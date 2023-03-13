AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings mixed bag of rain, snow, wind

A nor'easter is hitting the Tri-State area with rain, snow, and wind to start the week.
While mostly rain is expected for the immediate New York City area, some snow will fall to the north and west.
More than a foot of snow could fall in the highest elevations. Winter storm warnings
have been issued for those areas expecting heavy snow. Some winter weather advisories are posted closer to the city.
A coating to a slushy inch at most is expected in and around New York City before it's over.
The nor'easter winds down Tuesday night, but the wind will stick around through much of Wednesday before a tranquil late week. Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Snow or a mix. High 39. Wednesday
Blustery breaks. High 44. Thursday
Milder sun. High 54. Friday
Mild parade. High 56. Saturday
Damp start. High 52. Sunday
Brisk and brighter. High 44. Monday
