much real estate to fit furniture in, so finding a way to make the most of it is paramount when creating a homely and functional place to live. Reasons like this are why having a piece of furniture that can offer double-duty makes so much sense. Enter: the best sleeper sofas.

Sure, it is possible to sleep on any old couch , but it doesn’t feel right to make your guests sacrifice their backs, especially if you host family and friends regularly. With this in mind, why not purchase a sleeper sofa which can give visitors more space to stretch out? The best sleeper sofas provide this extra space, allowing you to transform a standard couch into a sleeping space where your guests can comfortably crash.

Whether it’s a fold-down back similar to the design of a futon , or a sofa with a hidden and dedicated pull-out bed, sleeper sofas are as close as you’ll find to a one-size-fits-all answer to the problem. And even if you don’t have guests visit very often, knowing that you have a dual-function sleeper sofa in your home is always a smart idea, especially if the unexpected does ever happen.

Sleeper sofas are available in a range of different shapes and sizes. When it comes to choosing the best sleeper sofa for your home, think about the space you’re looking to fill and these factors:

Size – Probably the most important aspect is what size of sofa you need. The size limitations you have for your sleeper sofa can significantly impact which ones are available to you and how many people one sofa bed can fit comfortably.

– Probably the most important aspect is what size of sofa you need. The size limitations you have for your sleeper sofa can significantly impact which ones are available to you and how many people one sofa bed can fit comfortably. Style – Another essential element to consider before finalizing your decision is the sleeper sofa’s style, including the aesthetic element and how it transforms. In general, a sofa either will pull out or recline to transform into a bed. There is also a limited number that does neither. Remember to check whether the transformation style suits the room or space you intend to keep the sleeper sofa.

– Another essential element to consider before finalizing your decision is the sleeper sofa’s style, including the aesthetic element and how it transforms. In general, a sofa either will pull out or recline to transform into a bed. There is also a limited number that does neither. Remember to check whether the transformation style suits the room or space you intend to keep the sleeper sofa. Color – The last thing to figure out is whether or not your sleeper sofa’s color will suit your existing room decor. Most sleeper sofas are available in more than one color, meaning you can choose the one which is best suited to the job.

We’ve selected 23 of the best sleeper sofas to transform living rooms, dens, offices and other rooms into functional guest bedrooms when the time calls for it.

1. DHP Emily Futon Couch Bed

BEST OVERALL

This DHP couch bed has a 4-star rating on Amazon with over 5,000 reviews for a reason. It has a sleek, modern, low-profile design with chrome metal legs and a comfortable, aesthetically pleasing couch setup. The tufted backrests are very comfortable for seating and the well-designed piece makes the most out of a small space with a split back design that gives you options for comfort. It converts easily into a lounger, with a slightly lower back and all the way to a fully flat sleeper. It comes in various great-looking colors that’ll match any existing living room design theme, and the construction feels sturdy and dependable. This piece takes your college futon up a notch and makes it a modern living room staple for the masses.



Buy: DHP Emily Futon Couch Bed $283.66

2. Novogratz Brittany Sleeper Sofa

RUNNER UP

The best sleeper sofas are inherently dual-purpose. They’re meant to offer a place to sit and a place to sleep if you’re tight on space. And, ideally, they don’t cost you an arm and a leg to purchase. Finally, the best couches for sleeping don’t look like awkward, bulky hotel furniture but rather blend seamlessly into your home decor. No one should even know it’s a sleeper sofa until the sun goes down.

Novogratz’s Brittany sleeper sofa fulfills these criteria, providing an elegant and modern futon-style sleeper sofa that’s just as comfortable to sleep on top of as it is when you’re watching TV. Its linen upholstery makes it easy to wipe clean should anything go awry, while its stylish look elevates any space. Economical — in design and cost — it easily walks away as one of our top picks.

However, this isn’t a traditional pull-out couch. Instead, the back cushions fold down to give you extra sleeping space. It’s a modern piece of furniture that will give your guests a whole night’s sleep.



Buy: Novogratz Brittany Sleeper Sofa $362.75

3. Serta Rane Collection Sleeper Sofa

BEST VALUE

If your budget is on the tighter end of the spectrum, but you still need an affordable option, this futon sleeper sofa from Serta’s Rane collection is an excellent value. Smartly sized for small spaces like expensive apartments, it has a contemporary design that will look great in any area. Furthermore, it’s easy to transform it from a sofa to a bed. Plus, as with all of Serta’s products, you can take comfort in knowing you’re purchasing a cozy option that will leave you feeling rested and recovered.



