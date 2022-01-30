ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather: Remains brisk after powerful nor'easter

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 hours ago

After a major nor'easter that brought over a foot of snow to parts of the Tri-State, Sunday will be brighter but still brisk.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-20s.

However, beginning Monday, we'll begin to slowly warm up and could even see temperatures reach the 50s later in the week.

Sunday

Still brisk. High 24.

Monday

Sunny and not as cold. High 34.

Tuesday

Near normal. High 38.

Wednesday

Milder and cloudier. High 46.

Thursday

Chance of rain. High 52.

Friday

Colder clearing. High 42.

Saturday

Brisk and colder. High 28.

