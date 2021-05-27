Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

As Paul Mescal gets nominated for an Emmy, channel your inner Connor Waldron with one of these chains

By Eva Waite-Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzoNW_0OzCyJcn00

The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney ’s coming-of-age novel Normal People has generated astronomical amounts of attention since it first aired on 26 April, not least for the emotional lead performances from Paul Mescal , playing Connell Waldron, and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne Sheridan.

The show recently received Emmy nominations for casting, directing and acting, as well as Mescal's nomination for best lead actor.

The story follows two star-crossed lovers, Marianne and Connell, who begin an on-off relationship at school that continues well into their university years at Trinity College.

Although the series has been lauded as a powerful and heart-wrenching portrayal of youth, love and class, a somewhat unexpected fascination has occurred. The silver chain necklace, worn effortlessly by Mescal’s character, Connell, has become a viral sensation.

While the “unadorned silver neck chain” is dismissed as “Argos chic” by one of Marianne’s friends in the book, following the TV adaptation, it has caused a tsunami of thirst among fans.

The unassuming item of jewellery has reached such cult status that it acquired its own Instagram account ( @connelschain ) which has so far amassed more than 160k followers and has its own dedicated emoji on Twitter .

To truly cement the viral chain reaction to his necklace, Mescal raffled his own to raise money for Pieta , an Irish suicide prevention charity, which provides support for people who are at risk of suicide and self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide. The raffle raised over £62k for the crisis centre.

The silver chain actually saw its heyday in the Nineties when it was worn by pop music heart-throbs, but it's also frequently used as a sexual focal point on screen.

Take the film adaptation of Andre Aciman’s novel Call Me By Your Name . One of the first things 17-year-old protagonist Elio notices about his love interest, Oliver, is his Star of David necklace. From this point forward Elio, played by Timothee Chalamet , wears one too, symbolising their relationship and connection.

We've also seen them in other films, like when Heath Ledger wore one in 10 Things I Hate About You and Leonardo DiCaprio in Baz Lurmann's Romeo + Juliet.

In Normal People , the dizzying allure of the silver chain can be attributed to its elegant portrayal of Connell’s complexities, he’s at once hard and soft, strong but sensitive.

If you’re as obsessed as everyone else and want to garner your own neck, your friends or your partner’s with a new chain, find a duplicate in our round-up of the best silver necklaces that are as similar as it gets. You’re welcome.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Revere sterling silver solid curb 18 inch chain: £29.99, Argos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GE7GW_0OzCyJcn00

The OG Argos silver chain that we’re sure Connell would approve of. Made from sterling silver and at 18in in length, this is the perfect match.

Buy now

Midnight City tennis chain, silver: £20, Midnight City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jzy8p_0OzCyJcn00

While it’s available in multiple lengths and thickness, to truly tap into the Connell Waldron vibe, we suggest going for 18mm x 3mm size. The best thing is that it’s made to last and promises not to fade, tarnish or lose its colour, and you can even wear it in the shower.

Buy now

Asos design short sterling silver necklace: £18, Asos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzscC_0OzCyJcn00

It’s hardly surprising that Asos has dropped an almost perfect match. This 100 per cent sterling silver chain has adjustable length and bolt-ring fastening. It also comes in a 14k gold plated version if you’re looking to make your own mark on the trend.

Buy now

Thomas Sabo Venezia chain: From £59, Thomas Sabo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GevVr_0OzCyJcn00

One of the thinner chains in our round-up, it’ll add a stylish addition to any jewellery collection. A range of lengths on offer, as well as a gold and blackened silver version, this is a steal.

Buy now

Missoma silver medium rope chain: £70, Missoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HATFz_0OzCyJcn00

Missoma has of course delivered with this rope chain, and we love it. Wear it on its own à la Connell Waldron or pair it with longer necklaces.

Buy now

Goodhood goods by Goodhood curb: £50, Goodhood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVJeo_0OzCyJcn00

A signature and classic chain from east London based lifestyle brand Goodhood. The mid length (sitting just below your collar bone) chain has a subtle, yet shiny silver finish, and we're obsessed.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on fashion and accessories, try the links below:

The Independent

The Independent

144K+
Followers
80K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Sally Rooney
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Trinity College#Emmy Awards#Film Star#Film Adaptation#Irish#Asos#Missoma#Twitter#Og Argos#Best Lead Actor#Casting#David Necklace#Love#Book#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
BBC
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmycouriertribune.com

Paul Mescal is official with Phoebe Bridgers

Paul Mescal has made it official with Phoebe Bridgers. The 'Normal People' star flew his girlfriend over from the United States for a romantic weekend together in east London, confirming he is officially off the market. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column of the couple's Bank Holiday weekend...
Celebritiestatler.com

Is Normal People's Paul Mescal in a secret relationship?

