AccuWeather: Sunny and mild
Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures kick off a string of nice days that may challenge records before it's over. Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.Wednesday Warm and sunny. High 70. Thursday Slightly cooler. High 65. Friday Another beauty. High 69. Saturday Unusually warm. High 72. FALL BACK: Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday Sunday Mild marathon with near record temps. High 74. Monday Clouds increase. High 68. Tuesday Cooler with showers. High 62,