Buy: Serta Rane Collection Sleeper Sofa $194.79

4. Costway Convertible Fold Down Sleeper Sofa

BEST FOR DORMS

If you really are short on space and would rather avoid a sofa with a large, rigid frame, you may prefer to opt for this Costway Convertible Fold Down Sleeper Sofa. The foldable design makes it quick and easy to switch between the five variable positions, which start with a sofa and end with a full bed. It’s made from premium suede with a high-density sponge inside, delivering both comfort for your body and your skin. Additionally, the design includes non-slip feet to protect the suede and help prevent it from shifting when used to sit or sleep.



Buy: Costway Convertible Fold Down Sleeper Sofa $179.99

5. Powell Chestnut Brown Faux-Leather Sleeper Sofa

CLASSY COMPACT PICK

While compact in size, this Powell Chestnut Brown Faux-Leather Twin Sleeper Sofa Bed still manages to cram in plenty of style and functionality. Thanks to the intelligent design, you can choose from four possible setups: an ottoman, chair, chaise lounge and a twin bed. This versatility makes the sleeper sofa ideal for homes where space is at a premium. Furthermore, you’ll find a faux-leather exterior that oozes class and a rugged steel core which facilitates smooth transitioning.



Buy: Powell Chestnut Brown Faux-Leather Sleeper Sofa $385.04

6. CaseyGray Microfiber Twin Sleeper

BEST VELVET

At 54 inches across, the CaseyGray Microfiber Twin Sleeper is compact enough to fit in most living rooms, dens and guest rooms. It sports a modern design with wider-than-average track arms for greater in-seat comfort. When needed as a bed, a twin-sized, metal bed frame with two leg supports pulls out. The included memory foam mattress offers impressive comfort by contouring to your body’s shape, which also helps to distribute weight evenly. The mattress is also made from CertiPUR-US certified foam without using any ozone depleters, lead, PBDEs or heavy metals in the process.



Buy: CaseyGray Microfiber Twin Sleeper $949.99

7. IKEA Holmsund Sleeper Sofa

BEST DESIGN

With its baby-blue hue, the IKEA Holmsund sleeper sofa will brighten up any room. With room in the back to angle the seat cushions, there’s plenty of space to adjust things to your needs. The durable and removable cotton and polyester cover can be removed entirely and washed when needed and is designed to keep its color over thousands of washes. And, as a bonus, there’s under-the-sofa storage for books, pillows, and sheets for the sofa bed itself.

Read more: Best Sofa Slipcovers for Protecting Your Couch



Buy: IKEA Holmsund Sleeper Sofa $549.00

8. Graham Reclining Sleeper

BEST FAUX LEATHER SOFA

This square-arm, light brown faux leather reclining sleeper is perfect if you want a chic sofa by day that transforms into a comfortable bed at night. The metal legs and solid wood frame make it super sturdy and reliable no matter who is sitting or sleeping on it. The button-tufted faux leather upholstery gives it that stylish, mid-century modern appeal. It seats three guests for entertaining, but there’s probably only room to sleep one adult comfortably.

Read more: The Best Leather Sofas You Can Buy Online



Buy: Graham Reclining Sleeper $549.99

9. Signature Design by Ashley Sofa Chaise Sleeper

EASIEST TO ASSEMBLE

This chaise sleeper takes the timeless chaise and gives it new life with an improved and seamless design. It’s got seam piping and a clean-lined frame with plenty of room to lie down, sprawl out and relax. The super-comfortable cushions have high-resiliency foam built-in with exposed faux wood feet holding it up. The sleeper mode is straightforward to assemble with a pull-out cushion atop a supportive steel frame, making it an efficient option for smaller apartments looking to maximize limited space. Some assembly is required when you receive it and it comes with easy-to-follow instructions to get the job done.



Buy: Signature Design by Ashley Sofa Chaise Sleeper $579.99

10. Mercury Row Imani Square Arm Sleeper

BEST TWIN-SIZE SLEEPER

A little can go a long way, which makes this twin-sized sleeper sofa such a valuable asset. It’s a comfortable yet small two-seater sofa with faux velvet upholstery for an eye-catching mid-century style piece, and it can transform into a spare sleep space when needed. The split-back design seating can be lowered into a lounge or sleep position, fully extending into a twin-size bed for your overnight guest. The tufting and retro vibe make it an excellent addition to your living room, so the sleeper capacity is really just an added bonus.

