Our unsettled trend continues on Wednesday.

We'll start off with some sun, but then clouds take over with occasional rain in the afternoon.

The unsettled conditions sparks tornado and storm warnings in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Chilly PM rain. High 45.

Damp morning. High 51.

Chilly wind. High 41.

Flakes at night? High 33.

Clouds to sun. High 47.

Late shower. High 43.

Mostly cloudy. High 49.

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg Jeff Smith , and Dani Beckstrom on social media.

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.