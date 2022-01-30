AccuWeather: Remains brisk after powerful nor'easter
After a major nor'easter that brought over a foot of snow to parts of the Tri-State, Sunday will be brighter but still brisk. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-20s. However, beginning Monday, we'll begin to slowly warm up and could even see temperatures reach the 50s later in the week. RELATED: How much snow has fallen across NYC, Tri-State area Sunday Still brisk. High 24. Monday Sunny and not as cold. High 34. Tuesday Near normal. High 38. Wednesday Milder and cloudier. High 46. Thursday Chance of rain. High 52. Friday Colder clearing. High 42. Saturday Brisk and colder. High 28.
Comments / 19