Read more: The Most Luxurious Velvet Sofas



Buy: Mercury Row Imani Square Arm Sleeper $509.99

11. Mercury Row Benitez Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

EDITOR’S PICK

The Mercury Row Benitez Faux Leather Convertible Sofa is an impressive mix of style, function and comfort for its price point. The mid-century design comes in three color choices and sports a reclining back with multiple positions from which to choose. It’s also constructed from a mix of solid and engineered wood, with six wooden legs, two of which are mounted in the middle to provide additional stability. For comfort, this 76-inch long couch features a mattress that is nine inches thick and also sports a tufted appearance to boost its appeal.



Buy: Mercury Row Benitez Faux Leather Convertible Sofa $409.99

12. Bowery Hill Steel Gray Sectional Sleeper Sofa

BEST PULL-OUT COUCH

This sectional sleeper sofa comes with a pull-out mattress inside and storage chaises for keeping sheets, blankets and pillows. This sofa has tufted back cushions and plump stitching for comfort. The seats are foam-filled and have pocket coil springs, so you’ll be comfortable using it during the day and it transitions easily to nighttime. It’s perfect for use in your living room as the seat height and depth are 18 inches to keep you propped up as you watch TV, read or play games. It’s easy to assemble and makes the most out of a tight space.



Buy: Bowery Hills Sectional Sleeper Sofa $782.99

13. Serta Queen Sleeper Convertible Sofa Bed

BEST QUEEN

This Serta Queen Sleeper Convertible Sofa Bed is an ideal addition to a guest room or den as it provides a comfortable space for guests to sit or sleep. This well-reviewed sleeper sofa combines innovative engineering and high-quality craftsmanship and features a self-stitching upholstery fabric for a luxury look. You’ll also find a mattress and matching pillows that fall on the firmer side of the scale. For stability and support, the bed’s frame is made from kiln-dried solid hardwood. Furthermore, this three-function sofa bed comes in either gray or java.



Buy: Serta Queen Sleeper Convertible Sofa Bed $992.13

14. Lifestyle Solutions Mecca Flip Sleeper Sectional Sofa

MOST VERSATILE

This Lifestyle Solutions Mecca Flip Sleeper Sectional Sofa is an excellent option for homeowners who love changing their furniture layout regularly. You can set this sofa up in several different ways, including both as one-piece or two-piece arrangements. The main sofa body features a pull-down central armrest with built-in drink holders. You’ll also find an eye-catching chrome finish on the metal legs to increase the furniture piece’s classy feel. Additionally, it’s available in either charcoal or sand and transforms from a sofa to a lounger to a chaise and a single sleeper bed when needed.



Buy: Lifestyle Solutions Mecca Flip Sleeper Sectional Sofa $1,179.99

15. Burrow Slope Nomad Sleeper

BEST ALL-IN ONE DESIGN

This Burrow bed substitute is truly the epitome of a sleeper sofa, reinvented. Burrow is known for couches with tons of cool features, and the Slope Nomad is no exception. It’s comfortable, reliable, convenient and easy to move around thanks to the modular design. You can customize the color, leg finish and arm style. You also don’t need a ton of space to readjust the layout for sleeping — instead, it comes with a sleep kit to lay atop the couch for a super comfortable resting place. This includes a memory foam topper, a custom sheet set, quilted blanket, pillow and eye mask. The fabric is stain-proof, and there’s a built-in USB charger. It’s literally a house guest’s dream.

Read more: The Most Comfortable Couches



Buy: Burrow Slope Nomad Sleeper $1,395.00

16. West Elm Henry Sleeper Sofa

BEST LUXURY

If you’re going to go all out on your purchase of a sleeper sofa, make sure it’s this version from West Elm. The brand’s Henry sleeper is fully customizable (down to the color of the upholstery, the size of the sofa, and the size of the bed itself). Speaking of the bed, the mattress is made from memory foam for premium cushion and support. Additionally, you can fully reverse the cushions should you start to notice signs of wear and tear. Sure, it’s an investment, but you’re getting the best of the best.



