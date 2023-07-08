AccuWeather: Warm and humid

It's a seasonably warm and humid start to the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s.

Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon into the evening. Cooler temperatures and rain are in store for Sunday.

Warm and humid. High 86.

Showers and thunderstorms. High 81.

Storms around. High 82.

Heating back up. High 86.

Hot and humid. High 90.

Sticky afternoon storm. High 89.

Some storms. High 85.