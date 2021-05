An East China woman has died following a medical incident that caused her to crash into several parked cars and a house Wednesday night. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by a 60 year old woman crashed into a total of five parked cars and a house around 6:30pm Wednesday in the vicinity of Rivers Edge Mobile Home Park on Hathaway Street. Members of the St. Clair Fire Department and Tri-Hospital EMS responded to the incidents and took the woman to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office believes that she died as as a result of the medical incident which lead to the series of crashes. The incident remains under investigation.