Buy: West Elm Henry Sleeper Sofa $1,399.00

17. Article Norby Sofa Bed

MOST TRANSFORMATION

Article has become the brand to buy in the home furniture and decor world, and its sofas are really what shot it into the spotlight. Its take on the sofa bed is just as stylish and comfortable as all of the other offerings, plus it features the most seamless transition from sofa to bed. Set on a sturdy steel frame with oak legs, the high-density foam seat pulls out for a simple slide-out sleeper mechanism. Suddenly you have twice the surface area for a super cozy night’s rest, and it can transform back to the sofa just as quickly.



Buy: The Nordby Sofa Bed $1,499.00

18. La-Z-Boy Amy Queen Sleep Sofa

MOST COMFORTABLE

La-Z-Boy is known for its commitment to comfort, so you can trust that the bed in this sleeper sofa will be just as hard to force yourself out of as any of their chairs and couches. It features a queen-size Supreme ComfortTM quilted innerspring mattress that measures 5.5 inches thick for the most comfortable and restful night of sleep your house guest can possibly hope for on a sleeper sofa. In couch mode, it’s just as versatile and cozy, plus you can customize the color and add a variety of upgrades to make it as stylish as possible.



Buy: Amy Queen Sleep Sofa $1,919.00

19. Paidge Queen Sleeper Sofa

BEST COLOR RANGE

If your priority is finding a furniture piece to match your existing decor, we’re confident this Paidge Queen Sleeper Sofa comes in the best color to fulfill your needs. There are over 50 different materials and colors to choose from. However, it is worth noting that the color you select may affect delivery times as each sofa features a hand-built frame with hand-finished upholstery. The couch itself is large enough to seat two people with space to spare. When arranged as a bed, users will love the contouring, memory foam-infused mattress, which provides an impressive comfort level.



Buy: Paidge Queen Sleeper Sofa $2,099.00

20. Shelter Queen Sleeper Sofa

BEST OF BOTH

This West Elm sleeper sofa is truly superior in both couch and bed form. The couch is insanely cushioned for cocoon-like comfort, and the pull-out mattress is made from high-density foam and gel-infused memory foam that contours to the body for optimal comfort and sleep support. Your guests will get to feel like they’re sleeping on a real bed or just seated on the coziest couch they’ve ever encountered. There are tons of fabric color and texture options to choose from, and you can rely on the hand-build frame to support you for years.



Buy: Shelter Queen Sleeper Sofa $2,199.00

21. Slope Nomad Leather Sofa

PREMIUM LEATHER PICK

If you only want the best when it comes to leather furniture, you want the Slope Nomad Leather Sofa. The top-grain, Italian leather finish comes in three colors, including chestnut and slate, giving you plenty of choices when matching your sofa to your decor. In addition to the leather color, you can also pick between six options for the legs and three armrest styles. Handily, the sofa sports a modular design to make moving easier and features a built-in USB port to ensure guests always have somewhere to charge their devices. Furthermore, you can purchase Slope’s Sleep Kit to ensure you have everything you need to get your sofa bed ready. This six-piece kit includes a memory foam topper, a custom sheet set and a pillow.



Buy: Slope Nomad Leather Sofa $2490.00

22. Interior Define Sloan Sleeper

BEST UPGRADE

If you need a new sleeper sofa and are looking to invest a little more this time around for an upgrade, this Sloan Sleeper from Interior Define is the one to get. The sectional design with a chaise means that it can seat more people in couch mode and allows it to fit a 72-inch mattress to accommodate whoever is sleeping over. It’s the ideal balance of sleek and soft, and you can choose from a wide variety of fabrics, legs, chaise length, seat cushions and cushion fill so that it’s customized to your precise needs and taste.



Buy: Interior Define Sloan Sleeper $3,095.00

23. Joybird Eliot Sleeper Sectional

BEST SECTIONAL

Sectionals are typically broad and large enough on their own that you could sleep on them with no issue, but the added benefit of just being able to pull out a mattress is certainly worth having if you’re going to invest. Joybird’s fully customizable Eliot Sleeper Sectional is built to be comfortable in all aspects, whether you’re hanging out in its chaise lounge or the pull-out bed. With dozens of fabric options to choose from, there’s something that will match your space. And customer reviews rave about how comfortable the queen-size sleeper is. It’s hard not to love Joybird’s incredible selection of modern furniture, although their prices are out of range for some shoppers.



Buy: Joybird Eliot Sleeper Sectional $2,889.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.