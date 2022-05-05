Why Mother's Day Founder Anna Jarvis Later Fought to Have the Holiday Abolished
Years after she founded Mother’s Day, Anna Jarvis realized that she had lost control of the holiday she helped...www.mentalfloss.com
Years after she founded Mother’s Day, Anna Jarvis realized that she had lost control of the holiday she helped...www.mentalfloss.com
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0