Last summer, there was a collective swooning over Paul Mescal, the Irish newcomer who lit up the screen as Connell in the BBC's adaptation of Sally Rooney's beloved novel, Normal People. There were sightings of him with his shirt off running through Victoria Park, there were entire Instagram accounts dedicated to his chain.
TV ShowsGrazia

All The Winners From Tonight's TV BAFTAs

Over the past year, most of us have relied on TV more than ever before. We might not have been able to go out and socialise, but all that extra time means we have been able to binge watch some of the sublime offerings which have been released over the past 12 months. And tonight's Virgin Media TV BAFTAs - hosted by Richard Ayoade - celebrated the best of the best. Winners included Michaela Coel's incredible I May Destroy You - Michaela also picked up best actress - Aimee Lou Wood winning for Best Female Performance in a Comedy, and Paul Mescal winning best actor for his role in Normal People.
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

Michaela Coel Dazzles In Maximilian At The BAFTA TV Awards

When it comes to the red carpet, Michaela Coel has a unique (and highly successful) formula: wearing looks that are either made by herself or by her mum. But for tonight's BAFTA TV Awards, the actor-writer-director, who is nominated for her performance in I May Destroy You, went for a different strategy, choosing to support a label that has already won fans in Rihanna, Naomi Campbell and A$AP Rocky: Maximilian.
MoviesThe Guardian

Baftas 2021: Michaela Coel dedicates win to intimacy coordinator

Michaela Coel and her hit drama I May Destroy You won big at the 2021 television Baftas on Sunday – with Coel dedicating her acting award to the series’ intimacy coordinator, Ita O’Brien. Accepting awards for a show that dealt with sexual abuse and consent, Coel said film and television...
TV & VideosVogue

Misan Harriman Captures Some Of British Television’s Brightest Stars For Vogue Ahead Of The TV BAFTAs

The last year proved beyond all doubt that we’re living in a golden age of television, with a particularly brilliant showing from British talent. Michaela Coel’s truly epic drama I May Destroy You probed the biggest questions of the Me Too era – with the writer and actor using her win for Best Actress at the TV BAFTAs to praise her intimacy coordinator, Ita O’Brien. “Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process,” the British Vogue contributing editor said.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

10 Of Our Favourite Looks From The TV BAFTAs 2021

After a scaled-back red carpet at the BAFTAs 2021, TV’s biggest night of the year served up serious fashion. From Nicola Coughlan’s fruity Valentino dress to Letitia Wright’s perfectly preppy Prada look, the small screen’s brightest stars put a twist on trad awards show wear. Others, such as Michaela Coel, shone the spotlight on emerging talent, such as London’s most buzzed-about designer Maximilian Davis. Meanwhile, the likes of Jodie Comer chose to scale things back – in immaculate Gabriela Hearst tailoring no less – in order to keep the emphasis on the talent rather than the clothes.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Richard Ayoade jokes there was ‘no atmosphere’ at the TV Baftas

Richard Ayoade had his work cut out for him at this year’s TV Baftas – with most nominees attending the Covid-secure ceremony by video link, and only a tiny audience witnessing proceedings in person.The event – which took place last night (6 June) – was the latest in a long list of awards ceremonies that have been affected by the pandemic, with many feeling the absence of the usual excitement and buzz at the recent Oscars and Golden Globes.Comedian Ayoade hosted this year’s British Academy Television Awards, and he joked about the awkwardness of it all himself, saying in...
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Why the TV BAFTAs red carpet will be very different in 2021

It's the TV BAFTAs 2021 this Sunday and while things haven't changed much since last year's socially-distanced event thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the red carpet is set to look very different. From Billie Piper and Jodie Comer to Helena Bonham Carter, the stars of British television will be...
TV & Videosthesaxon.org

Baftas honor the diversity of British television

Michaela Coel, en ‘I May Destroy You’. The Bafta awards of British television lived their 67th edition this Sunday, with a blended gala in which the series’I May Destroy You ‘(‘ I could destroy you ‘) gave the surprise and most of the awards claimed the diversity from the UK’s small screen.
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Catherine Steadman of ‘Downton Abbey’ pens another screen-worthy thriller

Auditions, screen tests, cutthroat competition: Catherine Steadman is familiar with the challenges of the acting biz. In her new book “The Disappearing Act,” the 34-year-old actress best known for playing Mabel Lane Fox, one of Lady Mary’s rivals on “Downton Abbey,” puts her experience to good use. Her perspective as an actress and a writer bring realism to this novel, as she dips into Hollywood’s murky waters where sabotage, sexual assault and betrayal fuel the dream machine. “The Disappearing Act” — Steadman’s third novel, following “Something in the Water” (2018) and “Mr. Nobody” (2020) — is a psychological thriller that evokes the seamy side of what it takes to become a Hollywood star.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Michaela Coel praises ‘I May Destroy You’ intimacy director during BAFTA speech

Michaela Coel, star and creator of the acclaimed HBO series “I May Destroy You,” received two British Academy Television Awards during Sunday’s ceremony. While accepting her second award of the night, for lead actress, Coel touted the importance of intimacy directorsguiding actors on set through sexually graphic and distressing scenes, such as those depicted in her TV drama about a young British writer grappling with the aftermath of a rape.
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Kelly Clarkson and her talk show score six Daytime Emmy nominations

Last year, Kelly Clarkson won her first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. This year, she and her talk show just scored six nominations, including one for a song that Kelly wrote with Scott Hoying of Pentatonix. Kelly’s show is up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, while Kelly...