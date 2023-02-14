From Ring Doorbells to Discounted Kindles, Shop the Best Amazon Device Deals (Before They’re Gone)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

While Amazon should be your one-stop-shop for thousands of deals , the discounts it’s placed on its own hardware are exceptional. You can get Echo speakers , Fire Tablets, Kindles , and a long list of other high-tech devices at some of their lowest prices of the year once again. These deals are so good that we don’t expect them to last very long, so you should scoop them up now while you’ve got the chance.

What Are the Best Amazon Device Discounts?

From the newest Echo Dot release to excellent deals on the Kindle Paperwhite, here are some of the best deals for Amazon devices that every Prime member should know before they go away for good.

Best Echo Dot Deal

The best Amazon smart speaker deal we’ve found is this discount on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) . The speaker features a compact, ergonomic circular shape and is one of the best-sounding Echo Dots available.

This deal saves you 38% to help you automize your daily routine. With Alexa you can set timers, check the weather, read the news, adjust thermostats, and connect with others hands-free.

Want to save 25% with a trade-in promotion? You might be able to get a discount when you preorder the new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) on its own right now. (You can also still get the Echo Dot (5th Gen) for a 20% discount at the time of this writing.)

Buy: Echo Dot $39.99

Best Amazon Echo Show Deal

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) deal stands out because it’s bigger than the Echo Show 5, but for 42% off and under $80 right now, you’re getting an incredible value. Its size makes it the perfect smart speaker with a screen to keep on your kitchen counter or desk. You can place or accept video calls on popular services like Zoom with just a couple of taps, and have full access to Amazon’s Alexa.

The biggest benefit to using an Echo with a screen is that you can see Alexa’s answers in addition to hearing them. Asking for a weekly forecast will show you the highs, lows, and weather conditions for each week. It’s easier to see this information at a glance rather than waiting for Alexa to speak.

Buy: Echo Show $74.99

Best Ring Video Doorbell Deal

Save up to 35% on Ring cameras, alarms and video doorbells with this Amazon deal right now. The doorbell lets you see who’s at your door via 1080p HD video. Plus, you can even talk to visitors and hear what’s happening, even when you’re not home, thanks to the Ring app on your smartphone.

It connects to other Amazon devices that have built-in Alexa assistance. It also features improved night vision, as well as built-in motion sensors that can send you notifications in real time. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is discounted by $50 right now, so don’t wait to get this steep discount before the event ends.

Buy Ring Video Doorbell Up to 35% Off

Best Kindle Deal

Amazon’s All-New Kindle Paperwhite (on sale for 25% off) is the best e-reader for most people, and it comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited included during Amazon’s current sale.

The Paperwhite’s high-resolution e-ink screen makes digital type look like text, and won’t show a glare in the sun like the LCD screen on a phone or tablet. The e-reader has enough storage to hold hundreds of books, and a battery that lasts weeks if you read for a half-hour each day.

Amazon updated the Kindle Paperwhite recently, and its new design includes a longer battery and bigger screen, which makes the reading experience so much better. If you read a lot, and want to take your entire library with you everywhere, the Kindle Paperwhite is the right tool.

Buy: Kindle Paperwhite $139.99

Best Echo Buds Deal

Amazon released its Echo Buds (2nd Gen) in 2021, and you can save 25% by trading in any other Amazon Echo device . Even better, they’re also discounted up to $40 off for right now. (That’s up to 58% if you take advantage of the trade-in program.)

The Echo Buds not only sound great but make it easy to access Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant to operate them hands-free. You can switch tracks, request songs, adjust the volume, or even control smart-home accessories in your home directly from the headphones.

This lack of distraction can help you focus on your workout instead of futzing around with your phone.

Buy: Echo Buds $119.99

Best Fire TV Deal

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of Amazon’s newest premium media streamers, and it’s just $29.99 right now, which is 40% off the usual price.

Despite its size, the Fire TV Stick 4K can stream Ultra HD video, and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, the latest high-end audio and video technologies. Its app library is huge, allowing you to stream your favorite songs, TV shows, and movies on the streaming services you want to use.

The device also comes bundled with the Alexa Remote, which lets you use Amazon’s smart assistant to find the content you want to watch without pushing a bunch of buttons. At this price, no other media streamer comes close to delivering the same level of performance or value.

Buy: Fire TV Stick 4K $49.99

Best Fire Tablet Deal

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 has always been the best tablet you can get under $100, but it’s now available for just $59.99, a 40% discount (or save 20% with the trade-in program).

The backpack-friendly tablet is an incredibly convenient device for watching movies, listening to music, or reading Kindle books. It comes with 32GB of storage, but you can add more by popping in a MicroSD Card, which is a feature most tablets don’t have anymore.

Amazon says the Fire HD 8 can last up to 12 hours per charge, and supports fast charging, so you don’t need to leave it plugged in for very long when the battery is drained. You should have no problem using this tablet throughout an entire cross-continental trip.

If you’ve been considering getting a tablet for casual use at home, or want to take a bigger screen with you on trips without lugging a laptop, don’t miss this deal.

Buy: Fire HD 8 $59.99

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

Amazon’s 43-Inch Fire TV Television makes for an ideal set for a bedroom, home theater, or living room. Normally $409.99, this set is just $229.99 for Amazon Prime members right now, a savings of $180 at checkout.

The 4K TV checks all the right boxes: It has three HDMI ports for maximum connectivity options, Dolby Digital Plus audio support, and a thin, light design. Its standout feature is that it runs the same software Amazon developed for its Fire TV media streamers. This means you can use its built-in apps to watch movies and TV shows, or listen to music quickly and easily.

The TV comes with Amazon’s Alexa remote, which allows you to use the smart assistant to turn the set on and off, adjust the volume, or go directly to the show or movie you’re looking for. If you need a TV in this size class, you won’t find a better deal than this.

Buy: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $266.99

Best Fire TV Cube Deal

Take 11% off Amazon’s top-rated Fire TV Cube, or save 20% with a trade-in. You’d usually spend nearly $140 on the voice-controllable media player, but right now you can pick it up for $15 off the retail price for as low as $124.99 today. It connects to your smart TV and works with Amazon’s Alexa, so you can simply use your voice to control what you watch, or if you want to change the channel — all hands-free.

With the latest model you’ll also get smoother streaming than ever, since the Fire TV Cube is the first-ever media player that features Wi-Fi 6E support. With cinematic 4K and support for Dolby Vision, every picture will feel cinematic.

Buy: Amazon Fire TV Cube $124.99