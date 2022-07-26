For Keeping Your Hand In, Here are the Best Sketching Sets

Click here to read the full article.

Sketching is the most basic of any artist’s skill set. A good sketching set is essential for any artist, designer, or architect looking to maintain a drawing practice. Pencil sets are a portable, versatile must-have for the pro on the go. Whether you’re sketching en plein air, drafting a formal canvas, or brushing up on basics, a complete sketching set is necessary for everyone from the burgeoning artist to the expert draftsman. While we can’t promise that you’ll soon be cranking out masterpieces, practice does make perfect. Shop our picks below to find the right set for your needs.

Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews Recommends helps you make the choice that suits you best from products in hundreds of art and craft supply categories. Our offerings are based on intensive research, interviews with artists and craftspeople, and the accumulated experience of the site’s editors and writers. We provide trustworthy and helpful advice about materials to artists ranging from beginner to professional.

1. Winsor & Newton Studio Collection Sketching Pencils

This set provides you with the basics to create lifelike drawings in a travel-friendly metal case. It comes with three graphite pencils in 2B, 6B, and 8B; four pencils in white charcoal, sepia, Pierre noir, and charcoal to augment your work; a sharpener; a vinyl eraser; and a blending stump. The pencils feature high-quality binders in their cores to deliver smooth and strong pigment. They are also durable and can withstand a good deal of pressure. The graphite doesn’t show the shininess that some pencils do, and the included trio shows a clear range of tones. With this set, you can create a wide variety of pigmentation and shading effects.

2. Prismacolor Premier Graphite Pencil Set

If you’re in the market for a sketching set with water-soluble tools, we’re huge fans of the one Prismacolor put together. It comes with seven turquoise drawing pencils in grades 8B to 6H—these are known for their smooth mark-making, ease of erasing, and subtle graphite lines. You also get four woodless graphite pencils in grades 2B to 8B that lay down jet-black strokes; turn them on the side for broader marks. Plus, three water-soluble pencils mean you can make fluid strokes. Rich and dark when used alone, this graphite can be diluted to produce gorgeous transparent washes. The different kinds of pencils blend very well together. Completing this excellent set are two erasers, one steel sharpener, and a sanding board to keep all points in tip-top shape.

3. Derwent Sketching Wallet

Derwent’s set also comes with water-soluble options, but it’s more geared toward artists who want to mix graphite with charcoal. You get six graphite pencils in grades 2H to 6B; two water-soluble pencils that produce a subtle sheen when wet; three tinted charcoal pencils; one dark charcoal pencil; one onyx pencil; plus a sharpener, eraser, and sketching pad. The pencils produce clean lines and the differences between hardness levels are clear. They are also comfortable to hold and relatively resistant to breaking. What makes this set really stand out, though, is its design. All tools fit in a soft yet durable wallet-like carry case: on one side, find individual holders for pencils, and on the other, a slot to hold the sketch pad. The mini work surface is a convenient way to illustrate when you’re out in the field.

4. AmazonBasics Sketch and Drawing Art Pencil Kit

If you’re in the market for a slim and serviceable set, you might want to take a look at this drawing kit, which provides you with the fundamentals to explore your sketching abilities before investing in something higher-end. Choose from six graphite pencils in a range of thicknesses, and maintain your pencils with the included sharpener. The kit also contains both vinyl and soft gum erasers, three charcoal pencils, four charcoal sticks, and a blending stump.

5. Faber-Castell Pitt Monochrome Set

If you love sketching with a wide variety of tools, consider Faber-Castell’s set. It’s the only option on our list to include graphite pencils, pastels, and various kinds of charcoal, among other goodies. Standouts include two Castell 9000 pencils, which are beloved for their smooth lead, even transitions, and consistent wood casing; and 10 Pitt pastels in earthy mid-spectrum colors like sanguine, sepia roman, and bistre, which are firm but move smoothly on the page without scratching and are easy to smudge. You also get charcoal in many forms—compressed charcoal sticks, a natural charcoal pencil, and a compressed charcoal pencil—that are great to add subtle tones to your drawing. Pitt charcoal is natural, which means it doesn’t have any added fillers or binders, and is incredibly intense. Refine your illustrations with the included kneadable eraser, blending tool, and paintbrush.