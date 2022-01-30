AccuWeather: Remains brisk after powerful nor'easter

After a major nor'easter that brought over a foot of snow to parts of the Tri-State, Sunday will be brighter but still brisk.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-20s.

However, beginning Monday, we'll begin to slowly warm up and could even see temperatures reach the 50s later in the week.

Still brisk. High 24.

Sunny and not as cold. High 34.

Near normal. High 38.

Milder and cloudier. High 46.

Chance of rain. High 52.

Colder clearing. High 42.

Brisk and colder. High 28.

