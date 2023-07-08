Open in App
ABCNY

AccuWeather: Warm and humid

By Eyewitness News,

13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reWCF_0P0dx9OH00

It's a seasonably warm and humid start to the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s.

Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon into the evening. Cooler temperatures and rain are in store for Sunday.

Saturday

Warm and humid. High 86.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms. High 81.

Monday

Storms around. High 82.

Tuesday

Heating back up. High 86.

Wednesday

Hot and humid. High 90.

Thursday

Sticky afternoon storm. High 89.

Friday

Some storms. High 85.

WATCH: Weather or Not: A cool summer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afOdp_0P0dx9OH00
