ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AccuWeather: Sunny and mild

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hSsI_0P0dx9OH00

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures kick off a string of nice days that may challenge records before it's over.

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures kick off a string of nice days that may challenge records before it's over. Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday

Warm and sunny. High 70.

Thursday

Slightly cooler. High 65.

Friday

Another beauty. High 69.

Saturday

Unusually warm. High 72.

FALL BACK: Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday

Sunday

Mild marathon with near record temps. High 74.

Monday

Clouds increase. High 68.

Tuesday

Cooler with showers. High 62,

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg: Winter Weather Outlook

In the latest edition of 'Weather Or Not,' Lee Goldberg talks about what we can expect this winter.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app .

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg , Sam Champion , Brittany Bell , Jeff Smith , and Dani Beckstrom on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afOdp_0P0dx9OH00

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.

Comments / 39

Aaron
01-15

They say V has ended. Let me make something absolutely clear: it’s only just begun. As a matter of fact, it just got that much bigger. Some people want to go enjoy their lives, whereas others like myself have to deal with the storm that was created in no small part by them to begin with. And they don’t even have the decency to talk in person and say at least I’m sorry. Well, if they’re not sorry, they will soon be.

Reply(2)
13
Sophia Wolf
01-15

I quit working at shoprite and now I make $80h - $120h...how? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Heres what I do................ gw.tl/LiveJobs

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

Think it’s cold now? AccuWeather forecasters have the scoop on what to expect this winter

Snow and sub-freezing temperatures have returned to the eastern two-thirds of the United States, a chilly reminder that meteorological winter is right around the corner. Millions of people from the Plains to the Appalachians are experiencing a true taste of winter weather this week with subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow settling into much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States. Frosty weather is even dipping southward into the Southeast, including cities like Atlanta. The cold and snow are not here to stay just yet, but the chilly air may serve as a reminder that meteorological winter, which starts on Dec. 1, is fast approaching.
WISCONSIN STATE
WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ALABAMA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Could Unleash in Midwest

Forecasts said rainfalls with severe thunderstorms could emerge this week in the Midwest and the Northcentral U.S. Residents in the said cities should watch out for potential thunderstorms. Previous reports showed the rollercoaster temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast, from summer-like to winter-like weather. Areas in the North. In the...
WISCONSIN STATE
KWTX

Severe storms possible as a cold front moves in on Monday

Another unusually warm and windy day has unfolded across Central Texas. Temperatures are in the mid 80s to near 90° Sunday afternoon. We’ve seen wind gusts up to 40mph throughout the day. You may have noticed the additional clouds that have been in our area today. Those clouds are a sign of the higher humidity air that’s working its way north into our area.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast

Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy