AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings mixed bag of rain, snow, wind

By Eyewitness News,

2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cM0lA_0P0dx9OH00

A nor'easter is hitting the Tri-State area with rain, snow, and wind to start the week.

While mostly rain is expected for the immediate New York City area, some snow will fall to the north and west.

More than a foot of snow could fall in the highest elevations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrE9s_0P0dx9OH00

Winter storm warnings have been issued for those areas expecting heavy snow. Some winter weather advisories are posted closer to the city.

A coating to a slushy inch at most is expected in and around New York City before it's over.

The nor'easter winds down Tuesday night, but the wind will stick around through much of Wednesday before a tranquil late week.

Tuesday

AccuWeather Alert: Snow or a mix. High 39.

Wednesday

Blustery breaks. High 44.

Thursday

Milder sun. High 54.

Friday

Mild parade. High 56.

Saturday

Damp start. High 52.

Sunday

Brisk and brighter. High 44.

Monday

Mostly sunny. High 46.

WATCH: Weather or Not: Our Snowless Winter

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app .

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg , Sam Champion ,
Brittany Bell , Jeff Smith , and Dani Beckstrom on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afOdp_0P0dx9OH00

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form.
Terms of use apply.

