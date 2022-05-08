Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova: A Timeline of Their Ultra-Private Relationship

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova fell for each other hard and fast, and now they are one of the strongest — and most private — couples in Hollywood.

The King of Latin Pop and the former professional tennis player met in December 2001 on the set of his “Escape” music video , in which they had a steamy makeout scene in a car.

“I’ve never met her before, but I’m a big fan,” he said on MTV’s Making the Video at the time. “I’m sure a lot of guys want to meet her. I’m one of them. She’s beautiful, talented, great tennis player, you know, and I’m sure she’s going to be great in the video.”

The pair got together almost immediately, and they have been an item ever since. However, after going public with their relationship in August 2002, they have managed to keep much of their personal lives out of the public eye .

“It’s not that tough [to stay under the radar],” Iglesias said on Australia’s Today Tonight in November 2011. “You’ve got to have a sense of humor. [There have been rumors] I’ve been married about 28 times, have kids all over the world. … I think I’ve got twins in Australia, in Perth. Truly, you just laugh at it.”

That said, the “I Like It” singer and the former Biggest Loser trainer became parents for real in December 2017 when they welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy. Two years later, their family grew again when daughter Mary arrived. Both pregnancies were kept a secret .

“Like any couple, you still go through your ups and downs [when you become parents] and it’s not always perfect. But it is perfect in a way,” Iglesias gushed to The Sun in October 2018. “It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother.”

Scroll down to see a complete timeline of Iglesias and Kournikova’s ultra-private romance: